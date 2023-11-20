On the move: latest sector appointments

Yirra Yaakin appoints new General Manager

The Board and staff of Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company have announced the appointment of highly respected arts manager Helen Hristofski as the company’s new General Manager.

With over 20 years’ experience in commissioning, producing and presenting new Australian works, Hristofski will bring a high level of theatre experience to Yirra Yaakin following the departure of long-standing General Manager, Peter Kift.

Hristofski is currently the Chair of Propel Youth Arts and co-Chair of the City of Perth Arts Advisory Committee, and has previously served on various committees and peer assessor panels for Creative Australia and Creative Partnerships Australia.

Debra Miller, the Chair of Yirra Yaakin, is thrilled with Hristofski’s appointment, noting her history of leading renowned WA youth theatre company, Barking Gecko, from 2013 – 2021, and her various roles and contracts with the Australian String Quartet, Marrugeku Inc, Sydney Theatre Company, Bell Shakespeare and Performing Lines.

‘She is ideally suited to provide experienced leadership of Yirra Yaakin in the coming years, and working alongside Artistic Director, Maitland Schnaars and assisting him in achieving his artistic vision for the company,’ Miller said.

Helen Hristofski. Photo: Supplied.

In 2023, Yirra Yaakin is celebrating 30 years of sharing Aboriginal stories from around WA and Australia and makes contemporary Aboriginal theatre that is authentic, enriching and culturally appropriate.

‘Yirra Yaakin’s stories reverberate in our hearts and souls and are a profound force for social change, celebration and transformation,’ said Hristofski. ‘For 30 years, Yirra Yaakin has been instrumental in commissioning Aboriginal storytellers to deliver hope, joy, illumination and compassion. It has a spirit of warmth, sense of fun, collaboration, legacy and deeply authentic connection to community. This role is a rare gift and I’m delighted to be back working in theatre again with all its particular rhythms and possibilities. I can’t wait to see where Maitland and the artists take this precious company next!’

New Chair for JamFactory as it celebrates 50 years

At a special event at JamFactory last week, Tony Piccolo MP (on behalf of the South Australian Minister for the Arts, Andrea Michaels) announced the appointment of John Hill as the new Chair of JamFactory, taking effect from 24 November 2023.

Hill served in the South Australian Parliament as the Member for Kaurna from 1997 to 2014 and held Ministerial portfolios in Environment, Health and the Arts. He is currently Deputy Chancellor of the University of South Australia and is a former Chair of the SA Film Corporation Board and the SALA (South Australia Living Artists) Board.

‘John is highly regarded within the arts sector in South Australia and respected across the political landscape. He is well-placed to lead JamFactory’s Board as the organisation enters an exciting new phase, following the successful celebration of its 50th anniversary this year,’ Piccolo said.

New JamFactory Chair John Hill. Photo: Supplied.

On behalf of Michaels, Piccolo also acknowledged JamFactory’s outgoing Chair, Jane Danvers, noting, ‘under Jane’s stewardship JamFactory continued to grow significantly and proved to be among the most resilient arts organisations in the country during the global pandemic’.

Danvers said: ‘I have been honoured to serve JamFactory since 2017 and have seen the organisation grow and flourish during challenging economic times. I have particularly enjoyed watching so many talented artists and designers emerge through our Associate Training Program to achieve great things. I have witnessed the development and touring of ambitious exhibitions and I am proud of the significant contribution JamFactory has made to income and employment within the creative industries.’

Danvers also reported that over the course of this important anniversary year, ‘JamFactory secured ongoing Commonwealth funding through to 2028 and signed a 10-year lease renewal on our successful regional facility at the Seppeltsfield Winery in the Barossa Valley’.

Read: The Barossa is more than just wine

At last week’s event, attended by donors, artists, designers and other key stakeholders, JamFactory’s CEO, Brian Parkes announced a significant philanthropic gift of $50,000 by Kingsley and Robyn Mundey towards JamFactory’s programs supporting emerging and First Nations artists and designers over the next two years.

Kingsley Mundey is the Sydney-based Managing Director of leading art transport, storage and logistics company International Art Services, which opened a new facility in Adelaide earlier this year. He said, ‘JamFactory is unique in Australia and we are so pleased to be able to support the valuable work they do in supporting and nurturing outstanding creative talent’.

Parkes also released JamFactory’s 2024-28 Strategic Plan Summary on the night. The Plan aims to build on JamFactory’s continued mission to inspire audiences, build careers, and extend contemporary craft and design into new markets. It outlines a clear strategic focus on First Nations engagement, entrepreneurial growth and physical expansion.

WASO appoints inaugural Associate Conductor

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) has extended its engagement with talented young Australian conductor, Jen Winley, elevating her to the position of Associate Conductor.

The two-year appointment sees Winley become the first Associate Conductor in the orchestra’s history, as WASO continues to invest in the next generation of talented young artists.

‘I am so happy to be offered the role of WASO Associate Conductor for 2024; it is an incredible opportunity to continue my relationship with WASO in an expanded capacity. I am grateful to be able to continue to work with and learn from Asher Fisch and am really looking forward to all the great projects lined up for 2024,’ Winley said.

Jen Winley’s conducts the QSO’s ‘Wild Thing’. Photo: Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

Winley has had a meteoric rise in the conducting world. Following a successful career as percussionist and music educator, Winley was a participant in WASO’s 2020 and 2021 Emerging Conductors program, and made her professional conducting debut while part of the program in 2020. She went on become WASO’s Assistant Conductor in 2022, conducting 12 concerts, and a further 24 concerts in 2023.

Winley quickly established herself as a highly versatile conductor, making her film conducting debut in 2021 with WASO for Home Alone in Concert. The following year, Winley became a member of an exclusive group of conductors around the world who are approved to conduct Disney in Concert events, going on to lead WASO in Toy Story in Concert in January 2023.

Winley has also excelled in leading cross-genre performances and projects, including leading WASO in the Orchestra’s first music videos. These videos were produced for WASO’s collaboration with Perth hip-hop artist Drapht. Winley conducted the world premiere performances of Drapht and WASO: How The West Was Won in Perth in 2022 and also led the regional productions in Kalgoorlie and Karratha in 2023.

On the mainstage, Winley made her conducting debut with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra in 2023 and in 2024 will make her debut with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, alongside her MACA Classics series conducting debut with WASO for Scheherazade at Perth Concert Hall.

Paul Shannon, WASO CEO, said: ‘WASO’s continued investment in the development of musicians, conductors and composers ensures that the next generation of artistic talent is supported in their journey through music. As the State Orchestra, WASO plays a critical leadership role in building capacity within the sector, elevating the brightest rising stars to the main stage locally, nationally and beyond. We are thrilled to continue our journey with Jen and have her as our Associate Conductor for the next two years.’

The new role of Associate Conductor will see Winley conduct more mainstage performances, lead two of WASO’s flagship Artist Development and Community programs, and continue to receive mentorship from WASO’s Principal Conductor and Artistic Adviser, Asher Fisch.

‘I have seen Jen’s skills progress rapidly over the last two years and it will be fantastic to deepen our relationship with her in 2024,’ Fisch said. ‘Jen is a natural talent – to have secured engagements with three of the state orchestras so early in her conducting career is testament to her ability and I look forward to seeing her career continue to develop on the national and international stage.’

WASO’s ongoing investment in emerging artists ensures that talented local musicians such as Winley have a professional pathway into their chosen artistic profession. Alongside the Associate Conductor role, WASO’s Artist Development programs include the Composer in Residence position, Composition Project, the Australian Conducting Academy, the WASO Conducting Fellowship, and three side-by-side orchestral programs with student and community musicians.

New State Manager for SA and NT joins Creative Partnerships Australia

Hannah Kothe has joined the team of State Managers at Creative Partnerships Australia, having started in the role on 30 October.

‘For artists and arts organisations away from the major east coast cities, private sector support often seems like this elusive, always slightly off in the distant, thing. I’m passionate about building the capacity of SA and NT artists and arts organisations to seek out and develop opportunities and bring more private sector support closer to home,’ Kothe said of her new role.

Her key advice for arts organisations and artists ‘is to have a good look at the work you do – what work do you do that you are funded for? What services or activities do you deliver that you aren’t currently funded for? How can you make sure what you do either aligns with what you are funded for or gain funding for these currently unfunded areas?

‘For small arts organisations in regional and remote communities, these unfunded activities often provide benefits to communities in areas such as education, health and social inclusion etc. Are there opportunities to develop a compelling case for support and seeking funding for these unfunded but often essential services that are typically delivered alongside the funded core business of art-making?’

Kothe added that she was excited about connecting and engaging with artists and arts organisations from across SA and NT.

‘There is so much scope to grow private sector partnerships across the region and I’m looking forward to being part of supporting artists and arts organisations to realise their creative ambitions,’ she said.

Creative Partnerships Australia is now part of Creative Australia (formerly the Australia Council), a move intended to create synergies between public and private partnerships, as well as government and philanthropic investment.

Performing Lines welcomes new Victorian Senior Producer

Leading independent producer Kath Papas is the new Senior Producer of Performing Lines Vic, as the organisation says a temporary farewell to Samantha Butterworth, who is off on maternity leave.

Papas will be leading Performing Lines’ projects and programs in Victoria and brings over 20 years of experience, with extensive history in supporting the creation, realisation and touring of contemporary performance work by highly respected artists and companies.

Papas has also done significant work at sector level, most recently over four and a half years at ILBIJERRI Theatre Company and at APAM (Australian Performing Arts Market) as Senior Producer mentoring emerging First Nations producers in international engagement.

‘I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the incredible team at Performing Lines, and to support the work of a diverse and exciting group of Victorian artists who are telling vital stories and creating change,’ she said.

Papas has developed a highly respected producing practice of diverse aesthetics, cross-cultural exchange and collaboration. She has worked extensively on collaborations, tours and festivals in Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea and China, and grounds her practice in Australia’s geographic location within the Asia-Pacific. Through Kath Papas Productions (KPP), she works collaboratively with a group of outstanding established artists, collectives and companies whose work intersects with the burning issues of representation, self-determination, gender, spirituality, climate and environment.

‘Kath is a long-standing colleague whose work I have always admired and who clearly aligns with our ambition for independent artists in Victoria. Her contribution will be a great asset to Performing Lines and I look forward to working with her more directly,’ said Performing Lines Executive Producer Marion Potts.

New Chair and Executive Director for The Lester Prize

After six years at the helm of The Lester Prize, Annie Silberstein has stepped down as Executive Director.

‘On behalf of the staff and the Board, The Lester Prize would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing Annie Silberstein, who has served as our Executive Director with distinction,’ said new Chair, Dr Marina Hogan.

‘Her outstanding leadership, friendship and the cherished connections she has fostered have not only seen The Lester Prize grow year on year, becoming one of the nation’s most prestigious art prizes, but have helped ensure it is well-placed to meet its ambitious objectives over the coming years. Happily, Annie will continue to support the organisation through her commitment to, and stewardship of, the Lester Collective and its members.’

The Lester Prize has welcomed Shannon Yujnovich as incoming Executive Director. Yujnovich brings with her a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the arts, making her an exceptional addition to the team. In her new role, Yujnovich will play a pivotal role in advancing The Lester Prize’s mission to celebrate and promote excellence in portraiture, thereby enriching Australia’s cultural landscape.

‘With a marketing and communications background in professional services, Shannon brings a passion for the arts, a robust strategic outlook, and strong fundraising capability. We are confident that Shannon will help lead us into an exciting new era as we continue to expand The Lester Prize’s reach and influence and foster strong and lasting partnerships with the community and with industry,’ said Hogan.

The Lester Prize has also welcome Dr Marina Hogan as its new Board Chair. Hogan has extensive experience in business and in the arts both as an executive and as a non-executive director. She recently served as deputy chair of the Foundation for the Western Australian Museum. She sits on the Board of the Rottnest Island Authority and she is a member of the Federally appointment Australian Multicultural advisory council.

‘Marina is future-focused, people oriented and committed to the growth and development of The Lester Prize as it moves into a new chapter. We are indebted and extremely grateful to outgoing Chair, Wayne Zekulich, whose sharp strategic mind has kept The Lester Prize on a steady forward trajectory. We look forward to an exciting future under Marina and Shannon’s leadership and to the opportunities that lie ahead for The Lester Prize,’ said Silberstein.

RAV farewells South West Regional Manager

After 17 years as Regional Art Victoria’s (RAV) Regional Manager in Victoria’s South West, Jo Grant has decided to call time. Her achievements have been many, and attest to the deep impact of an artist working alongside other artists to ensure access to funding and stimulate confident creative practice. Most recently, Grant spearheaded the South West Creative Industries Strategy, which sees five local governments and their partners collaborate on joint priorities to drive beneficial and sustainable creative industries in the region.

Highlights of this work have included:

almost $2.5 million of leveraged funding to projects in the South West including support for young creatives in the region and mapping creative infrastructure

working with several of the South West’s local governments to develop interconnecting arts and culture strategies, and

support of local arts organisations including Warrnambool’s Find Your Voice Collective, the achievements of which as a choir, filmmakers, visual artists and theatre-makers have been recognised by program funding from Creative Victoria.

Grant is taking a break to focus on getting well after a recently diagnosed health matter.

‘It has been the most wonderful privilege to work with the creative communities of the south-west, and with Regional Arts Victoria for the last 17 years. The work has been exhilarating and exciting, with a depth of interest that I’ve never experienced in any other job. I have made many friends and witnessed the arts grow in the region, and across our state in a way that makes the importance of creatives to our regional communities undeniable. Though it saddens me to be stepping away from this work, it’s time to focus on my health. Thank you to every single artist, community connection and council staff member who supports the work we do in the region. And thank you to RAV for being the most amazing organisation to work for,’ Grant said.

Government appoints Chair to Public Lending Right Committee

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Olivia Lanchester as Chair of the Public Lending Right Committee.

The Committee is responsible for determining eligibility and approving payments under the Public and Educational Lending Right Schemes, which compensate Australian creators and publishers for the free multiple use of their books in public and educational libraries.

Lanchester is currently CEO of the Australian Society of Authors and a director of the Australian Copyright Council. She has also worked with the Australian Publishers Association, Australian Booksellers Association and the Australian Library and Information Association. Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said Lanchester’s experience and knowledge made her a perfect fit for the Committee.

‘Olivia is very well-regarded in Australia’s literature sector as a passionate advocate for Australian stories,’ he said. ‘The Committee’s role is increasingly important as we modernise the scheme to include audiobooks and eBooks for the first time under Revive, Australia’s new National Cultural Policy.

‘I know Olivia will play a central role in ensuring writers and publishers receive the funding they deserve,’ Burke concluded.

OzAsia Festival welcomes new Artistic and Executive Producer

Leaving on a high note after the completion of the 2023 OzAsia Festival, Annette Shun Wah has stepped down as the festival’s Artistic Director having successfully completed her tenure.

Simultaneously, it was announced that Shun Wah will continue to be involved with future festivals in a programming consultancy role. She will work closely with Executive Producer of OzAsia Festival, Joon-Yee Kwok whose role expands to include taking the artistic lead for next year’s Festival program.

Shun Wah said: ‘My role as Artistic Director of OzAsia Festival has been an incredibly rewarding time for me, and with the support of Adelaide Festival Centre and the OzAsia Festival team, I’ve been able to achieve much of what I set out to do three and a half years ago. There is no other major festival that has Asian and Asian Australian artists, writers and experiences at the heart of everything it programs. The connections and relationships on behalf of the Festival, both domestically and internationally have grown and flourished, and stand the OzAsia Festival in good stead for the future.

L-R: Annette Shun Wah and Joon-Yee Kwok. Photo: Naomi Jellicoe.

‘This year’s program shows the depth and brilliance of artists and artistic works that are all too rarely available to Australian audiences and sets a high benchmark. I feel I am leaving on a high. I am also thrilled that Joon-Yee Kwok will take on the programming of OzAsia Festival. We’ve worked so closely and so well together, and share the same ideals and hopes for this Festival, and I look forward to seeing its evolution under her leadership.’

Read: Getting the balance right in a festival of Asian Australian cultures

Joon-Yee Kwok added: ‘Having produced two OzAsia Festivals under Annette Shun Wah’s artistic directorship, I am deeply honoured to be stepping into her enormous shoes and continuing the work we’ve done together in cultural engagement between Asia and Australia and making space for Asian Australian artists and communities. Annette is known to many Asian Australian artists as a fairy godmother, and she has certainly made many of my dreams come true. I wish to thank Annette for her friendship and guidance for so many years and being a champion for me and many other Asian Australian artists. I am looking forward to working with her in her new role.’

The Australian Ballet School farewells Director

The Director of The Australian Ballet School, Lisa Pavane, has announced she is stepping down after almost a decade in the role.

Pavane is the fourth Director of The Australian Ballet School, contributing to the legacy of founding director Dame Margaret Scott AC DBE, Gailene Stock CBE AM and Marilyn Rowe AM OBE. Pavane will conclude her tenure at the end of June 2024, following a gala celebration to honour The Australian Ballet School’s 60th anniversary.

Pavane, who has had a 46-year relationship with The Australian Ballet School, was an esteemed prima ballerina in the 1980s and 1990s. After graduating from The Australian Ballet School in 1978, she swiftly rose through The Australian Ballet ranks to become a Principal Artist before moving to London to become a Senior Principal at the English National Ballet. Pavane’s international career also included many guest artist roles in the US and Europe. She retired from the stage in 1999 and joined The Australian Ballet School faculty in 2007, where she held a number of leadership positions and was awarded a Churchill Fellowship. Pavane commenced as Director of The Australian Ballet School in 2015.

Lisa Pavane. Photo: Lynette Wills.

‘Throughout my time at The Australian Ballet School, I have been continuously inspired and uplifted by the unwavering dedication and passion displayed by our students and my colleagues. Their commitment to excellence and the relentless pursuit of knowledge have shaped this school into a nurturing and dynamic community, fostering growth and development in countless individuals. Together, we have celebrated successes, overcome challenges, and created a legacy of learning and growth that will endure for years to come,’ Pavane said.

‘I feel honoured to have been a part of The Australian Ballet School as a student, teacher and then leading the School as its Director. As I prepare to embark on this new chapter of my life, I am excited for the opportunities to embrace new energy and inspiration. I have a heart full of cherished memories shared with the School community. I know I will leave with a deep sense of pride in the remarkable achievements of our students and the dedication of staff at The Australian Ballet School. I look forward to witnessing the continued success of the School’s alumni as they make a significant impact in the world of dance and become ambassadors for the School’s values and excellence.’

Chair of The Australian Ballet School, Sarah Matheson AM, said, ‘Under the leadership of Lisa Pavane, The Australian Ballet School has flourished as an institution of unparalleled artistic excellence, consistently developing new generations of dancers who embody grace, skill and passion in their craft. Lisa champions holistic well-being and has developed a team whose skills ensure that the emotional, mental and physical health of our students is nurtured just as much as their technical ability. Lisa has also worked tirelessly to build and strengthen partnerships and collaborations with renowned dance companies, institutions and artists worldwide, and fostered opportunities for our students to gain exposure to diverse perspectives and experiences.’

With the launch of The Australian Ballet School’s first Boarding Program and boarding house (Marilyn Rowe House) in 2016, Pavane established much needed facilities for interstate and international students, who leave home when they are as young as 13 years of age, to pursue their dance dreams.

Pavane regularly adjudicates internationally at the world’s most prestigious ballet competitions, has prepared many students to represent the School in international student exchange programs and competitions, and expanded the scope and capacity of the School’s inhouse expertise and care, building a team of renowned health professionals and appointing the first Health and Well-being Manager. She also collaborated with the Centre of Excellence in Eating Disorders to create a set of Eating Disorder Early Intervention Guidelines for the School.

Committed to the art form and telling uniquely Australian stories, Pavane commissioned two new story ballets for world-renowned Australian choreographers to create for the School’s students. Lucas Jervies’ Butterfly (2021) was the first full-length ballet created for the School in 19 years. Loughlan Prior’s Possum Magic, based on the book written by Mem Fox and illustrated by Julie Vivas, will premiere in December 2023.

The Board is working closely with REA Consulting to conduct a global search for The Australian Ballet School’s new Director, with an appointment to be announced in due course.

Circa farewells Chair Michael Lynch AO CBE

Circa Contemporary Circus has farewelled its Board Chair, Michael Lynch AO CBE, and named their studio in his honour.

Lynch joined the Circa Board as Chair in 2016. As Chair he oversaw Circa’s entry in the Major Performing Arts Board (later the National Performing Arts Partnership [NPAPF] framework). He contributed to the growth in reputation impact and visibility of the Company. He championed Circa’s First Nations-led regional ensemble (Circa Cairns) and Circa’s programs for people with disability (Circability). Lynch led a committed Circa Board with clarity and care.

‘Michael’s contribution to Circa has been inestimable. He has helped Circa mature into a nationally recognised and internationally impactful organisation. He provided robust and compassionate leadership through the dark, challenging days of COVID and has been an indefatigable supporter and champion of our executive team and the company as a whole. On a personal level, Michael has provided the wisdom of a true mentor. It has been a privilege to work with him. He will be missed,’ said Yaron Lifschitz, Circa’s CEO and Artistic Director.

(L-R): Michael Lynch and Yaron Lifschitz. Photo: Supplied.

Lynch himself said: ‘Being the Chair of Circa for the last seven years has been a wonderful experience for me and I hope for Yaron, Shaun [Comerford, Executive Director] and their inspiring team. They have given me some of the performing arts highs of my long career in the arts. I remain a huge fan and hope to be able to enjoy and support their work all around the world. My leaving thought is that Brisbane should appreciate what great ambassadors they are for Brisbane, Queensland and Australia and support them to the hilt. I can’t wait to see what role they’ll play in the Meanjin Olympics in 2032 and hope I’m still around to cheer them on.’

In honour of Lynch’s contribution, the Board and Executive of Circa have renamed the Circa Studio The Michael Lynch Studio.

Circa’s new Chair will be announced in the next month. In the interim, treasurer Ric Roach will act in the role.

