On the move: latest sector appointments

New Director joins Hazelhurst Arts Centre

Sutherland Shire Council has announced the appointment of Sebastian Goldspink as Hazelhurst Arts Centre’s new Director.

A proud descendant of the Burramattagal people of Western Sydney, Goldspink is an independent curator with international and domestic experience. His extensive career includes founding artist-run space ALASKA Projects, curating the 2022 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art, and professional appointments at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Art Month Sydney, National Art School and dLux Media Arts.

In 2021, he opened the Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf for Woollahra Council, serving as the Gallery’s inaugural Director. Most recently, he was engaged as Senior Manager Art and Placemaking at Western Sydney Airport.

In an Instagram post, Goldspink said, ‘[I am] thrilled to be joining Hazelhurst Arts Centre as their new Director. Looking forward to working with the dynamic team and program.’

Stephanie Lake joins The Australian Ballet as Resident Choreographer

Choreographer Stephanie Lake, whose ‘exuberant … hour of breath-taking invention’ Manifesto is currently playing a return season at Arts Centre Melbourne, will join The Australian Ballet in January 2024 as Resident Choreographer.

Lake has previously been a guest choreographer during The Australian Ballet On Tour 2023 season, having recently debuted her work Circle Electric in Warragul. She brings a wealth of experience to the role, with work that has been met with critical and popular acclaim across Australia and around the world.

As Resident Choreographer, Lake will continue to inspire dancers and audiences through newly commissioned works for the company. Providing curatorial support on future programming to Artistic Director David Hallberg, and supporting initiatives that broaden the company’s collaborations across the Australian dance sector, will also be central to her new role.

Lake replaces Alice Topp who will step down from the role in December, ending an illustrious five-year tenure.

Stephanie Lake. Photo: Pedro Greig.

‘Stephanie has proven herself to be one of the boldest and most ambitious choreographers in the country and is well-placed to inspire both our dancers and audiences with her extraordinary artistry,’ said The Australian Ballet’s Artistic Director, David Hallberg.

‘We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to her new artistic home at The Australian Ballet and I look forward to working with her to ensure we continue delivering captivating performances that stand the test of time.

‘I’d also like to thank Alice for her exceptional creative talent over the past five years. She will continue to be part of The Australian Ballet family as her work lives on in our repertoire for many years to come,’ added Hallberg.

Lake said of her new role: ‘I’m absolutely thrilled to be asked to be Resident Choreographer of The Australian Ballet. I’m so looking forward to working alongside David Hallberg and being part of his exciting vision for the company and, of course, to work with the extraordinary dancers and team on creating brand new works.

‘The significance of being a contemporary choreographer invited into this role with one of the world’s leading ballet companies is not lost on me. I am deeply honoured and can’t wait to sink my teeth into the big opportunities that lie ahead,’ she said.

Born in Canada, but now calling Melbourne home, Lake has had a performance career spanning 20 years, touring and dancing extensively with Chunky Move, Lucy Guerin Inc and Phillip Adams’ BalletLab.

As Artistic Director of Stephanie Lake Company, over the past decade she has established herself as a visionary dance-maker with major works that have been performed across Australia and toured internationally, including Colossus, Monsters, Replica, Pile of Bones, Double Blind, DUAL, A Small Prometheus, AORTA and Mix Tape.

In addition to spearheading her own company, Lake sits on the Victorian College of the Arts Advisory Board and is Ambassador for Launceston’s youth dance company Stompin. She’s also a Sidney Myer Creative Fellow, Australia Council Fellow and recipient of the Dame Peggy Van Praagh and Chloe Munro Fellowships.

Lake’s Circle Electric will be transformed for the main stage in The Australian Ballet’s 2024 season, alongside the popular work Études, which returns to the repertoire after 10 years.

Lucy Guerin Inc announces new Chair

The Board of Lucy Guerin Inc (LGI) has announced the appointment of Peter Jopling AM KC as its new Chair. He assumes the role following the retirement of long-standing Board member Ian McDougall.

A Melbourne/Naarm-based King’s Counsel, Jopling is Chair of the Ian Potter Museum of Art, the Sir Robert Menzies Memorial Foundation, the University of Melbourne’s Melbourne Humanities Foundation and Melbourne Art Foundation. In 2014, he was made a Member of the General Division of the Order of Australia for significant service to the law in Victoria and to the community.

In addition to Jopling’s current board roles, he possesses impressive and extensive experience working with other boards and committees across the cultural sector. These include previous roles as Deputy Chair of Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA), Director of McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery and Director of the National Gallery of Australia Foundation.

He has also been a Patron of the Australian World Orchestra and member of the Victorian College of the Arts Foundation, and remains an Ambassador for the Australian National Academy of Music and Ballarat International Foto Biennale. Jopling has also held directorships of medical science and business school boards as well as various legal governing boards.

‘I am excited and honoured to join the LGI Board, and relish the chance to work with Lucy Guerin AO and the extraordinary community of dancers that work and collaborate with the company under Lucy’s visionary leadership. LGI is a loadstar for contemporary dance culture in Australia and beyond, and in its 21st year remains committed to pushing the boundaries of dance practice,’ he said in a statement.

Jopling succeeds McDougall, who served as a Director for 10 years – six as Chair. McDougall is a Founding Partner of ARM Architecture, Professor of Architecture and Urban Design at the University of Adelaide and Adjunct Professor of Architecture at RMIT. During his time as Chair of LGI, McDougall oversaw the company’s relocation to its custom-fitted home at WXYZ Studios, led the establishment of its annual giving program (Commissioning Circle), ensured its stability throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and supported planning of the company’s 21st anniversary in 2023.

Lucy Guerin AO, Artistic Director and CEO of LGI said: ‘We are very excited to have Peter Jopling AM join us as the Chair of LGI’s Board. His passion for the arts and vast knowledge of the cultural landscape will be hugely beneficial to both the company and our community of independent dance artists. Peter’s belief in brave experimentation in the arts aligns well with LGI and we look forward to working with him as we move into the future.’

LGI’s Board, along with Artistic Director Lucy Guerin and Executive Producer Brendan O’Connell, thanked McDougall for his sensitive and comprehensive leadership in helping to secure the future of the organisation, and maintaining his passionate commitment to contemporary dance.

ACMI appoints two new board members

Janet Matton AM, President of the Board at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) has announced the appointment of Tea Uglow and Alison Parker to the Board of Australia’s national museum of screen culture.

Matton said: ‘On behalf of the ACMI Board, I’m so pleased to welcome Tea Uglow and Alison Parker to the team, where they will have the opportunity shape our multiplatform museum and build a vibrant, diverse connected society of screen literate and technologically skilled audiences and makers.’

Uglow is a co-Founder and Director of the Dark Swan Institute, a consultancy focused on future trends in AI, Web3, digital/culture and human-oriented design. She was the Founder of Google Creative Labs in London and Sydney, and creative director of the Sydney arm. Uglow’s 2015 TEDx talk about the contrast between screen-based and natural worlds has surpassed over 1.75 million views online. As a queer activist, Uglow co-authored the trans pride flag emoji proposal and has written numerous books including an anthology of LGBTQ speeches titled Loud and Proud. She was appointed the 2023 Cannes Lion Jury President for Glass Lions, which recognises culture-shifting work addressing gender inequality or prejudice in advertising.

Uglow said: ‘Joining ACMI’s Board brings together my passion for exploring the space between technology and the arts, and the amazing things that can happen when these two areas intersect. I love working with cultural organisations around the world and being an advocate for more inclusive and accessible creative industries – these are values ACMI holds dear, and I can’t wait to get to work!’

L–R: New ACMI Board members Alison Parker and Tea Uglow. Photo: Supplied.

Parker has been an independent member of ACMI’s Audit Committee since 2015. A partner in the EY Assurance practice in Melbourne, she has accrued over 20 years’ experience working for the global professional services firm. Advising clients across a broad range of industries, including the entertainment and not-for-profit sectors, she brings extensive experience in the areas of governance, risk management and financial reporting. Parker holds a Bachelor of Commerce and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Parker said of her appointment: ‘I’m so delighted to join the ACMI Board. This appointment allows me to draw on my technical and commercial background and management of high-performing teams to benefit one of Australia’s most innovative museums. It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to continue my long-standing association with ACMI.’

Seb Chan, ACMI Director and CEO, said: ‘Tea’s and Alison’s appointments to the ACMI Board is terrific news for all of us! With Tea’s immeasurable expertise and global profile in technology, arts and inclusion, and Alison’s impressive track record in governance, risk management and finance, we have two incredibly talented people building on ACMI’s work to connect communities, technology and ideas to shape our futures. Their many strengths and industry networks will be a huge asset to ACMI and the creative practitioners that we support and work with.’

The ACMI Board consists of Board President Janet Matton AM and members Karen Corry, Ian Forsyth, Rachel Griffiths AM, Alison Parker, Tea Uglow, Paul Wiegard and Dr Terry Wu.

Edith Cowan University appoints inaugural Lead, Cultural Strategy and Development

Edith Cowan University (ECU) has appointed acclaimed Wardandi and Badimaya curator, writer and advocate Clothilde Bullen as the inaugural Lead, Cultural Strategy and Development for the in-development ECU City campus (which will include new state-of-the-art premises for the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts [WAAPA]).

Bullen will lead the strategic development of projects and initiatives that showcase and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, people, art, languages and histories at ECU City, as well as the wider university.

Clothilde Bullen. Photo: Jamie James.

The appointment is part of ECU’s broader commitment to cultivating creativity and technology at ECU City, while realising innovative opportunities and new connections in education, research and industry.

Bullen joins ECU from the Art Gallery of Western Australia where she has served on its executive team as the Senior Curator and Head of Indigenous Programs. She also brings extensive experience from Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art Australia and is currently co‐Chair of Indigenous Voices, a Board member of the UNESCO International Association of Art Critics (Australian chapter) and Chair of the Board of the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA).

ECU’s Deputy Vice‐Chancellor (Students, Equity and Indigenous), Professor Braden Hill, said the appointment would reinforce ECU’s leadership role in the higher education sector, while extending the University’s engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

‘Clo’s appointment is exceptionally exciting as there is no one better in the nation at thinking about the ways we can tell cutting-edge, immersive and meaningful First Nations stories, that inspire, educate and engage,’ said Hill.

‘Her leadership will see ECU City realise the vision of Whadjuk Elders and First Nations communities more broadly, to become an important canvas and space for art, culture, performance and storytelling.

‘Clo’s exceptional national profile and strong international connections will also help bring together an important intersection of existing and new cultural institutions in Perth to create exciting opportunities for collaboration, creativity and activation,’ added Hill.

The newly established position will play an integral role in the development of the world‐class ECU City, which is set to welcome staff and students from semester one, 2026.

Read: WAAPA’s future home to be a high-tech campus in Perth CBD

Located on one of the world’s oldest learning places, in the heart of Perth, the campus will build on the University’s commitment to supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ engagement with higher education.

ECU City will inject new energy into the Perth CBD with more than 10,000 students and staff from ECU’s creative industries, business and technology programs, including WAAPA; the School of Business and Law; arts, design, communications, broadcasting and screen programs from the School of Arts and Humanities; and the University’s Kurongkurl Katitjin Centre for Indigenous Australian Education and Research.

The $853 million landmark project is part of the Perth City Deal, and is a collaboration between the Australian Government, the Western Australian Government and ECU, to deliver Perth’s first fully comprehensive inner city university campus.

