On the move: latest arts sector appointments and departures

Writers SA farewells departing CEO

“On behalf of the Board of Writers SA, I would like to share that Laura Kroetsch has made the difficult decision to step down from her role as Chief Executive Officer due to health concerns,” Tanya Wilkins, the Chair of Writers SA recently announced.

“Although Laura’s time with Writers SA has been short, she has driven an integral expansion of our vision that writing is at the centre of life. Her contributions have stepped us towards a new strategic direction, and we are deeply grateful for her leadership and commitment.

“As we navigate this transition, we take this moment to regroup and reaffirm our strategic direction. The Board and team will work closely to assess our priorities and firm up a renewed strategic plan that ensures we continue to deliver on our mission while positioning Writers SA for long-term success,” Wilkins continued.

“We extend our heartfelt support and best wishes to Laura and her family during this time. Laura’s health and wellbeing are our top priority, and we fully respect her decision.

“Writers SA remains committed to supporting South Australia’s writing community, and we will keep you informed as we move forward,” the Chair’s statement concluded.

WA Youth Jazz Orchestra appoints new Artistic Director

The WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) has announced the appointment of jazz saxophonist, composer and educator Gemma Farrell as Artistic Director.

Farrell holds a Master of Music degree from the Conservatorium van Amsterdam, a Bachelor of Music with Honours from the Queensland Conservatorium, and is currently a PhD candidate and lecturer in jazz studies at Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA). Farrell was a member of the WAYJO Band from 2003 to 2007 and has been a staff member for more than a decade, leading the WAYJO Pathways program, Progressions (formerly known as Young Women in Jazz) since 2014.

Progressions aims to encourage young people of marginalised genders – female, non-binary and transgender – who are underrepresented on jazz stages, to build support networks, refine their skills and increase confidence. The program was nominated for the APRA AMCOS Art Music Award for Excellence in Music Education in both 2023 and 2024. Farrell’s contributions to the field were recognised when she received the APRA AMCOS Art Music Award for WA State Luminary in 2024 and the Australian Women in Music Award for Humanitarian 2024.

Gemma Farrell. Photo: Josh Wells

In July 2022, Farrell was featured as a guest artist with WAYJO’s Monday Night Orchestra, where she highlighted the versatility of the saxophone family, the EWI, and her original compositions. In 2024, she conducted WAYJO’s Wednesday Night Orchestra at the State Theatre Centre, collaborating with Grammy-winning bassist Linda May Han Oh.

WAYJO Chair Simon Durack said, “On behalf of my fellow Board members, we are delighted to welcome Gemma Farrell to the position of Artistic Director for WAYJO and look forward to her ongoing input into the future artistic direction of WAYJO.”

Farrell said of her new role, “I’m extremely honoured to have been appointed as the next Artistic Director of WAYJO. I never imagined as a young musician in WAYJO that I would be the AD one day. I look forward to working with the dedicated WAYJO staff and Board towards a more diverse Perth jazz scene and I’m especially excited to work with such incredible up-and-coming talent in our WAYJO musicians.”

Read more about Gemma Farrell on WAYJO’s website, and learn about WAYJO’s upcoming events, including the 2025 season celebration, from 3-5pm on 23 March at Hyde Park, Perth, here.

Arts and Cultural Exchange appoints new Treasurer

Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE) has announced the appointment of Iqra Ahmed Bhatia to its Board of Management in the role of Treasurer.

Bhatia brings extensive financial expertise and a deep commitment to ethical leadership and community engagement to her new role. As Associate Director in the Corporate and Institutional Banking division at NAB, Bhatia manages a portfolio of private corporates and ASX200 clients, providing strategic financial solutions and fostering strong customer relationships. Her experience spans leading institutions including Commonwealth Bank and KPMG, equipping her with a wealth of knowledge in finance, risk management and corporate governance.

Iqra Ahmed Bhatia is the new ACE Treasurer. Photo: Supplied.

Beyond her professional achievements, Bhatia is a dedicated advocate for ethical leadership and social impact. She is a Banking and Finance Oath Ambassador with The Ethics Centre and an Advisory Board Member for the University of Sydney’s Arts and Social Sciences Faculty, playing a pivotal role in shaping the Faculty’s strategic priorities. Her commitment to community-driven initiatives is evident in her work with the Nirrumbuk Aboriginal Corporation in partnership with Jawun, where she contributed to youth development programs, and as a Fast Forward Mentor with The Smith Family, supporting high school students in their educational journeys.

“I am honoured to join ACE’s Board as Treasurer and to contribute to an organisation that plays such a transformative role in Western Sydney’s arts and cultural sector,” said Bhatia.

“ACE’s commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices through creativity and social justice deeply resonates with me, and I look forward to ensuring its financial sustainability so it can continue its vital work.”

ACE’s Executive Director, Anne Loxley, welcomed Bhatia’s appointment, highlighting her strong financial acumen and passion for community-driven change. “Iqra’s expertise in corporate finance, governance and ethical leadership will be invaluable in guiding ACE’s financial strategy and long-term sustainability. Her leadership will help ensure we can continue delivering impactful arts programs in Western Sydney,” Loxley said.

Bhatia joins ACE at a time of continued growth and recognition, with the organisation recently being named Outstanding Community Organisation at the Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence (WSABE) for the second year running. With four decades of work in championing First Nations artists, young people, multicultural women, artists with disabilities and aged care communities, ACE remains a leader in using creativity as a tool for empowerment and social change.

As Treasurer, Bhatia will play a key role in strengthening ACE’s financial position, supporting strategic initiatives, and ensuring the organisation remains a catalyst for cultural engagement and innovation in Western Sydney.

New Artistic Director and Artistic Associate announced for Canberra Writers Festival

The Canberra Writers Festival (CWF) has announced the appointment of Australian writer Andra Putnis as its new Artistic Director, to guide Canberra’s premier literary event through its ninth year.



Putnis, an author and speaker from Canberra, showcased her debut book, Stories My Grandmothers Didn’t Tell Me at the 2024 CWF, earning the Canberra Critics’ Circle Award for Memoir/History for her work.



Putnis said she was excited to build on the success of the Festival and couldn’t wait to bring fantastic writers and readers from around the nation to Canberra in October 2025.



“Canberrans crave great conversations – about the gravity of the times, what’s happening in the world and in our backyard. I want to curate a program that engages with the serious issues we need to discuss in the national capital, but also make plenty of room for the joyful, the quirky and the fun – celebrating why we love books, great writing and the magic of storytelling. Books can transport us to new places and just give us a break from the world as we know it,” Putnis said.



“As a lifelong reader who would churn through books as a kid, it was a dream come true to publish a book, and I’ll be focused on supporting emerging and established writers from across Australia,” she added.



Putnis will be supported by writer Qin Qin, who joins the Festival as Artistic Associate – a newly created role to help deliver the Festival vision. Named one of the 40 Under 40: Most Influential Asian Australians, Qin Qin brings a wealth of experience in storytelling, culture and engagement.

“Andra and Qin Qin together bring fresh energy, diverse perspectives and a commitment to deepening the Festival’s reach,” Canberra Writers Festival CEO Travis Green said.

“We are excited to see them shape the 2025 program and beyond. Their ties to Canberra’s literary community and passion for storytelling make them an ideal choice to lead the Festival into its next chapter.



“The Canberra Writers Festival continues to be a platform for great conversations, fostering ideas and showcasing Australia’s literary talent. With its new leadership team in place, the 2025 Festival is set to be one of the most dynamic and engaging yet.”



CWF Chair Jane O’Dwyer said the Festival Board was delighted to have two Canberrans as outstanding as Andra Putnis and Qin Qin in the creative team: “We welcome them both, and are looking forward to a wonderful 2025 Festival that brings together both Canberrans and visitors to a celebration of books, writing and imagination that has something for everyone.”



The 2025 Canberra Writers Festival will take place from Wednesday 22 to Sunday 26 October 2025 in the national capital.

Theatre Republic appoints new Artistic Director

Award-winning playwright, dramaturg and theatre maker Emily Steel has been appointed the new Artistic Director of South Australian company Theatre Republic.

Steel has written critically acclaimed, award-winning new plays for community, independent and mainstage theatre companies. Her work has also been produced for radio, podcasts and online. She is a highly respected artist in the South Australian theatre sector, playing lead roles in the writing, development and production of new South Australian plays, as well as working as an advocate and mentor to emerging artists across the sector.

In taking on the role, Steel said, “I’m thrilled to be the new Artistic Director of Theatre Republic. The company plays such an important role in the development of new writing and emerging artists here in SA, and in bringing responsive, current, thought-provoking works to local audiences.

“As a playwright, I’ve been very lucky to have had the support of Theatre Republic to develop my own plays. As Artistic Director, I will work to support other theatre artists as they ask unanswerable questions, tell stories we’ve never heard before and say things we think we’re not supposed to say. If we can’t do that in a theatre, where can we do it?”

Steel has been a long-term collaborator with Theatre Republic. In addition to her short plays, written for the company’s new writing incubator project Future:Present, her play Rabbits was presented as part of Theatre Republic’s COVID-19 podcast series, PodPLAY. Steel also wrote the critically acclaimed plays How Not to Make It In America and The Garden for Theatre Republic, directed by outgoing Artistic Director, Corey McMahon. Her play Euphoria (presented by Country Arts SA and State Theatre Company South Australia), won the 2022 AWGIE Award (Community and Youth Theatre). She was also the 2018 Jill Blewett Playwright’s Award-winner for her play 19 Weeks.

Steel’s latest play, Housework, recently had its world premiere as part of the 2025 State Theatre Company South Australia season.

Read: How an indie company hopes to drive an Adelaide theatre revival

Chair of the Board of Theatre Republic, Terence Crawford, said, “This is a great moment for Theatre Republic. It honours Corey’s heroic effort and vision in setting up the company eight years ago. It was founded to serve a belief that we all share: that theatre as an art form always has and always will find its core, its propulsion and its audience through the words and ideas of writers.

“Emily is an eminent writer, dramaturg and teacher. She is the perfect person to make clear Theatre Republic’s unique place in the SA theatre landscape.”

Outgoing Artistic Director Corey McMahon said, “I’m very excited about Emily’s appointment as the new Artistic Director of Theatre Republic. I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with Emily on several projects over many years. She is an artist of immense talent, skill, passion and integrity. I can’t wait to see where Theatre Republic goes next under Emily’s leadership.”

Emily Steel joins Theatre Republic in late April.

Crikey appoints new Editor

Alisha Rouse has been appointed as the new editor of online news site, Crikey. Previously news editor at news.com.au and assistant editor of Daily Mail Australia, Rouse lives in Sydney, but is originally from the UK, where she worked in Fleet Street newspapers.

In her introductory letter to Crikey’s readers this week, Rouse wrote, “We’re on the cusp of a tightly fought election, the tech oligarchs have taken a front-row seat overseas, and the political and media landscape is shifting before our eyes.”

She added that she had “long-admired Crikey’s unmatched reputation for mischief, intrigue and producing just really bloody good stories with a fraction of the resources available to its rivals,” and vowed “to continue prodding those in power in Canberra, media and major corporations to expose hypocrisy, question the kingmakers and generally cause a ruckus”.

TEG appoints co-Managing Directors for SXSW Sydney

TEG (a global company in live entertainment, ticketing, digital and data) has announced the appointment of TEG’s Head of Commercial, Simon Cahill, and SXSW Sydney’s General Manager, Jono Whyman as co-Managing Directors for SXSW Sydney. Cahill will also retain existing Commercial responsibilities and has been appointed as TEG’s Chief Commercial Officer.

These changes follow Colin Daniels’ decision to step down from the SXSW Sydney Managing Director position, a role he has held since the event’s inaugural year in Australia in 2023. Daniels remains in the TEG family, holding a position on the SXSW Sydney Board, as well as being a founding Partner of Handsome Tours.

TEG Group CEO and SXSW Chair Geoff Jones said, “First and foremost, I would like to personally thank Colin for his dedication and hard work over the years. Colin has done an outstanding job in building a passionate team, successfully launching SXSW Sydney, and ensuring the vision for this world-leading event is set for the future. His leadership has been instrumental, and I am grateful for his contributions.

“I am also delighted to welcome Simon Cahill and Jono Whyman as the co-Managing Directors for SXSW Sydney. Both Simon and Jono have been working on the event since day one and have both played a pivotal role in helping build one of the largest events in the APAC region.

“I look forward to working alongside Simon and Jono to continue further expanding the festival to new heights.”

Cahill and Whyman said in a joint statement: “We are both honoured to step into the role of co-Managing Directors for SXSW Sydney. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Geoff for this incredible opportunity and to Colin for laying such a strong foundation for the festival.

“We are excited to build on the success of the festival and further develop SXSW Sydney as the premier destination for innovation, creativity and collaboration in the Asia Pacific region.”

SXSW Sydney will take place this year from 13-19 October 2025.

