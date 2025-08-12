On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Leadership and Board changes at Multicultural Arts Victoria

Lauren Mullings, CEO of Multicultural Arts Victoria (MAV), recently concluded her term at the organisation.

Mullings’ leadership saw MAV find a new home in partnership with Melbourne Polytechnic Preston and laid the foundation for Retrospection, the organisation’s 50-year legacy program. Mullings also led statewide community consultations that shaped the landmark Beyond Tokenism report, secured major multi-year support for the upcoming program Powered By, and locked in funding for NEWPRINT, MAV’s flagship program nurturing emerging producers and culturally diverse musicians across Victoria.

A MAV spokesperson said the company was ‘deeply grateful’ for Mullings’ vision, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to the artists, team and communities the organisation serves.

Outgoing MAV CEO Lauren Mullings (right) and Deputy Board Chair Neda Rahmani (left) at Al Otro Lado del Muno for ‘NEWPRINT 3’, March 2025. Photo: Stephania Sanchez.

In order to support a smooth leadership transition, Daizy Maan has stepped in as Acting CEO. Maan brings warmth, purpose-led leadership and a deep belief in the power of creativity and community to the role. ‘We’re grateful to be working with her as we begin the search for our next CEO,’ the spokesperson said.

MAV’s mission stays constant throughout this period: to champion diverse voices, artistic excellence and cultural equity.

MAV has also announced a number of Board changes following its recent 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Joining the Board are Hiten Bawa, a multidisciplinary artist and specialist in arts access and inclusion; Mariana Papaioannou, a media producer and photographer, and Tienyi Long, a legal professional and Board Secretary with expertise in governance and not‑for‑profit law.

Board members Linda Catalano (Chair) and Patrizia Fimiani have also been reappointed to the MAV Board, which collectively offers a wealth of knowledge across the arts, media, governance, access and community engagement.

West Australian Ballet appoints new Artistic Director

West Australian Ballet has appointed Leanne Stojmenov as its next Artistic Director. It’s a full circle moment for the former dancer, whose career began with the Company when she was 17 years old.

Growing up in Perth, Stojmenov went on to enjoy an illustrious 18-year career with The Australian Ballet, including eight as Principal Artist, performing leading roles across the globe.

After retiring from the stage, Stojmenov returned to Perth, joining West Australian Ballet in 2024 as Rehearsal Director, bringing her extensive experience to the company that nurtured her early talent.

West Australian Ballet’s new Artistic Director Leanne Stojmenov. Photo: Frances Andrijich.

Incoming Artistic Director Leanne Stojmenov said, ‘As a proud West Australian, it’s an honour to lead this extraordinary company where my journey first began. I look forward to working alongside Executive Director Lauren Major and sharing this next chapter with our incredible artists and audiences across Western Australia and beyond.’

Chair of West Australian Ballet’s Board, Ingrid Puzey said, ‘Leanne’s appointment marks a historic and exciting moment for West Australian Ballet. As we approach our 75th Anniversary in 2027, we reflect on our rich history as Australia’s oldest continuous ballet company, one that strives to support, foster and showcase West Australian people and talent.

‘Together with Executive Director Lauren Major, we are all looking forward to supporting Leanne’s artistic vision.’

Stojmenov’s appointment follows an extensive search that attracted 38 applicants, including 18 from overseas and 20 from Australia.

She has worked with such renowned choreographers as Christopher Wheeldon, John Neumeier, Wayne McGregor and Sir Peter Wright and received a coveted Australian Dance Award for her performance in Ratmansky’s Cinderella.

Stojmenov will step into the position in January 2026.

New appointments bolster leadership of Australia’s national collecting institutions

The Albanese Labor Government has made a range of new appointments to the boards of some of the country’s most cherished national collecting institutions.

The Hon Hieu Van Le AChas been appointed as the Chair of the Australian National Maritime Museum Council for a three year term; Amit Singh has been appointed as a part-time member of the Council of the National Museum of Australia for a three year term; Matt Heine has been appointed as a part-time member of the Council of the National Gallery of Australia for a three year term, and Marikit Santiagohas been appointed as a part-time member of the National Portrait Gallery Board for a three year term.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke MP said the appointees would each bring a valuable, unique perspective and years of dedication to our treasured national museums and galleries.

‘Each new appointee is an expert in their own right, bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise in their dedicated fields,’ the Minister said in a media statement.

‘Ensuring our beloved cultural institutions have the strongest leadership is the best way safeguard them for future generations.’

The Hon Hieu Van Le AC is the Chair and Director of the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute. His previous extensive experience includes serving as Governor of South Australia from 2014 to 2021, Lieutenant Governor of South Australia from 2007 to 2014, Chair of the South Australian Multicultural and Ethnic Affairs Commission 2007 to 2014 and an almost two‑decade career at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). He arrived in Australia from Vietnam as a refugee in 1977.

Le’s distinguished career and service awards include the Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) for outstanding service to the community and to the state of South Australia; Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for outstanding service to community, social inclusion and international engagements; the Centenary of Federation Medal for service to the advancement of multiculturalism; an Australia Day Medal for outstanding service to ASIC; and a Cavalieri (Knight) of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic for his outstanding service and unwavering support to culturally and linguistically diverse communities in South Australia, including the Italian community.

He has been a member of the Australian National Maritime Museum Council since February 2024, and more recently was its Acting Chair.

Amit Singh is the Managing Partner of Mandala, an economics, strategy, and research advisory firm at the forefront of public policy innovation, cutting-edge data insights and leading technology trends. He was Managing Director in Accenture’s global economic insights practice and was the global head of economic policy at Uber Technologies Inc. He previously served as the senior economic adviser to two Prime Ministers, a Deputy Prime Minister and a Leader of the Opposition. He began his career as a mergers and acquisitions lawyer. He is a member of the advisory board of the Centre for Australia-India Relations as well as the Independent Advisory Board for Services Australia, and an external member of the Strategy and Social Policy Committee of the Brotherhood of St Laurence.

Matt Heine is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of netwealth group (ASX: NWL) and an accomplished business leader with skills in wealth management, leadership, business strategy and digital innovation. He has a strong commitment to the arts and philanthropy and currently serves on the Board of the Heide Museum of Modern Art and as a member of the National Gallery Foundation. Heine is also a member of the Christ Church Grammar School Melbourne Investment Committee, as well as holding directorships on numerous related netwealth and personal companies.

Marikit Santiago is a Filipina-Australian artist living and working in Western Sydney. She graduated with a Master of Fine Art from the University of New South Wales in 2017 and was on the Art Gallery of New South Wales Advisory Committee from 2022 until 2023. Santiago has exhibited in a variety of art spaces in Australia and abroad. Her work reflects her upbringing to migrant parents in Australia. She has received numerous awards for her work, including the 2020 Sir John Sulman Prize and the 2024 La Prairie Arts Ward; she was selected as a finalist in the Archibald Prize in 2016, 2021 and 2023.

Creative Australia appoints Director of Writing Australia

Creative Australia has announced the appointment of Wenona Byrneto lead the work of Writing Australia.

Adrian Collette AM, CEO of Creative Australia said, ‘Wenona has served as the Head of Literature at Creative Australia since 2017 with responsibility for strategic initiatives that support the literary sector and grant programs. Prior to joining us she worked in publishing for 11 years and has worked as a writer/director in film and television as well as a freelance feature writer.’

Larissa Behrendt AO, Chair of Writing Australia said, ‘Wenona could not be better placed to lead the work of Writing Australia and champion Australian literature. She is a respected leader with extensive networks and in-depth knowledge of both national and global publishing markets.’

Byrne said of her appointment, ‘I am honoured to step into the role and look forward to working with the Writing Australia Council in creating the first investment strategy for Australian writing.

‘I’m excited to play my part in bringing the incredible work of Australian writers and illustrators to more readers and supporting our dynamic and resilient literature sector.’

Writing Australia commenced this year and is responsible for supporting and promoting the literature sector and promoting the development of markets and audiences for Australian literature.

New appointments to Music Australia Council

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the re-appointment of Ms Danielle Caruana and Dr Sophie Payten and the appointment of Mr Josh Pyke and Ms Leah Flanagan to the Music Australia Council for two-year terms.

These appointments allow for strong industry representation to continue and to further advance the work of Creative Australia and the implementation of the National Cultural Policy, Revive.

The Music Australia Council provides strategic direction for Music Australia in its work in supporting and growing Australia’s contemporary music sector.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke MP said the appointees would help to ensure the Council continues to deliver greater support and guide strategic investment for Australian musicians.

‘Appointing the right mix of skills and experience to the Council ensures Music Australia continues to deliver what the industry needs to grow and realise its potential, at home and internationally,’ Burke said.

‘It’s essential that Australian musicians and industry experts themselves have a seat at the table – and that’s what these appointments will achieve.

‘With their dedication, passion and expertise in Australian music, the appointees will make sure that Australian music is the soundtrack to life in Australia.’

Music Australia is backed by more than $69 million in Federal funding over four years.

Danielle Caruana (also known as Mama Kin) is an award-winning singer-songwriter and touring artist who co-founded The Seed Fund, a philanthropic foundation supporting artists. She is also a published author and has devoted her time to working with incarcerated women, performance studies students and emerging artists.

Dr Sophie Payten, known professionally as Gordi, is an Australian indie folk singer/songwriter and medical doctor. Payten signed record deals with Jagjaguwar in the United States in February 2016 and Liberation Music in Australia in April 2016, releasing her debut EP Clever Disguise in May 2016.

Josh Pyke is an Australian singer-songwriter, producer, musician and children’s book author. He is the Director of Josh Pyke Touring and Chair of Phonographic Performance Company of Australia.

Leah Flanagan is an Australian singer-songwriter and arts administrator from Darwin. She has released several albums and has toured Australia with her music as part of festival ensembles.

More recent appointments

