On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are advised that the following article contains the name of a person who has died.

Three new faces at Chunky Move

Three new staff have joined the team of Melbourne contemporary dance company Chunky Move. Benjamin Beare has joined the company as Production and Operations Coordinator, Eloise Coomber takes on the Marketing and Development Coordinator role, and Nic Ramsay is Chunky Move’s new Office and Program Coordinator. They replace Olivia Walker, Elyse Cox and Hannah Brown respectively, who have moved on from the company.

Chamber of Arts and Culture WA announces new structure

The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA (the Chamber) will develop a more streamlined operational model under a restructured Board and management, following changes discussed at a Special General Meeting in Perth on Wednesday 11 June.

Chamber members endorsed the plan to proceed with changes that will result in a lower-cost, sustainable and more focused organisation that is based on advocacy, collaboration and connection.

Chair of the Chamber Board, Anthony Hasluck, said the changes were necessary for the organisation to remain sustainable in a challenging funding environment, and he was pleased with members’ endorsement of the approach.

“In recent months, the Board and management of the Chamber have worked hard to understand the operating context and challenges for arts and culture organisations. We believe the draft model that we presented to members last night will ensure the organisation continues to succeed and reflect the needs and expectations of the sector,” he said.

“Funding from the WA Government since the start of last year has enabled us to both rebuild the Chamber and determine a more effective path for the future, while still delivering a range of initiatives. We are currently in contract with the Government until 31 December this year, and this has been a very encouraging partnership,” he added.

The changes include the appointment of a new executive, in a renamed leadership role, and considerable movement at Board level. Reflecting the need to move to a leaner and more dynamic organisation, the number of Chamber Board members will decrease as of 1 July 2025. Hasluck will be stepping down as Chair along with Board members Kylie Ashenbrenner, Jim Cathcart, Tim Cooper, Dr Andrew Lu and Soula Veyradier.

“I’m grateful for the commitment and support of these and other Board members, and I thank them for their tireless work on behalf of the sector. Meanwhile, I am delighted to announce that Fiona Sinclair has been elected by the Board as the new Chair, effective 1 July,” Hasluck said.

Sinclair was previously co-Deputy Chair, along with Ingrid Puzey, who will remain on the Board as Deputy Chair. The full Chamber Board from 1 July will be: Fiona Sinclair, Ingrid Puzey, Rick Heath, Libby Klysz, Paul Nielsen and Suzanne Worner.

Sinclair said: “I feel privileged to work alongside an experienced team of sector colleagues determined to secure a viable future for the Chamber as the collective voice for arts and culture within Western Australia.

“Much has changed within state, national and global contexts during the past 16 months that has tested the achievability of the strategic plan developed in 2023. We look forward to working with the sector across the next few months to enact responsive, strategic and sustainable changes to our mode of operation.

“The Chamber is a unique asset within our state’s cultural prosperity. It is worth fighting to keep and continue,” she said.

Sinclair expressed her deep gratitude to Hasluck for leading the Chamber through a series of rigorous conversations and robust governance processes over the past seven months.

As part of the changes, and as previously announced, Tania Hudson will depart as CEO of the Chamber at the end of June. Lauren Brunswick, currently Programs Manager, will become General Manager of the Chamber from 1 July.

“I know that Lauren will bring great energy and vision to the role, and the Board is excited to work with her on the refined Chamber model,” Sinclair said.

The Chamber presented a work-in-progress operational model to members that is likely to see the implementation of sector working groups across areas of common opportunity and challenge, ensuring comprehensive sector representation in the development of solutions and advocacy. The Chamber will act as the central coordinating hub for this work, while also maintaining a focus on effective communications and advocacy.

It is likely that Chamber memberships will be free for all eligible arts and culture organisations and individuals under the new model.

Sinclair said consultation with members about the model would be undertaken in coming weeks, to ensure it accurately reflect member needs.

Melbourne Recital Centre welcomes new Director of Programming

Melbourne Recital Centre (MRC) has appointed composer, curator and former Perth Festival Artistic Director Iain Grandage AM as its new Director of Programming. The appointment comes as Melbourne Recital Centre prepares for ambitious expansion with the launch of the Peter and Ruth McMullin Beacon in 2026 and the completion of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation in 2028.

Appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the recent King’s Birthday Honours, Grandage brings a track record of artistic excellence and innovation to the Centre. Grandage’s artistic leadership of Perth Festival included a renewed emphasis on the Festival’s sense of place and championing Noongar artists and stories alongside large-scale events including the large scale outdoor project, Highway to Hell.

Grandage’s programming expertise ranges from curating the fine music program for Adelaide Festival (Chamber Landscapes) to developing cross-cultural collaborations that have travelled internationally. As a composer and conductor, Grandage has created works of scale including Victorian Opera’s production of his opera The Riders (based on Tim Winton’s novel), and Satan Jawa, a silent film score for orchestra and gamelan written alongside Rahayu Supanggah, which premiered at AsiaTOPA and toured to Holland, Singapore, Berlin and London.

Iain Grandage AM joins the Melbourne Recital Centre team as Director of Programming. Photo: Supplied.

Melbourne Recital Centre CEO Sandra Willis said, “Iain’s appointment is a significant milestone for Melbourne Recital Centre. As an inspiring collaborator, he will bring a new curatorial vision to this premier venue with innovative ideas that celebrate our creative community together. Iain excels at crafting transformative experiences that honour place and story while connecting artists with audiences. Known for his diverse collaborations across classical and contemporary music, his infectious energy champions exceptional talent. With the upcoming Peter and Ruth McMullin Beacon and Melbourne Arts Precinct expansions, Iain’s vision will capitalise on these exciting opportunities, enhancing MRC’s legacy of rich, diverse, and deeply engaging programs for all.”

Grandage’s extensive experience spans orchestral conducting, opera, contemporary music and innovative cross-cultural collaborations, perfectly suited to MRC’s diverse program of experiences. His track record also demonstrates the ability to develop artistic relationships across genres and cultures. Having conducted orchestras in London, Berlin, Amsterdam and around Australia for projects with the likes of Kate Miller-Heidke, Meow Meow, Tim Minchin and the late Gurrumul, Grandage understands how to meaningfully serve artists and audiences together. His work as Music Director for productions, including Sydney Theatre Company’s The Secret River and Opera Australia’s The Rabbits, further showcases his talents.

Grandage said of his new role: “I’m deeply honoured to join Melbourne Recital Centre at such an exciting and pivotal time in its evolution. The Centre’s commitment to music experiences that transform lives and enhance Victoria’s live music community resonates deeply with my own artistic and curatorial philosophy. I’m looking forward to building on the strong foundations and working with the brilliant MRC team to curate programs that celebrate Australia’s rich musical diversity while also building new pathways for artists and audiences to connect. The opportunities ahead – with new spaces, partnerships and the broader precinct transformation – present a wonderful canvas for reimagining what’s possible in live music presentation.”

The appointment strengthens Melbourne Recital Centre’s position as it celebrates 16 years as a cultural cornerstone. Backed by the Victorian State Government and philanthropic support of its community, the Centre continues to fulfil its founding vision that music transforms lives.

As MRC’s Director of Programming, Grandage will oversee the Centre’s artistic vision across performance offerings and develop strategic partnerships that broaden collaborative reach, while ensuring programming excellence that serves both established and emerging audiences. His leadership will be instrumental in leveraging new facilities and precinct developments to expand the Centre’s cultural influence and impact.

Grandage commences as MRC’s Director of Programming on 28 July 2025.

Two new appointments at WA Youth Jazz Orchestra

The WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) has welcomed two new team members: Holly Norman and Lucy Iffla.

L-R: WAYJO’s Holly Norman and Lucy Iffla. Photos: Supplied.

Norman joins WAYJO as Business Development Manager, bringing extensive experience as an arts manager, musician and mental health worker. Over two decades, Norman has worked as a session musician, educator (including at Scotch College and WAAPA) and as a tutor in WAYJO’s Progressions program. She has also held various roles at the Melbourne International Jazz Festival. Guided by her core values of authenticity, empowerment and collaboration, Norman will work with the Executive Team and Board to deliver a Business Development Plan that strengthens sustainable income streams and grows philanthropic and corporate partnerships.

Iffla joins WAYJO as the Orchestra’s new Events and Program Manager, having previously worked in the role of Operations Coordinator, supporting the company’s events and pathways programs. A former WAYJO member herself, Iffla first auditioned at age 14 and went on to perform as a vocalist with all three core ensembles – including international tours and major performances across WA.

New President announced for Public Galleries Association of Victoria

State peak body the Public Galleries Association of Victoria (PGAV) has announced the appointment of Danny Lacy, Artistic Director, Shepparton Art Museum as its new President.

Lacy takes on the leadership role from Jason Smith, the former Director and CEO of Geelong Gallery, who stepped down from the PGAV Board in February to assume the directorship of the Art Gallery of South Australia. Lacy will be supported by Vice President, Georgia Cribb, Gallery Director of Bunjil Place.

His immediate priorities include spearheading the development of the PGAV’s new strategic plan and advocating for the crucial continuation of core operational funding from Creative Victoria.

“I am incredibly excited to lead the PGAV Board as we articulate our vision for the organisation and, indeed, for the public gallery sector in Victoria,” Lacy said.

“Our galleries are the creative heart of our communities – we are unwavering in our commitment to nurturing and growing our highly skilled workforce, with particular focus on our First Nations colleagues, and to securing greater, much-needed investment in Victoria’s public gallery sector.”

Lacy also acknowledged his predecessor, stating, “I want to commend Jason Smith for his exceptional leadership of the PGAV and congratulate him on his prestigious appointment as Director of the Art Gallery of South Australia.

“I thank the PGAV Board for entrusting me with this important role at such a pivotal time. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the Board to forge a stronger future for Victoria’s public galleries, the thousands of artists they champion, and the millions of visitors they inspire each year.”

At its Annual General Meeting, PGAV welcomed two new members to its Board: Luci Callipari-Marcuzzo, Gallery and Heritage Team Leader, Mildura Art Centre was elected as Regional Gallery Representative and Andrew Tetzlaff, Senior Curator, RMIT Culture was appointed as Metropolitan Gallery Representative.

The AGM also celebrated key achievements, including the launch of PGAV’s inaugural Equity Action Plan 2025-2028, aimed at increasing diversity in gallery leadership, employment and audience engagement, record participation in the professional development program (with 615 participants (up 16%) including 26% from regional galleries and 28% from interstate galleries), and research showing Victoria’s public galleries have almost tripled their direct investment in artists, with 60% of expenditure since the pandemic directed towards supporting local creatives. Public programming has also ramped up by 18%, delivering over 3000 public and 2200 education programs. These investments were offset by a 39% fall in investments in acquisitions and conservation, while operating costs rose by an average 10%.

Platform Arts welcomes new Artistic Director/Co-CEO and new Chair

Dr Jonathan ‘Jonni’ Homsey has been appointed as the new Artistic Director and co-CEO of Geelong’s Platform Arts.

Homsey has a deep passion for the arts, beginning with street dance in 2002. Born and raised in Hong Kong and the US, he has since become a leader in artist-led initiatives across dance, theatre and visual arts. His work as an arts manager at Dancehouse, Arts Centre Melbourne (Asia TOPA and the Arts Wellbeing Collective, which was abruptly shut down earlier this year), Theatre Network Australia and Performing Lines demonstrates his commitment to frameworks of care.

His accolades include the 2013 Melbourne Fringe Award for Best Emerging Producer, the 2021 Green Room Award for Best Dance Production for I Am Maggie, and the 2024 City of Melbourne Arts and Heritage Collection Residency. Homsey is an emerging academic and holds a Doctorate of Creative Industries from Queensland University of Technology, where he researched choreographic empowerment strategies through models of co-design and Participatory Action Research. He is currently the Vice Chair for Weave Movement Theatre and co-Chair for Cypher Culture’s Street Dance Advisory Panel.

Platform’s recently appointed Chair, Emily O’Brien, said, “I am beyond delighted that Jonathan Homsey will be joining the Platform Arts team in the role of co-CEO and Artistic Director. Jonni’s approach to practice, combined with artistic rigour and unbridled enthusiasm, enables a broad approach in which all persons can feel welcome to embrace their own creative practice. His energy and curatorial nous will ensure Platform Arts continues its current trajectory as one of Victoria’s most ambitious contemporary arts organisations.”

The team at Platform thanked Ally Harvey, who has just finished her tenure as Chair of the Platform Board. Hervey’s contribution as Chair was integral to Platform’s evolution, and the Platform team said “we are grateful for her wisdom and care”.

Reflecting on his new role, Homsey said, “I am chuffed to be the incoming Artistic Director and co-CEO here at Platform Arts. When I started last Wednesday, the team welcomed me with open arms, and I hope in time you can welcome me and this new era at Platform too.

“Coming to a multi-arts venue on Wadawurrung country, I want to work with the team on how to centre wellbeing from a place of multiplicity and joy. I want to interrogate how We (with a capital W), as a multi-arts organisation, centre artists in the G21 Region and the audiences that congregate within our space, reflecting on our almost 30-year history in Geelong’s heritage Old Courthouse building.

“I want to queer our future at Platform by centring wellbeing. Everyone has the right to feel good and on their own terms. Throughout my career working in visual arts, theatre, dance and musical theatre, I’ve centred empowering diverse taste-making based on lived experience rather than assuming a one-size-fits-all approach. From the perspective of a queer neurodivergent person of Cantonese and Syrian heritage, I understand that We are layers of complex rhythms of intersectionality. Through my doctoral research, inspired by my mentor Dr Philipa Rothfield and scholar Dr Thomas DeFrantz, I connect curatorial practices with street dance principles of ‘breaking the beat’, creating a new rhythm of the world. Let’s create a rhythm together as We move forward into a new groove here at Platform,” Homsey concluded.

WA Government appoints new Director General Department of Creative Industries, Tourism and Sport

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook MLA recently announced the appointment of five new Directors General of reformed public sector agencies, including the appointment of Chad Anderson as Director General of the Department of Creative Industries, Tourism and Sport (CITS).

Anderson was most recently the Deputy Director General, Tourism at the Queensland Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation where he was responsible for setting strategic direction and leading the tourism industry across Queensland.

He has more than 20 years’ leadership experience across federal, state and territory governments with a strong track record in the finance, education, sport and tourism sectors. Anderson brings a talent for identifying opportunities and building partnerships, as well as developing a culture of innovation and delivering cross-sector strategies, to his new role. He commences at CITS on 4 August 2025.

More recent appointments