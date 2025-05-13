On the move: Latest arts sector appointments

Adelaide Fringe welcomes new Board member

Adelaide Fringe has announced the appointment of Emily Farrell to its Board of Directors. Farrell brings a globally informed perspective to Adelaide Fringe, shaped by her career in law, industrial relations, government relations, and public policy in Australia and the United States.

After earning a Bachelor of Law from the University of Adelaide, she relocated to New York, where she worked for six years in nonprofit legal advocacy and at a leading U.S. immigration law firm. There, she supported artists, designers, entrepreneurs and entertainers on complex visa matters – experience that aligns directly with Adelaide Fringe’s ambitions to grow international engagement and attract global talent to South Australia.

A proud Fringe-goer and lifelong arts supporter, Farrell developed her love of performance as a cast member of the Adelaide University Law Revue from 2014 to 2017. She continues to nurture this passion as a regular (and nostalgic) audience member.

Farrell said, “It’s an honour to join the Adelaide Fringe Board. As someone who has witnessed how the arts can connect communities across borders, I’m excited to support Fringe’s mission to be a bold, inclusive, and globally recognised festival. I look forward to playing a part in its continued growth and impact.”

Paul Hamra, Chair of the Adelaide Fringe Board, said, “Emily’s international outlook, legal background and experience working with global creatives will be a tremendous asset to Adelaide Fringe. We’re thrilled to welcome her at a time when the festival is expanding its reach and reaffirming its place on the world stage.”

Emily’s appointment reflects Adelaide Fringe’s ongoing commitment to dynamic leadership and global connection as it continues to deliver economic, social, and cultural value to South Australia.

Adelaide Fringe 2026 will be held from 20 February to 22 March

Director to bid farewell to Ngununggula

On Friday (10 May), the Board of Ngununggula, a regional art gallery in the Southern Highlands of NSW, announced that Megan Monte, the gallery’s Director, had informed members of her intention to step down from her role on 30 June 2025.

As the founding Director of Ngununggula, Monte has led the gallery with vision and dedication since its establishment. Under her leadership, Ngununggula has grown into an award-winning institution that has enriched the artistic landscape locally and nationally.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Chairman Jamie Burreket said, “Megan’s contribution to Ngununggula and the broader cultural community has been immeasurable. Her curatorial vision, leadership, and commitment to artistic excellence have positioned our gallery as a leading regional art institution. Her dedication to artists is unwavering, and she has successfully curated numerous significant exhibitions that have showcased prominent Australian artists alongside celebrated international talent.

“Megan was instrumental in establishing the annual all-female exhibition program and the International Artist Project, which launches this year, with renowned New Zealand artist Lisa Reihana. Furthermore, Megan has developed a robust education and community engagement program while securing substantial funding and patronage to ensure the gallery’s sustainable future. We are deeply grateful for her service and wish her every success in her future endeavours,” he said.

Monte said of her impending departure, “It’s not easy to depart from an organisation you love, but now is the time for me to explore new opportunities and pass on the baton. It has been a privilege to lead Ngununggula during its formative years, and an honour to work with such an outstanding and inspiring team of staff and volunteers, as well as members of the Board, whose vision and guidance have been unwavering and enabling. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to all the artists I have worked with, and for your trust and collaboration; you are truly at the heart of all our accomplishments. I am also thankful to my peers—curators, gallerists, historians, and advisers—for your generosity of knowledge and encouragement. Ngununggula is a remarkable place, and I leave with the fondest memories and excitement for its next chapter,” she said.

Both the Board and Monte extended their heartfelt thanks to the Gallery’s dedicated staff, volunteers, partners, benefactors, and the broader community, whose support has been instrumental in Ngununggula’s success.

The Board has commenced recruiting a new Director who will have the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation established over the past five years. Monte will continue to work closely with the Board and staff to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.

New appointments at Queensland Theatre

Min Collie-Holmes has joined Queensland Theatre as Director of Programming – Min is a highly regarded Arts Leader with over 25 years of experience. Prior to joining the Queensland Theatre team, Collie-Holmes was the Executive Producer at Brisbane Festival, during which time she was the lead producer on several new works of scale, including Bananaland (Kate Miller Heidke and Keir Nuttall) and Trent Dalton’s Love Stories. Before joining Brisbane Festival, she held several roles on the Gold Coast, actively contributing to the sector’s development there, including Executive Producer at Bleach Festival and one of the Creative Producers for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Arts and Cultural Program.

Coming back into a theatre-making company marks a return to Collie-Holmes’ early career roles, which included Artistic Director/CEO of Shopfront Theatre for Young People and freelance Director/ Dramaturg for several festivals, venues and companies across the country. Collie-Holmes is Chair of The Farm, a leading dance/theatre company based on the Gold Coast.

She holds a BA/BMus from Victoria University, Wellington, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Theatre directing from NIDA.

Saffron Benner has also joined the state theatre company as Head of Artistic Development. Benner is a dramaturg with 25 years’ experience collaborating with writers and artists to create new performance work.

Award-winning writers and companies she has worked with include Queensland Theatre, La Boite Theatre, Shake and Stir, Polytoxic, Tasmanian Theatre Company, Australian Theatre for Young People, The Good Room, Frankston Arts Centre, Playlab, Debase Theatre and Backbone Youth Arts. Benner has been the dramaturg for several Queensland Premier’s Drama Award finalists for Queensland Theatre, the ATYP Fresh Ink Program, and La Boite/Australian Plays Development Program. She was the in-house dramaturg for La Boite’s Actor’s Company (2021-2022); Executive Director of Playlab (2008 – 2010); and the National Arts Education Editor and feature writer for Lowdown Magazine (2008-2010).

In addition to her dramaturgical practice, Benner was an academic – teaching undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Creative Arts, Arts Education, Communications, Ethics and Literature at Griffith University, QUT, and USQ. More recently, Benner has been a Sustainability Manager for Griffith University and the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. Sustainability is also central to her dramaturgical practice.

NAISDA Foundation announces two new Co-Patrons

The NAISDA Foundation has announced the appointment of two distinguished new Co-Patrons, Rhoda Roberts AO and David Gonski AC. Chaired by Douglas Nicol, the Foundation works closely with NAISDA to support excellence and innovation in First Nations dance and performing arts education for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

The announcement comes at a pivotal phase of growth for NAISDA, which is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. Building on its national legacy, NAISDA is expanding curriculum offerings, student intake, and services and opportunities for First Nations students and communities across Australia.

Roberts, a Widjabul Wiabal woman from the Bundjalung nation, is one of Australia’s most respected First Nations creative leaders and visionaries, recognised for her advocacy for cultural storytelling, artistic excellence, and equity.

“It is a huge honour to be named a Patron of the NAISDA Foundation, and it’s actually an obligation. I work in the arts and cultural space and I believe it is our space where robust conversation, truth-telling through performance has a visibility in this country, and we don’t want to lose it,” said Roberts.

“NAISDA has a space as one of our leading training grounds, sitting alongside some of Australia’s finest institutions, but it is ours, and we have a Black lens on it – and that’s really important.

“We have to provide the right environment to have a future that is not of deficit, but is of fulfilment, hope, and showing the world we are the oldest culture in the world.”

Gonski is nationally celebrated for his leadership in education, philanthropy, and business. His commitment to educational success and career pathways reflects NAISDA’s outstanding outcomes, with student achievement and completion rates well above national Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector averages.

“NAISDA not only provides world-class training in dance and the performing arts, but also empowers young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to connect with culture and express their stories through movement and creativity,” said Gonski.

“I see NAISDA as a place where First Nations culture can be celebrated, and where young people can be educated and inspired.

“By empowering the next generation of First Nations artists and leaders, NAISDA is helping to truly reflect the depth and diversity of our national story. It is an organisation that deserves our recognition and support and I look forward to working to continue its growth and sustained success.”

NAISDA Foundation Chair, Douglas Nicol, warmly welcomed the appointments. “Rhoda and David bring a depth of wisdom, integrity and advocacy that will help guide the Foundation and strengthen NAISDA’s future. Their leadership comes as we grow into an international centre for multidisciplinary First Nations performing arts education, strong in vision, voice, and impact,” Nicol said.

NAISDA’s unique curriculum continues to set a national benchmark, empowering students through elite training, cultural knowledge and a First Nations-led approach to social and emotional wellbeing. Demand for NAISDA enrolment is three times greater than current capacity, a clear reflection of the impact and relevance of its education model, which privileges the depth and richness of Indigenous Knowings within a Western framework of arts education excellence.

As NAISDA grows its reach and impact, the Foundation invites philanthropists, donors, and impact partners to help create even greater opportunities for First Nations young people through culture, education, and creativity.

This announcement also marks the next chapter of stewardship following the dedicated leadership of former Patron Professor The Honourable Dame Marie Bashir AD CVO FTSE and outgoing Foundation Chair Shane Simpson AM, whose contributions have helped lay NAISDA’s strong foundation for sustainable growth.

Back to Back Theatre announces new Chair

Geelong-based, internationally acclaimed Back to Back Theatre has announced the appointment of new Chairperson Rose Hiscock.

Hiscock is the Director Museums and Collections at The University of Melbourne. She has held national leadership roles within collecting and cultural institutions, and her career demonstrates a strong focus on interdisciplinarity. She was previously CEO of the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (Powerhouse Museum), Executive Director, Arts Development at the Australia Council and held roles at Museums Victoria.

Hiscock is Chair of Science Gallery International and was responsible for the development of Science Gallery Melbourne. She is committed to building an accessible, inclusive and thriving arts sector. Hiscock is also a board member of the Melbourne Art Foundation, a Fellow of Trinity College Melbourne and a former Board member of Chunky Move.

On her appointment at Back to Back, Hiscock said, “I’m thrilled and honoured to step into the role of Chair of Back to Back Theatre. Over the last 30 years Back to Back Theatre has had a profound impact on the community of Geelong and audiences in Australia and around the world. I’ve had a long association with the company and am in awe of its creative heart: the Ensemble comprised of Simon Laherty, Sarah Mainwaring, Scott Price, Nathan Legg, Grace Kenny, Jessica Walker who together with Bruce Gladwin and the artistic team, craft an exceptional creative dialogue.

“I’m grateful to the company’s brilliant staff, my Board colleagues and for the many supporters who help bring Back to Back’s unique theatre-making to the world. In terms of the Board’s future, we plan to grow our current representation of members with lived experience of disability and will be seeking new members in the near future.”

The Back to Back Theatre Ensemble said: “We are very happy that Rose is the new Chair of the Board at Back to Back Theatre. Rose brings extensive experience in the arts and business. She’s really smart and will help us with the decision making and big picture thinking. Well done Rose, we congratulate you.”

Back to Back Theatre Executive Producer and Co-CEO Tim Stitz said, “I’m so delighted Rose has assumed the position of Chair of the Back to Back Theatre Board. She is such an engaged, strategic and excellent human, and incredibly well regarded nationally and internationally. The company will greatly benefit from her leadership, building on a longstanding contribution to the Board. We thank Deputy Board Chair Yoni Prior for being Acting Chair since former Chair Katrina Sedgwick OAM stepped down in October 2024.”

