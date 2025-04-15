On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Director of Programming farewells Sydney Dance Company

Brendan O’Connell will leave his role as Director of Programming at Sydney Dance Company (SDC) on 30 April in order to focus on his independent practice as a curator, connector and creator.

O’Connell announced his decision on LinkedIn, saying, “I’m privileged to have worked closely with the Company in establishing this brand new leadership position and helping to refine its true purpose; leading the Company’s international engagement strategy and securing presentations at many high-profile festivals for 2025-2027; supporting its sector development initiatives such as New Breed and INDance; and working on many exciting artistic strategies with Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela for the years ahead.”

Lou Oppenheim, Sydney Dance Company Executive Director, told ArtsHub: “It has been wonderful having Brendan’s sector knowledge and passion for the industry as part of the leadership team at Sydney Dance Company, particularly his commitment to showcasing Australian artists and dance makers on the international stage. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”

O’Connell added that the Director of Programming role had allowed him to oversee commercial utilisation of SDC’s Wharf 4/5 premises at Walsh Bay, including venue hire and café operations, then said: “I acknowledge my wonderful colleagues, including all the dancers, production and artistic teams, marketing, education, finance, customer service, philanthropy, executive and Board – most of all, the three dynamic and hardworking producers in the programming team: Dominic Chang, Kerry Thampapillai and Michael Sieders, who I will miss dearly. I’m also grateful for the many professional connections I’ve made with artists, presenters and other stakeholders, both in Sydney and abroad.



“I look forward to a (micro) break before launching into the next exciting adventures… But there will be a real focus on curation, international engagement and market development, particularly in Asia and Europe. I’ll also continue to provide support to artists who want to take the next steps in their career – so please do reach out if you want to find time to chat,” he said.

Feast appoints new Chair

Penny McAuley, an experienced arts leader with strong connections to the local government sector, has joined the Board of Adelaide’s annual LGBTQIA+ festival Feast as its new Chair.

“This role is about taking responsibility and having the courage to say what could we be doing differently, what could we be doing more impactfully and [asking] how do we bring our entire community with us along the journey? Not just because we should, but because we are stronger, more sustainable and further reaching together,” McAuley said of her new position.

A South Australia-based member of the LGBTQIA+ community, McAuley is committed to community, disability advocacy, and inclusive leadership and inclusive decision-making. She has a strong understanding of regional perspectives (McAuley was born in Whyalla, with family ties to Yorke Peninsula’s farming community) and of the necessity for far-reaching collaboration.

McAuley’s previous roles include General Manager of the South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival, Head of Marketing and Events at South Bank Brisbane, Program Manager of Vibrant City for the City of Adelaide and Patron Services Executive at the Adelaide Festival Centre. She is enthusiastic about dedicating her time and expertise to give back to the community and brings practical insight into both the opportunities and challenges of delivering world-class festivals and events.

Feast Festival’s new Chair, Penny McAuley. Photo: Supplied.

McAuley is driven by a deep belief in the power and impact of people – in how they are treated, nurtured and encouraged – and is passionate about creating the remarkable by building capacity in individuals, organisations and communities. She was appointed to the inaugural State Government Rainbow Advisory Council and has held Board roles across Adelaide and Australasia.

A statement from Feast said the organisation is “excited to enter this new chapter” with McAuley at the helm and “looks forward to building stronger collaborations and a bold future ahead of the 2025 Festival”.

The Festival also thanked interim Chair Nick Hays, for stepping into the stewardship role temporarily until McAuley was appointed.

West Space announces new Curator

After attracting interest from candidates worldwide, Melbourne independent visual arts organisation West Space has announced the appointment of arts worker and writer Tahmina Maskinyar as its new Curator.

Born in Kabul and raised near the Djarlgarro Beelier/Canning River on Whadjuk Noongar Boodja, Maskinyar is committed to amplifying the existing capacities of others and aims to facilitate space for creative practice to flourish and intersect with critical discourse. Her experience spans academia, not-for-profits, volunteer boards and government. Maskinyar’s writing has been published in Architecture Australia, un Magazine, Art Guide and West Space Offsite.



In joining the West Space team, Maskinyar seeks to build on the vital work of those who have shaped the organisation previously.



“Attuned to intentions of futurity, I am committed to supporting the open door West Space offers artists and the creative community to engage in development, learning and transformative conversations — anchored in place and informed by global solidarities,” Maskinyar said.

Director Joanna Kitto added, “I am honoured to welcome Tahmina to West Space. Through her work, Tahmina has proven herself to be a deep thinker, incubating ideas with artists and her collaborators with utmost respect for the artists’ voice. I am thrilled to begin working with Tahmina in this way, providing our nation’s most brave and most exciting artists with the platform they need.”



Maskinyar begins at West Space at the end of April.

Director and CEO of Jewish Museum of Australia announces her departure

Noè Harsel, CEO and Director of the Jewish Museum of Australia: Gandel Centre of Judaica, has announced her decision to step down after more than five years in the role.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead this organisation, working with our dedicated team, volunteers and supporters to bring Jewish culture, history and contemporary voices to life,” she said on LinkedIn.

“Leading the Museum through times of challenge and transformation – including and following [the events of 7 October] has been both a responsibility and an honour. I am incredibly proud of what we have built together, from expanding our reach and community partnerships to launching initiatives like the Eva and Marc Besen Contemporary Australian Artist Commission and creating many wonderful exhibitions, public programs and events, ensuring a platform for Jewish artists and voices when they needed it most.

“As I transition from my role, I look forward to seeing the Museum continue to flourish under the capable and professional leadership of our management team supported by our Board of Directors,” Harsel said.

“I will remain in my role until 29 May 2025, to ensure a smooth transition and support the Museum through the launch of our upcoming major exhibition, Chutzpah: Spirit. Recollection. Self… Thank you for being part of our community, for your support and for sharing in the Museum’s journey.”

Australian Women in Music welcomes new Chair

Australian Women in Music Awards (AWM) has welcomed Sarah McLeod as the organisation’s new Chair.

McLeod is a founding member, lead vocalist and guitarist of the three-time ARIA Award-winning band The Superjesus, one of Australia’s most respected bands for the past three decades. McLeod has broken barriers in a male-dominated industry, cementing her status as a role model for female and gender-diverse artists navigating the music landscape.

AWM is dedicated to celebrating and empowering female, and gender-diverse artists, musicians and music practitioners across all areas of industry and all genres of music. Since its inception, the organisation has driven systemic change to make visible female First Nations and multicultural artists, women working in remote and regional communities, female producers, engineers and technicians, emerging artists and industry leaders.

McLeod’s appointment as Chair is a natural progression of her deep commitment to advocacy and equity in the music industry. She has been actively involved with AWM, serving on the Board of Directors for the past year, where she has worked alongside founder Vicki Gordon to champion inclusivity and drive meaningful change.

“I’ve spent a couple of years watching Vicki Gordon move and shake this industry to provide opportunities for women and gender-diverse folk. Her commitment to inclusivity and equality is nothing short of inspiring. I signed on to the Board of Australian Women in Music (AWM) a year ago because I felt it was time to give back to the industry that has kept me afloat for 30 years,” said McLeod.

“AWM has come a long way, but there’s still so much to achieve. As the new Chair, I will be working with the Board to address the enormous gender research gap across the sector and focusing on opportunities beyond our Award Ceremony, First Nation’s Showcase and Conference to see where we can provide more support,” McLeod added.

As Chair, McLeod will play a key role in advancing AWM’s mission, focusing on addressing the significant gender research gap in the sector, and expanding the organisation’s impact beyond its Award Ceremony, First Nations Showcase and Conference.

AWMA was established in 2018 by founding Executive Producer and Program Director Vicki Gordon to address the chronic gender inequality across the full spectrum of the Australian music industry.

Gordon welcomed Sarah McLeod to AWM: “Sarah McLeod is a rock legend who represents the very best of what we need to see reflected, especially for young female and gender-diverse musicians. Her recent appointment as the inaugural Chair of Australian Women in Music couldn’t come at a better or more critical time for the sector. I look forward to working with Sarah to continue our work to achieve gender equality and build a safer, more inclusive music industry for all,” Gordon said.

Award-winning soprano, Nina Korbe, a proud Koa, Kuku Yalanji, Wakka Wakka woman, is quickly establishing herself as one of Australia’s leading young sopranos, and she has been welcomed as AWM Board Observer.

New appointees at Australian Women in Music (AWM). L-R: award-winning soprano Nina Korbe, AWM Board Observer, and Sarah McLeod (The Superjesus), the organisation’s new Chair. Photo: Supplied.

Outgoing Chair Jennie Sager, a highly respected industry leader, has played a crucial role in guiding AWM through a period of growth and transition. Under her leadership, the organisation has strengthened its advocacy efforts, expanded its programs and laid the foundation for future initiatives. She will continue to support AWM as a Non-Executive Director, ensuring a seamless transition and ongoing strategic leadership.

“I am incredibly proud of what AWM has accomplished during my tenure as Interim Chair,” said Sager.

“Sarah’s passion, experience and commitment to the cause make her the perfect leader to take the organisation into its next phase and I’m excited to see how AWM continues to evolve under her leadership.”

AWM’s mission is to support and promote female and gender-diverse artists and music practitioners as essential contributors to the future business growth of the Australian music industry; and to amplify positive role models to address gender biases, break down cultural barriers and remove negative stereotypes that AWM believes have prevented female and gender-diverse artists from succeeding for decades.

Green Music Australia welcomes industry leaders to board

Green Music Australia – the peak body for the environment in the music industry – is delighted to welcome three new board members: Georgie Martin, Joe Muller and Mark Smith.



As passionate advocates for environmental sustainability within the music sector, the new appointments each bring extensive industry experience and leadership to Green Music Australia at a pivotal time for climate action. With over 50 Australian festivals cancelled since 2015 due to extreme weather, the climate crisis is already reshaping the music landscape – making bold industry leadership more crucial than ever.

Green Music Australia’s new Board members. L-R: Georgie Martin, Mark Smith and Joe Muller. Photos: Supplied.

Green Music Australia Board Chair, broadcaster, filmmaker and author, Tracee Hutchison, said: “Green Music Australia’s role in the music industry has never been more critical, as we see the climate crisis playing out in real time, impacting the livelihoods of musicians and music workers, and the chorus for change reaching a crescendo!



“At a time of unprecedented growth for our organisation, the appointments of three highly respected industry leaders in Georgie, Joe and Mark, comes as we look to manage and sustain our own response to the escalating demand for climate action in the music industry.”



Martin, Operations Manager at the Corner Group, is a hospitality and live music professional with a deep commitment to creating best-practice workplaces and sustainable industry standards. A long-time advocate for environmental responsibility in the music and hospitality industries, Martin has supported Green Music Australia as a participant in the Green Action Program, and a key advisory role in the development of the recent Green Venue Certification Program. With nearly two decades of experience in operations, people and culture, venue and festival management, Martin brings her diverse skill set to support GMA as it expands its impact.



Muller, Managing Director of MusicNSW, has extensive background across the music sector in artist management, festival programming and as a musician himself. Muller was previously the Music Curator for Vivid Sydney and has curated music programs for Queensland Music Trails, CHANGES Festival, Taste of Tasmania Festival and Newtown Festival. He also programmed iconic Sydney venues, including The Basement and The Lansdowne, and was previously the co-Director of artist management company and independent label, Wondercore Island, and General Manager of artist management and venue booking company, NFE.



Smith is Executive Director of MusicNT, the peak body for music in the Northern Territory. Leading staff across Darwin and Alice Springs, he is also a key figure in national music policy, sitting as a Board Member for Regional Arts Australia and previously serving as Creative Industries Ministerial Advisory Council in the Northern Territory. His deep connection and advocacy for regional and remote arts communities makes him a valuable asset in expanding GMA’s impact.

The appointments follow the recent rollout of Green Music Australia’s landmark Green Venue Program, which trains and supports venue operators to enact sustainability measures, and the launch of the No Music On A Dead Planet campaign last month, which saw Australia’s iconic artists unite together to ask fans to ‘Vote Climate’ this Federal Election.

