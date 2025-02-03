On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Co-Director/CEO joins the Australian Tapestry Workshop

Catherine Jones joins Sophie Travers in a co-leadership role as co-Director/CEO at the Australian Tapestry Workshop (ATW).

Jones has previously held executive positions in some of Melbourne’s leading contemporary arts organisations. Most recently she was the Director of the APAM Office, delivering the six-year contract for the Australian Performing Arts Market on behalf of the Victorian State Government, prior to which Jones served as the General Manager of Arts House, the City of Melbourne’s centre for contemporary and experimental performance.

Jones has worked extensively in producing companies and festival contexts, both nationally and internationally, with roles at Chunky Move, Malthouse Theatre, Arena Theatre Company, Queensland Theatre, Traverse Theatre, Melbourne Festival (RISING) and the Queensland Biennial Festival of Music. She sits on the Sunshine Coast Council’s Arts Advisory Board, and is a member of the Creative Australia 2024-25 Creative Leadership cohort. Jones was previously a recipient of the inaugural ISPA-Australia Council Fellowship, and an Asialink Arts Management Resident (Delhi).

Blak & Bright announces new leadership team

Blak & Bright, the Naarm/Melbourne-based organisation celebrating First Nations writing and storytelling, has announced the appointment of two new arts leaders.

Advocate Cheryl Leavy joins as General Manager, bringing her considerable depth of experience in First Nations policy, arts and cultural reform to the role. An award-winning writer and former Deputy Chair of the Institute of Modern Art, Leavy has previously spearheaded transformative initiatives, including the historic return of the Daintree and Boodjamulla National Parks to Aboriginal ownership.

“I am thrilled to be joining the leadership team at Blak & Bright at such a pivotal point in its journey,” Leavy said. “While so many have made extraordinary contributions, there is still much work to be done showcasing Blak literary excellence to Australia and the world. We are just that deadly! I couldn’t be more motivated to work with Bebe, the team and the likeminded mob and organisations to showcase Blak writers at all stages of their careers.”

Joining Leavy is Phoebe Grainer, who steps into the role of Blak & Bright’s Program Coordinator. A proud Kuku Djungan, Muluridji, Wakaman, Tagalaka, Kunjen, Warrgamay and Yindinji woman, Grainer is a force in the creative industries, with experience as a writer, performer and producer. She has worked with leading organisations such as Sweatshop Literacy Movement and ILBIJERRI Theatre Company, and her critically acclaimed play Emu In The Sun premiered with Melbourne Theatre Company in late 2024. Her upcoming work Jalbu Meri is set to debut at KXT on Broadway in October 2025, further cementing Grainer’s role as a leading voice in First Nations storytelling.

Grainer said: “I am honoured and proud to join Blak & Bright as the Program Coordinator. This is a meaningful chance to help amplify First Nations voices and celebrate our stories. I’m excited for the journey ahead, working alongside incredible storytellers to bring this vision to life.”

With Artistic Director and CEO Bebe Oliver leading the charge, Blak & Bright is poised to deliver a 2025 program that reclaims space, defies expectations and ignites conversation.

Oliver said: “Blak & Bright is a cultural reckoning and an unstoppable force reshaping the literary landscape of this country. With the appointment of Cheryl and Phoebe, we’re strengthening our vision and expanding our impact. Our bold program of events will showcase Blak writers, their stories and their truths as unapologetic, powerful and necessary. We’re not seeking permission, we’re claiming our space, amplifying our voices and making sure the world is listening.”

Three new dancers join Bangarra in 2025

Leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, has announced the appointment of three new dancers. Biripi woman Tamara Bouman, Gomeroi man Edan Porter, and South Sea Islander and Yuwibara man Zeak Tass, will join Bangarra as full-time ensemble members for 2025.

Bouman, Porter and Tass were selected from more than 30 applicants following auditions held in September last year. Porter and Tass commenced their role in January and will join Bangarra for its upcoming regional tour of The Light Inside, which visits Wollongong, Newcastle, and Adelaide in February and March, and Bouman joins Bangarra in March for the national tour of Illume.

Zeak Tass, Edan Porter and Tamara Bouman join Bangarra Dance Theatre. Photo: Daniel Boud.

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director, Frances Rings, said, “I am delighted to announce that we are growing the Bangarra community in 2025 with the addition of three incredibly talented dancers Tamara, Edan and Zeak. The trio bring a diverse set of skills and experience to the table, and I can’t wait to share their artistry with audiences across the country.”

Tamara Bouman is a 26-year-old contemporary dance artist and a proud descendant of the Biripi Peoples of the mid-New South Wales Coast. A graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts, her work spans diverse performance and creative practices, encompassing ballet, performance art, children’s theatre, circus and harness, contact improvisation, film, puppeteering and physical theatre. Career highlights include performing in The Ring Cycle with Dancenorth Australia and Opera Australia, joining Bangarra’s Horizon season at the Sydney Opera House, and making her international touring debut with THAW by Legs on the Wall.

Edan Porter, a proud Gomeroi man from North-West NSW, began his dance journey aged seven, learning traditional Aboriginal dance from his Elders on Country. He trained professionally at NAISDA Dance College, graduating in 2019. Edan has worked with and been mentored by leading companies and creatives, including Jacob Boehme, Sydney Dance Company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, Marrugeku, Opera Australia, Brown’s Mart Theatre, NT Dance Company, Circa, The Dreaming Project, KARUL Projects, and the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Canada.

Zeak Tass is a proud South Sea Islander and Yuwibara man from Mackay, who began dancing at age 12, training in contemporary, jazz, tap and ballet. He furthered his training at the National College of Dance, earning a Diploma in Elite Performance. Career highlights include dancing at Disneyland Paris, performing as a soloist at the Moulin Rouge, and founding the Contemporary Ballet Youth Company Z in North Queensland.

Director/CEO appointed at National Art School

The National Art School (NAS) has announced respected Australian academic, writer and curator Dr Kristen Sharp as its next Director and Chief Executive Officer.



Sharp joins the National Art School with extensive experience in the fields of contemporary art and tertiary education, having spent six years as Associate Dean Discipline, Art in the School of Art at RMIT University, and nine years as Academic Lead Art History and Theory at RMIT. She will commence her new role at the National Art School on 24 February 2025.



“After an extensive local and international recruitment search, we are delighted to announce Kristen Sharp’s appointment as the new CEO and Director of the National Art School. Kristen has met with the Board and Heads of Departments, and we are all looking forward to working with her in our common goal of taking our wonderful art school to greater heights of excellence,” said Susan Rothwell AM, the NAS Board Chair.



Sharp said of her new role: “I am thrilled to be joining the National Art School, a renowned institution with a unique place in both Sydney and the broader Australian art scene. NAS revitalises a historically significant site, the Darlinghurst Gaol on Gadigal land, and plays an active role in contemporary culture and society. The School attracts a passionate and resilient community, and I am excited to contribute to its vibrant future.



“With over 20 years of experience in tertiary education, my leadership in the School of Art at RMIT University has given me substantial skills in art education, as well as global and industry partnerships. I am looking forward to bringing these skills to my role as Director and CEO, and to collaborate with the outstanding and dedicated community at NAS.



“Art and creativity are vital to our lives, providing ways to connect, navigate and offer unique perspectives to our world. The National Art School plays a crucial role in nurturing this culture and I cannot wait to get started in my new role,” she said.



Sharp’s special areas of research include contemporary Asian art, urban space, public art, and sound art. She co-curated Mutable Ecologies, an online exhibition and public program featuring creative practitioners and researchers from Australia and Japan and the 14th Liquid Architecture National Sound Art Festival in Melbourne. Sharp is also the co-author of Screen Ecologies: Art, Media and the Environment in the Asia-Pacific Region (2016), co-editor of Re-imagining the City (2013) and author of Sounds of Weather (2013). Most recently she has worked with leading Australian artist Mikala Dwyer on the ‘Phantasms for Future Ecologies’ public art project in Hong Kong.

Queensland Ballet announces seventh Artistic Director

Queensland Ballet has announced that celebrated international ballet professional Ivan Gil-Ortega will step into the role of Artistic Director in February this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ivan to the Queensland Ballet family following a stellar career on stage, in studio and working alongside some of ballet’s leading lights. Throughout the recruitment process, Ivan articulated his vision very clearly with a particular focus on our dancers of today and our dancers of tomorrow, through the work of our Academy,” said Brett Clark AM, Board Chair.

“He is also brimming with ideas around nurturing home-grown talent here in Australia as well as exploring world-stage collaborations and exchanges, which will see him leaning into his international peers and networks. Ivan and his family are very much looking forward to calling Queensland home and we cannot wait to see them here very soon.”

Clark also extended his gratitude to the company’s Acting Artistic Director. “We would like to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of Greg Horsman who, as Acting Artistic Director following Leanne Benjamin’s departure in August 2024, has worked closely with Dilshani [Weerasinghe, Executive Director] to ensure continued delivery of exceptional and engaging work through our performances, Academy training programs, community initiatives and Thomas Dixon Centre offerings.

“It is no secret that we have been through a turbulent time of late and we acknowledge Greg, Dilshani and the wider Queensland Ballet team’s dedication, which saw us closing 2024 in good spirits with warm hopes for the future. As Ivan joins us, Greg will resume his position as Assistant Artistic Director,” Clark confirmed.

Gil-Ortega is a celebrated ballet professional with over 25 years in the field, holding extensive roles with companies and creatives around the world, including Principal Dancer, Assistant Director, Artistic Consultant, Freelance Rehearsal Director, Stager and Coach.

His career is marked by artistic excellence, technical proficiency and compelling character interpretations, showcasing elegance and remarkable partnering skills. Since 2007, Gil-Ortega has represented multiple international ballet companies, directing and staging major productions worldwide.

Further, his linguistic skills are an asset in the diverse world of international ballet. Born in Spain, he is fluent in Spanish, as well as English, German, Italian and Portuguese.

Gil-Ortega said of his appointment: “I am truly excited to step into the role of Artistic Director at Queensland Ballet. This is a Company I have always admired and one that has dared to dream big. It feels like everything has aligned perfectly to make this the right opportunity for me and for Queensland Ballet – the people, the place and the potential. This is a dream come true for me and my family, and I am eager to add my energy and passion to the inspiring Queensland Ballet team.”

Gil-Ortega was part of Queensland Ballet’s sell-out production Strictly Gershwin presented to Brisbane audiences in 2016 and in 2023, acting as right hand to Choreographer and Director, Derek Deane.

Weerasinghe said: “In seeking our next Artistic Director, we leaned into our inner circles and considered those who have collaborated with us and therefore have an innate understanding of our culture, our business levers and our sustainability strategy. Ivan has worked with us on multiple occasions, knows our team and many of our dancers, and is a friend of our collaborators around the world.

“Given our intense growth and transformation since 2013, we have some unique considerations including the need to continue to advocate for Federal funding parity for Queenslanders, Queensland Ballet and arts organisations in Queensland, continue to be relevant to our audiences and our wider community, and continue to engage meaningfully with our family of generous corporate partners, members and donors. Ivan joins us with some exciting ideas in all these spaces, is already known to some in our donor family, and we are very much looking forward to his fresh thinking and energy,” Weerasinghe added.

Currently resident in Zurich, Switzerland, Gil-Ortega will be joining a Queensland Ballet contingent at the Prix de Lausanne, Switzerland, ballet’s pre-eminent international talent showcase in February, celebrating the bestowing of the Prix’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Queensland Ballet’s former Artistic Director, Li Cunxin AO. The award recognises an individual’s exceptional contribution to the world of dance.

Queensland Ballet has also announced that Li has accepted the company’s invitation to take up the role of inaugural Chair of Queensland Ballet’s Endowment Fund, working closely with the Queensland Ballet team and its family of supporters to build on visionary pledges directed towards Academy Scholarships, the Jette Parker Young Artists Program and the Van Norton Li Community Health Institute.

Li said, “As Artistic Director from 2013–2023, I had the privilege of being a part of QB’s journey, standing on the shoulders of the artistic directors before me. There can be no higher honour than ensuring that QB continues to thrive forever, beyond me and all of us. The only way to sustain a charitable, for-purpose organisation such as this one, is to build the strongest foundation of support possible: our Endowment. I look forward to sharing more news of our plans soon and am very excited to be working closely with Ivan, Dilshani and the QB team to truly make a difference.”

Gil-Ortega concluded, “I am committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive atmosphere that respects and honours the legacy of ballet while pushing creative boundaries, leading with integrity, respect, passion, and dedication. I have long admired Queensland Ballet and Queenslanders, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Queensland Ballet’s seventh Artistic Director will arrive mid-February and will oversee a fully programmed 2025 season.

Malthouse Theatre AD to step down

After nine years as Artistic Director, Matthew Lutton will step down from his role at Malthouse Theatre at the end of March 2025. He will still direct two major productions as part of the 2025 season: The Birds and Troy.

Reflecting on his tenure, Lutton said: “It has been a spectacular honour to serve as Artistic Director of Malthouse Theatre. Over the past decade, we’ve seen Malthouse emerge stronger than ever, particularly as audiences have returned in full force post-pandemic. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved and excited for the next artistic leader to build on this momentum. My own journey now turns toward pursuing new creative ventures in international theatre and opera. To our many supporters, collaborators and loyal audience members – thank you for championing Malthouse over the years and cheering us on. You have been the heartbeat of our theatre, inspiring us to reimagine what is next on Australian stages.”



Lutton’s legacy at Malthouse is distinguished by his commitment to artistic excellence, exemplified through collaborations with international giants such as the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh, the Lyric Hammersmith in London and the Barbican, amplifying the voices of Australian creatives on the global stage.

Matthew Lutton is stepping down as Artistic Director of Malthouse Theatre. Photo: Supplied.

Equally groundbreaking was his work in immersive theatre, including the production Because the Night. Conceived as a COVID response to enable audiences to safely attend theatre, it garnered the largest attendance in the company’s history. His reinvigoration of Australian works such as Night on Bald Mountain, Picnic at Hanging Rock, Away and Cloudstreet further cemented his contribution to the art form.

Lutton championed both emerging and established voice during his tenure, commissioning works from local talents including John Harvey, Nakkiah Lui, Declan Greene and Maxine Beneba Clarke, and fostering cross-disciplinary collaborations with organisations like Stephanie Lake Company and Victorian Opera.



Malthouse Chair, Jacob Varghese, said: “Matthew’s contribution to Malthouse Theatre has been profound. His vision and courage have cemented the company as a leader in the Australian arts landscape. Malthouse Theatre has always been a bold and responsive force, renowned for audacious programming and as a nexus for Australian and international artistic collaboration. As we prepare for this next chapter, we reaffirm our commitment to redefining theatrical boundaries, engaging audiences with thought-provoking works, and pushing the art form forward with a future-focused vision.”



The search for Lutton’s successor will commence in February.

Opera Australia announces CEO’s departure

Opera Australia Chair Rod Sims has announced that CEO Fiona Allan has decided to depart Opera Australia (OA) to pursue new opportunities after leading the company in its post-COVID revival of the performing arts sector.

Sims thanked Allan for her leadership of OA over the past three years, during a particularly challenging period for the sector and arts organisations around the globe.

“Fiona’s tireless work has enabled the company to regain its momentum post-COVID and put in place a clear strategic direction for a sustainable future,” he said.

“Fiona has positioned OA well to continue its evolution in the complex environment in which all arts organisations are operating.

“The Board of Directors, the Executive Team and our company of artists, creatives and arts workers express their gratitude to Fiona for her strong strategic leadership and exceptional efforts bringing OA back into production post-COVID, and for laying a solid foundation for OA to achieve its purpose to be an opera company for a 21st century Australia.

“We wish Fiona all the very best in her future endeavours and look forward to the continued growth and renewal of the company,” Sims added.

Allan said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to lead Australia’s national opera company. After more than three deeply rewarding years as CEO, the time has come for me to explore new opportunities in cultural leadership while reconnecting with my international networks.

“During my tenure, I have been proud to work alongside the Board to develop a new strategic direction focused on championing Australian talent, empowering creative teams, and nurturing the next generation of artists and audiences.

“Some key achievements include collaborating with guest director Lindy Hume on the summer 2024 program, which marked an exciting evolution in Opera Australia’s artistic approach; the establishment of a new Young Artist Program; and meaningful progress in education and participation initiatives that have strengthened connections with communities across the country,” Allan continued.

“On stage, highlights of my tenure include the unforgettable Ring Cycle in Brisbane, Lohengrin featuring Jonas Kaufmann, and the launch of the free BMW Opera for All series in Melbourne’s Fed Square. I’m also proud of initiatives like Opera Up Late, which premiered during World Pride 2023 and has since become a beloved annual event.

“What has inspired me most, however, are the extraordinary people of Opera Australia. From our Executive Team, gifted musicians, singers and creative teams to the dedicated professionals working behind the scenes, it has been a privilege to collaborate with such talented and passionate individuals.

“It has been an honour to serve Opera Australia, and I am excited to watch its continued growth and success in the years ahead,” she concluded.

OA’s Chief Operating Officer, Simon Militano has been appointed Acting CEO until a permanent appointment can be made. Militano has acted as Opera Australia CEO on previous occasions. The Board will commence an immediate search to appoint a permanent CEO.

Appointments in brief

Associate Professor Susanna Castleden has been appointed as the new Director of John Curtin Gallery (JCG) at Curtin University of Technology, WA. A statement posted to the Gallery’s Instagram feed noted that Castleden, “has been Interim Director since December 2023 and will continue to focus on enhancing JCG’s role in teaching, learning and cultural engagement as a cultural and academic asset for Curtin and the wider community”.

