On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New Executive Director for Arts South Australia

Following her tenure as Interim Executive Director from August 2024, Clare Mockler will take up the role permanently, the Department of the Premier and Cabinet has announced. Mockler is a widely experienced and highly regarded arts leader, who also previously served as CEO of the City of Adelaide. Currently acting as Interim Director of the South Australian Museum, until the recruitment process for a new Museum Director is completed, Mockler is set to lead a new era for arts, culture and creative industries when she rejoins Arts South Australia.

Marshall McGuire steps down from the Melbourne Recital Centre

After nearly a decade as the Director of Programming at the MRC, the celebrated harpist and arts leader is leaving the venue to pursue new creative projects, including a return to the stage. He will also continue his role as Chair of the Australian Music Centre. Achievements during his time with MRC include: positioning MRC as a leading cultural institution, with a diverse program of both local and international talent, establishing a digital concert series and artist supportive initiatives during the 2020-2022 pandemic, championing the expansion of First Nations programming and launching the highly impactful Learning and Access program, having a pivotal role in spearheading the Artist in Residence program, and delivering the acclaimed 10th anniversary celebrations in 2019. Melbourne Recital Centre CEO Sandra Willis praised McGuire’s contribution: “Marshall has led with heart, passion and artistic proficiency, while building and nurturing meaningful relationships with our diverse community of artists, donors, audiences and more. While he will be deeply missed, we look forward to watching him return to the stage as the ARIA Award-winning harpist he is.”

Inaugural COO for MRC

As one door closes (behind Marshall Maguire), another one opens to admit Sharon Li. As announced by the Melbourne Recital Centre’s CEO Sandra Willis, Li will be the venue’s first ever chief operating officer. “Sharon’s exceptional track record in delivering transformative leadership across both for-purpose and commercial sectors, combined with her love for music and deep commitment to fostering collaboration and cultural growth, makes her the ideal person to pioneer this crucial new role within our Senior Leadership Team,” said Willis. “I’m looking forward to welcoming Sharon to MRC in March and working with her and the team at Melbourne Recital Centre on delivering the Centre’s new strategic plan.”

Artist Sara Nejad. Photo: Courtesy of the artist.

Museum of Brisbane announces Artist in Residence

The multidisciplinary artist, Sara Nejad will embark on a year-long residency to launch the Museum’s 2025 Artist in Residence program. Engaging with local communities, Nejad’s residency aims to highlight the beauty of Brisbane as a multicultural city through a series of mesmerising mandalas. The artist will invite audiences to collectively create the series of

mandalas over several months. These collaborative works will be added to and displayed in the Museum of Brisbane as an unfolding installation. Visitors can see the community project take shape as it weaves through the Museum throughout 2025 and meet the Nejad on 9 February.

The first National Comedy Manager at Australian Venue Co

After over 17 years with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Festival, producer, programmer and manager Gideon James last year took on the inaugural role of National Comedy Manager for the Australian Venue Co, the group behind over 200 bars, pubs and venues Australia-wide. In his new role, James will be “exploring new audiences and the potential for both the business and comedians”, he wrote on LinkedIn, adding, “Looking forward to deeper engagement with festivals, comedy rooms and touring comedians further in 2025.”

What Glass-Kantor did next

Following the announcement of her departure from Artspace Sydney in September, former Executive Director Alexie Glass-Kantor has been announced as the Executive Director, Curatorial, at Art Dubai Group in the UAE. The newly created role will see Glass-Kantor leading Art Dubai Group’s artistic vision and strategy across all its arts platforms, focusing on growing partnerships and institution building, working closely with Art Dubai’s existing leadership team and in collaboration with the Dubai Government to support local artistic programming and global exchanges. Taking up her role in April 2025, and working in close dialogue with other cultural institutions and events in the region, Glass-Kantor will lead pioneering initiatives, including year-round commissioning and professional development programs, strengthening Art Dubai Group’s international collaborations and championing the Gulf region’s dynamic art landscape on the world stage.

From Adelaide to the US of A…

Glass-Kantor is not the only respected arts leader heading overseas. After 17 years with the Gallery, AGSA Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art and Artistic Director of Tarnanthi, Nici Cumpston OAM will take up the position as Director of Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, US. Cumpston will commence in the role in May 2025. Read ArtsHub‘s stand-alone article.

M16 Artspace announces new General Manager

Lucy Chetcuti has joined the Canberra gallery as its General Manager, bringing extensive experience in arts management and programming, curation and community engagement through her tenure at The ANU Drill Hall Gallery and as a Board member at Tributary Projects Artspace and ANCA. An accomplished artist herself, Chetcuti has exhibited in Canberra with solo exhibitions at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka, Strathnairn Arts and M16 Artspace. Her work has been selected for numerous group exhibitions, including BLAZE at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Lakeside and the Goulburn Art Award Finalist show. She is a stockroom artist at Stanley Street Gallery in Darlinghurst and a studio tenant at ANCA. Curatorially, her achievements include a recent exhibition at the Australian Institute for China in the World Gallery. “I am excited to bring my passion for and connection with the Canberra arts community, to lead M16 through its next exciting chapter,” says Chetcuti. “2025 marks the 40th anniversary of M16 Artspace. This is a true testament to the strength and commitment of its members and exhibitors who have enabled this organisation to adapt and thrive over the past four decades. I plan to build upon M16’s strong legacy of inclusion, supporting an arts community open to everyone.”

West Space Curator departs

Sebastian Henry-Jones has departed from West Space after four years as Curator. Posting on the West Space Instagram page, the organisation wrote, “Seb has been the beating heart of the West Space Commission series. He has curated major solo projects by artists including Hoang Tran Nguyen, Grace Culley, HOSSEI, Gabi Briggs, most recently, Akil Ahamat, and many more.” Board Member Eugenia Lim added, “Thank you Seb, for your practice of care and deep thinking which you brought to all your work with West Space as a curator and valued member of the small and mighty team. We have enjoyed the exhibitions, programs and your sensitive, insightful, good humoured facilitation of conversation and engagement with artists you’ve driven or been an instrumental collaborator on. We will miss you!”

Country music singer appointed as Dementia Australia Ambassador

Coinciding with his headline performances at the recent Tamworth Country Music Festival, the country music singer and songwriter Adam Harvey was named as Ambassador in honour of his mother. The nine-time Golden Guitar Award winner has a personal connection to dementia, with his mother’s diagnosis inspiring him to write his heartfelt song, ‘Remember Me’. Through his music and platform, Harvey hopes to bring greater awareness to dementia and its impact on families across Australia. “My mum’s journey with dementia has been deeply challenging for my family, but it has also shown me the importance of understanding, support and compassion,” says Harvey. Dementia Australia CEO Professor Tanya Buchanan says she is delighted to welcome Harvey as a Dementia Australia Ambassador. “Adam’s ability to connect with audiences through his music and his genuine commitment to raising awareness about dementia will have a lasting impact.” If this story has prompted any questions or concerns, please call the National Dementia Helpline 1800 100 500 (24 hours, seven days a week) or visit dementia.org.au.

New CEO for the Alastair Swayn Foundation and Swayn Gallery of Australian Design

Dr Erin Hinton has been appointed as the new CEO, succeeding Ashley Blondel. An architect and academic, renowned for her expertise across practice, teaching and collaborative residential

projects, Hinton brings over 20 years of experience in the design and built environment industries. With a strong reputation of leadership and innovation in design and architecture-focused initiatives, together her background in research, education and partnership development, Hinton will be instrumental in driving the Foundation’s mission to support and inspire the Australian architecture and design communities through scholarships, grants, and educational program, says the organisation in a media release. Prior to her appointment as CEO of the Foundation, Hinton served as Associate Dean Education and Partnerships, and Head of Architecture at the University of Canberra. She is current Chair of the ACT Architects Board, and a Director of the Architecture Accreditation Council of Australia Board. “I am honoured and excited to join the Foundation and the Swayn, and to lead such a dedicated and talented team in advancing our mission,” says HInton. “I look forward to working together to innovate and

expand our programs, fostering innovation and excellence in Australian architecture and design.”

Convenor and Development Officer steps down from the Women’s Art Register

Caroline Phillips leaves the role after 10 years, during which time she has worn multiple hats, including Secretary for six years (2017-2023). Her volunteer work comprised an array of portfolios including archive management, membership coordination, newsletter and Bulletin production and editing, special projects, volunteer management, and grant writing and development. She has represented W.A.R. in publications, and at conferences and seminars in Australia and internationally. Caroline’s leadership was instrumental in steering W.A.R. through the significant transition to Charitable status. Her vision and efforts upgraded W.A.R’s governance, infrastructure and volunteer management, while fostering many new external partnerships. A new Convenor for the Women’s Art Register will be announced following the 2025 AGM.

New dancers at Sydney Dance Company

Sydney Dance Company has introduced five dancers joining the ensemble: Mathilda Ballantyne, Mali Comlekci, Sonrisa Hubbard, Eka Perunicic and Sam Winkler. Australian-Chinese artist from Naarm/Melbourne, Ballantyne’s movement blends classical ballet with contemporary dance. A graduate of the Australian Ballet School, they received the Graeme Murphy Award for Excellence in Contemporary Dance. Born on the land of the Dharug people in Sydney and with Turkish background, Comlekci began formal dance lessons at the age of ten attending Newtown High School of the Performing Arts. After Year 12 graduation, he pursued full-time training at New Zealand School of Dance (NZSD), before joining Queensland Ballet Company where he had a successful career performing various soloist and principal roles from 2018 – 2024. Hubbard attended Denver School of the Arts before earning a merit scholarship to attend Boston Conservatory, where she performed works by Aszure Barton, Bill T Jones, Andrew Skeels and more. Sonrisa has participated in international intensives, including those at Arts Umbrella, The Juilliard School, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Dart Dance Company and Orsolina28. Perunicic trained at the National Theatre Ballet School and specialises in classical ballet and contemporary dance. Her professional career includes performing with West Australian Ballet, Ballet Cymru and Kamea Dance Company (soloist), and collaborating with renowned, international choreographers. Winkler began dancing aged seven, eventually going on to join the Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School. His aspiration in dance led to him competing in the world’s biggest ballet competition, the Prix de Lausanne. Through this he was awarded a scholarship to the Hamburg Ballet School where he completed his dance training and found full-time work in Tanzcompany Innsbruck. The dancers’ Company debut will be in Rafael Bonachela’s critically acclaimed work Somos, premiering in Melbourne and returning to Sydney this March.

Gina Williams AM. Photo: Supplied.

WAO Board welcomes Gina Williams AM

The collaborator, songwriter and performer has been appointed to the Board of West Australian Opera, following a long-standing collaborative relationship with the organisation, having co-written two Noongar-language works, Koolbardi wer Wardong in 2021 and Wundig wer Wilura in 2024. “Gina’s contribution over the last few years has guided West Australian Opera in new directions. We welcome her expertise as a songwriter, storyteller and performer, and we value her deep knowledge of language as a Balladong woman and Noongar language champion,” says WAO Chair, Andrew Pascoe. Williams says, “I am delighted and honoured to join the Board of West Australian Opera. I love the works they present and the local voice they amplify in their

programming both on stage and within the community of WA. I am looking forward to

bringing lots of ideas and experience as an arts practitioner to the Board and am excited

by the journey ahead of us.”

Blue Mountains Cultural Development Team expands

Brooke Olsen has been named Cultural Development Project Officer, and will support public art projects, the development of new creative spaces, the City of the Arts Trust annual grant program, new live event programming for the historic Wentworth falls School of Arts, and Council’s new Cultural Manager Residency in partnership with Landslide Gallery and Bilpin International Grounds for Creative Initiatives. Olsen is currently completing a Masters of Arts, Curating and Cultural Leadership at UNSW, and brings 15 years of experience running and improving creative spaces and venues in Western Sydney. She was founder or co-director of several Marrickville spaces: the Dirty Shirlows Gallery and venue, The Great Club, and most recently was manager for the Red Rattler Theatre. After earning an undergraduate degree in Communications, she built an early career in the music industry – as Music Distribution Manager at the Australian Music Radio Airplay Project for a decade and as producer/presenter of an award-winning experimental music radio show on FBi Radio.

More recent appointments and departures.