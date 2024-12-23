On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned that the following article contains a reference to a deceased person.

Artistic Director and Co-CEO steps down at Platform Arts

The Board and staff of Geelong’s Platform Arts have announced that, after six years of passionate leadership, Ilana Russell will be stepping down from the Artistic Director and co-CEO role at the end of February 2025. She leaves Platform Arts to commence PhD study in 2025.



Russell stepped into the Director’s role in 2018, leading Platform Arts’ evolution from youth-designated arts space into a contemporary arts organisation, securing multi-year funding through Creative Australia, developing a nationally-reaching artist development program and supporting the establishment of the YOOKAPA First Nations program.

“We are grateful for Ilana’s tremendous talent and commitment to leading Platform Arts for the last six years, and we recognise the significant contribution she has made to the organisation’s growth and the broader creative sector. It has been a delight to chair the organisation alongside her considered leadership, and we wish her all the best for future studies,” said Ally Harvey, Platform Arts Chair.



Russell added: “It has been an immense joy and privilege to have led Platform Arts over the last six years. I have adored the opportunity to work with so many incredible artists, to experience and support ambitious new works, and to engage in rigorous conversation with sector peers. I am so proud of what we have achieved as an organisation and can’t wait to take up my next role as an enthusiastic audience and community member at Platform Arts events. To the Platform Arts team and board, led so thoughtfully by Tennille [Moisel] and Ally – it has been an honour to have worked alongside you all.”



Russell’s last day with Platform Arts will be on 20 February 2025. Recruitment for the next phase of Platform’s artistic leadership will commence in early 2025

New Board appointment at Temperance Hall

Arts curator, programmer and producer Brad Spolding has joined the Board of Melbourne’s Temperance Hall, as the organisation develops a renewed vision as to how it can best support independent dance and queer and experimental artistic performance practices.

Spolding joins the Board after other recent appointees Anna McDermott and Brooke Stamp.

“I’m excited to be joining the Board of Temperance Hall at a pivotal time for the organisation as it reimagines its future under the leadership of Will McBride. I look forward to contributing to the company’s future success as it continues to support independent artists and cross-disciplinary art-making,” he said.

Spolding’s roles across the last decade include his seven-year tenure as Artistic Director and CEO of The Substation (a multi-art space presenting contemporary, experimental art), during which time Spolding was engaged by Asia TOPA as the curator of the performance program Subsonic, delivering programming across Arts Centre Melbourne; and working as the inaugural Arts Program Director at the Brisbane Powerhouse from 2022–24, where he was focused on building a more diverse audience across a broader demographic. This included launching several new multi-art form events that engaged local, national and international artists, including the OHM Festival and Night Feast Arts Program, alongside a year-round artist development and commissioning program.

Previously, Spolding was Executive Producer of ILBIJERRI Theatre Company from 2011 to 2015, overseeing a major period of growth for the company. He led large-scale projects with national and international touring and investment, and built lasting personal relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and communities. He has continued to work closely with emerging and established First Nations creatives and leaders, including at Brisbane Powerhouse, where he led the formation of the organisation’s inaugural First Nations Advisory Committee.

Spolding holds a Bachelor’s in Visual Arts, a Graduate Diploma in Arts Management and a Master’s in Arts and Community Practice. He is a Board member of the Macfarlane Fund, an alumnus of the Cranlana and Creative Australia Leadership programs, and a founding member of Theatre Network Australia.

Temperence Hall has also farewelled outgoing Board members Randal Patterson and Jamal Cassim.

Patterson, a long-serving Board member, stepped into the role of Acting Chair in 2023 and helped steer the organisation through its most difficult moments following losses of funding at the end of 2023, and the organisational upheaval that followed.

Cassim stepped into the role of co-Chair in 2024, bringing new energy and drive in support of Temperance Hall’s reimagining post-BalletLab.

Temperance Hall Chair Jordan Saba-Bowering said: “As we enter an exciting next chapter for Temperance Hall, we’re thrilled to welcome Brad as a Board member. His experience and passion for the arts will be an essential addition.

“I would also like to thank both Randal and Jamal for their commitment and the value they have brought to the Hall during their time on the Board. Their key insights and readiness to shape and guide has been invaluable,” Saba-Bowering added.

Creative Australia welcomes Executive Director, Development and Partnerships

Creative Australia has announced the appointment of Leisa Bacon as its new Executive Director, Development and Partnerships.

Bacon brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience in major organisations, including government and large commercial businesses, specialising in audience engagement, strategic marketing, cultural development and leadership in industry collaborations and partnerships.

Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette AM said: “We are excited to welcome Leisa to Creative Australia and the Executive team. Leisa has a proven track record in developing innovative programs that enhance public value and foster industry growth. Her experience in building transformative partnerships will be invaluable as we work to bring together public, private and philanthropic investment to strengthen Australian arts and creativity.”

Bacon said of her new role: “I am looking forward to working with Adrian and the incredible team at Creative Australia to ensure the future growth and sustainability of Australia’s vibrant arts and cultural sector. This is an area I am deeply passionate about and which requires new thinking to build pathways, partnerships and investment strategies for Australian artists, as well as new ways to connect with audiences. I can’t wait to get started.”

Her appointment follows a distinguished career, including senior executive roles at the ABC for 10 years, where she led marketing and strategic audience engagement as the Audiences Director. Prior to the ABC, Bacon held senior roles spanning consumer products, health sectors and the arts, including the Queensland Performing Arts Centre.

In addition to cultivating new partnerships and collaborations, Bacon will oversee Creative Australia’s research, evaluation and impact measurement work, as well as strategic industry development initiatives. The role is focused on advancing the priorities of Creative Australia, by informing investment and development models and optimising advocacy activities, building long-term sustainability and public value for Australian arts and creativity.

Leisa Bacon commences in her new role in February 2025.

Creative Australia also thanked to outgoing Executive Director, Development and Partnerships Dr Georgie McClean who, in more than three years in the role, has developed and led partnerships with a purposeful agenda, helmed the organisation’s research and industry development work and was instrumental in its transition to Creative Australia.

New leadership at Brown’s Mart Theatre

Brown’s Mart Theatre has announced three new appointments. Elizabeth Rogers and Yvette Walker join the Darwin theatre in the roles of co-Chief Executive Officers: Walker as Artistic Director – the company’s first First Nations Artistic Director in 52 years – and Rogers as General Manager. Also joining the team is Josh Grant as Technical Manager.

Board Chair Hamish McDonald said, “We are beyond thrilled to be able to implement such a talented leadership team at Brown’s Mart moving into our New Era. Originally advertising for the roles of General Manager and Creative Producer, we as a Board were really compelled to relook at our structure. When talents like Yvette Walker and Elizabeth Rogers walk in the room, you simply cannot let that opportunity go. Between them we have the breadth of local, national and international arts industry experience that will strengthen our organisation, our programs and productions, and the entire Larrakia and Territorian arts and culture community and sector.”

Yvette Walker, Artistic Director and co-CEO, said, “I feel immensely proud to lead the artistic vision of the Territory’s flagship professional theatre company, Brown’s Mart. Adding to the extraordinary legacy of the 52 years of the organisation’s achievements, I am so looking forward to meeting and working with all artists, creatives and locals in the Top End. Together, telling the stories from the Territory that are important to locals, and sharing them with the world. I am so happy to be working alongside Elizabeth Rogers who has made an indelible mark on the NT arts landscape, and the entire Brown’s Mart team. As a new Territorian on Larrakia country/Darwin, I welcome all to come and say hello, reach out, get in touch. There is much for me to learn, and many to meet; my door is open and ready. I want to hear from you.”

Walker, a descendent of the Waanyi people of the Gulf of Carpentaria (with Scottish, Indonesian and Chinese heritage also) studied the performing arts in the early 2000’s at Brisbane’s Aboriginal Centre for the Performing Arts (ACPA). She made her professional acting debut in 1996, in Jack Davis’ The Dreamers, directed by Wesley Enoch and produced by Kooemba Jdarra. Walker has a diversified arts and culture portfolio that has seen her in the roles of creative producer, executive producer, director, dramaturg, talent manager and programmer, as well as being a creative herself in writing and acting. Walker has worked with some of Australia’s most prominent First Nations talents including Leah Purcell, Miranda Tapsell, Luke Carrol, Deborah Mailman and Andrea James. Most recently Walker was a panel member on the First Nations Arts and Culture Panel for the State Government of Queensland via Arts Queensland; was the Executive Producer for Miriki Performing Arts; Executive Producer for Alice Prize-winning film Janjari by Dr Fiona Foley and co-Director of Strong House Arts with Naomi Wenitong and Balla Neba.

General Manager and co-CEO Elizabeth Rogers said, “Brown’s Mart plays such an integral role in Darwin for theatrical production and expression – it meant a lot to me as a child growing up in Darwin, and it was [previous Executive Director] Sean Pardy that helped reintroduce me to the arts sector when I returned in 2015. If you’ve seen a child experiencing the wonder of live theatre for the first time, then you’ll know how I’m feeling to be joining the Brown’s Mart team and Yvette Walker on this journey. Next year’s program is sure to bring that same wonder to audiences. We welcome 2025!”

Born and raised in Darwin, Rogers has previously worked with a range of Northern Territory arts organisations including Darwin Festival (2015), Artback NT (2016-2021) and Gary Lang NT Dance Company (2022-2024). She has produced and toured musicals, children’s shows, dance, contemporary music, cabaret and more, travelling to 13 different countries across Australasia, Europe and the Middle East, and worked with commercial, not-for-profit and independent theatre groups. A passionate advocate for the work created in the NT, Rogers’ strong production and design background informs the development of new work that she helps to produce and tour.

The new leadership team will be lead by three core pillars, details of which can be read here.

The Australian Ballet promotes 11 dancers

The Australian Ballet has announced the promotion of 11 artists in recognition of their skill, dedication and contributions to the Company.

The announcement was made during the Sydney season of Sir Peter Wright’s The Nutcracker at Sydney Opera House, the final production for The Australian Ballet’s 2024 season.

Those promoted are:

Davi Ramos from soloist to senior artist

Drew Hedditch from coryphée to soloist

Grace Carroll from corps de ballet to coryphée

Benjamin Garrett from corps de ballet to coryphée

Serena Graham from corps de ballet to coryphée

Samara Merrick from corps de ballet to coryphée

Joseph Romancewicz from corps de ballet to coryphée

Elijah Trevitt from corps de ballet to coryphée

Belle Urwin from corps de ballet to coryphée

Yichuan Wang from corps de ballet to coryphée

Annabelle Watt from corps de ballet to coryphée

The new ranks take effect in January 2025, although audiences can watch these 11 artists in The Nutcracker via livestream, available on-demand for 14 days after airing.

Learn more about the 11 promoted dancers on The Australian Ballet’s website, or by watching the video below.

The new promotions reflect Artistic Director David Hallberg’s commitment to celebrating and nurturing talent within The Australian Ballet, ensuring that the next generation of artists are recognised and supported as they continue to grow and excel.

Hallberg said: “It’s a thrill to announce the promotions of these exceptional artists. This is such an exciting way to finish 2024, celebrating those who have flourished throughout the year. Some of these artists have already taken on principal roles in 2024, and their impressive growth and dedication have earned them these well-deserved promotions.

“Each of them has demonstrated remarkable commitment and resilience in their careers, while also contributing to the positive culture of the Company. Their talent embodies the artistic vision I have for The Australian Ballet, and I am excited to see them thrive in their new roles, bringing renewed energy and confidence to their performances,” he added.

Bangarra welcomes Russell Page Graduates for 2025

Bangarra Dance Theatre has announced Arabana and Gurindji man Eli Clarke, and Biripi and Worimi woman Roxie Syron as the Russell Page Graduate dancers for 2025.

Both dancers will join Bangarra in January next year, receiving training and mentoring while working as full-time members of the ensemble for performances and touring seasons. Clarke and Syron were selected from more than 30 applicants, following auditions held in September this year.

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director, Frances Rings said, “I am thrilled to welcome Eli and Roxie to the Bangarra community. Both dancers represent the very best of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent and I’m delighted to be able to share their artistry with audiences across the country in 2025.

“Our Russell Page Graduate Program is unique in the Australian arts landscape, giving the next generation of talent the opportunity to share the story, knowledges, history and experiences of our First Peoples and create lasting impact.”

L-R: Roxie Syron and Eli Clarke are Bangarra’s Russell Page Graduate dancers for 2025. Photo: Daniel Boud.

Clarke is a proud Arabana and Gurindji performer from Alice Springs NT, who left his hometown for Sydney at the age of 16 to pursue training in the performing arts. He recently completed his Cert IV in dance while finishing his secondary school studies with Brent Street Academy. Recent appearances include performing in West Side Story with Opera Australia, appearing on the television program The Masked Singer in 2023 and performing alongside Courtney Act in the Sydney WorldPride 2023 Opening Ceremony.

Clarke said: “The Russell Page Graduate Program is a great opportunity to further my knowledge in dance and culture, helping me to not only grow as a performer, but to bridge my passion for the arts into my own culture and stories… By participating in this organisation and its work, I hope to honour the deep cultural heritage and contributions of Aboriginal people.”

Syron is a proud descendant of the Biripi and Worimi clans of the Mid North Coast region in NSW and grew up on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. She began dancing at the age of five, and has trained full-time in classical and contemporary dance with Tanya Pearson Academy, and full-time with Brent Street in all commercial styles. Syron recently completed her second pre-professional year with Sydney Dance Company. Career highlights include performing as a guest artist in Bangarra’s Horizon, being a Nederlands Dans Theater invitee, back-up dancer on Australia’s Got Talent, The Nutcracker with Sydney City Youth Ballet, choreographic works with Lucas Jervies and the LOcREaDO Contemporary Company tour.

Syron said: “I’m so grateful to continue to be a part of Bangarra Dance Theatre, to learn from all the incredible choreographers, and to work with the beautiful company members who have made me feel so welcome… Storytelling is the heart of Indigenous culture and to be able to contribute and inspire storytelling through contemporary dance is extremely valuable.”

Initiated in 2015, the Russell Page Graduate Program has seen over 20 young artists commence their first professional engagement with Bangarra. Within the current ensemble, nine of the 16 dancers have entered the company as Russell Page graduates.

The Program is named in honour of Russell Page, a proud descendent of the Nunukul people and the Munaldjali clan of the Yugambeh nation of South East Queensland. Younger brother to David and Stephen Page, Russell was an artist of immense talent, and his legacy remains strong. After his death in 2002, he was described by The Sydney Morning Herald dance critic, Jill Sykes, as “one of Australia’s best and most interesting dancers. And not just in the context of Bangarra. He was light and quick with an intensity that came from within, transforming mere movement into action that was rich in meaning and cultural references to past and present.”

The Russell Page Graduate Program is supported by the Sherry-Hogan Foundation, Canny Quine Foundation and The Ross Trust.

The Song Company announces new Executive Director

The Board of Directors of The Song Company has announced the appointment of Rachel Whealy as Executive Director, effective 3 February 2025.

Whealy brings more than 20 years of expertise in arts management and fundraising to the role. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of the Canberra International Music Festival. Previously, Whealy served as National Manager of Music Australia, Director of Development for the Australian Music Foundation, Orchestra Manager for the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, National Program Manager for Gondwana Choirs and Operations Manager for the Sydney Youth Orchestra Association.

In addition, Whealy runs her own philanthropic enterprise, Bravura Music Tours and Events, which creates bespoke national and international tours and events to connect artists and audiences. A professional cellist with extensive performance experience, Whealy also has a deep and abiding passion for choral and vocal music.

“It’s an absolute honour to be asked to lead The Song Company. This is an exceptional organisation filled with incredibly talented people and a clear, inspired vision for the future. I look forward to working closely with the Board, the Artistic Directors and the performers,” Whealy said.

Natalie Mina, Chair of The Song Company, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Rachel Whealy to The Song Company. Her extensive experience in arts management, governance, and fostering connections between artists, audiences and supporters will be invaluable. We are excited about the future under her leadership. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Ian Whitney, who has served as Interim Executive Director with exceptional dedication and skill during the recruitment process.”

Six dancers promoted at West Australian Ballet

West Australian Ballet has announced the promotion of six dancers, including three new Principal positions, the highest rank at the company.

The promotions were announced at the conclusion of the final performance of The Sleeping Beauty on Sunday evening (15 December).

Alexa Tuzil, Juan Carlos Osma and Julio Blanes were promoted from Soloist to the rank of Principal.

Demi-Soloists Mayume Noguromi and Nikki Blain were promoted to Soloists, along with Corps de Ballet dancer Jurgen Rahimi.

“Over the year it has been a joy to witness the achievements of every dancer in the company and we are immensely proud of each of them,” said West Australian Ballet Guest Artistic Director, David McAllister AC. “These six promotions celebrate the individual growth of these dancers, and it is extremely exciting to see them take these significant steps in their careers.”

Two of the Company’s 2024 Young Artists, Heath Kolka and Tom Umseher, will join the Corps de Ballet. Additionally, two new recruits, Samantha Green and Lincoln Conroy will join West Australian Ballet’s Young Artists program for 2025. Both are graduates from the West Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) Dance program, and have been dancing with West Australian Ballet as guest dancers throughout the year in La Bayadère, Romeo & Juliet and The Sleeping Beauty.

“I am so thrilled that these two talented locally trained WAAPA graduates will join the company. West Australian Ballet is committed to fostering West Australian talent to flourish, and it will be a pleasure to have Samantha and Lincoln embark on their professional careers at home,” McAllister said.

Learn more about the West Australian Ballet’s dancers, and about the company’s 2025 season.

Inner West Creative Network announces new Chair

The Inner West Creative Network (IWCN), a collective of artists, creators and cultural leaders dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation within the community of Sydney’s inner western suburbs, has announce the appointment of Michelle St Anne as its new Chair, following the transition of former Chair Tim Stackpool to the role of Public Officer.

St Anne is a multidisciplinary theatrical artist and cultural leader with over 25 years’ experience. She is the Artistic Director and founder of The Living Room Theatre, and a founding member and former Deputy Director of the Sydney Environment Institute at the University of Sydney (2013–2021). Beyond her artistic practice, St Anne is a passionate advocate for independent artists and organisations, championing creative endeavours that shape culture from the grassroots. With a deep commitment to nurturing artistic expression, her leadership promises to bring fresh vision and momentum to the IWCN and its more than 500 members.

St Anne said, “I am honoured to take on the role of Chair for the Inner West Creative Network and to contribute to this member-based organisation that has been so pivotal in supporting the artistic and creative community. The arts and culture play a vital role in shaping our society, and I look forward to collaborating with artists, leaders and communities to nurture creativity and innovation in the Inner West.”

Tim Stackpool, who served as Chair from start-up, then for the past four years, will continue his contribution to the organisation as Public Officer. Stackpool is a best-selling author, the host of the Inside The Gallery podcast, and holds honorary membership with the Australian Cinematographers Society. He is also an accredited and voting member of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, and is the current Executive Director of the Australian Arts Channel. Stackpool’s transition to the role of Public Officer will allow him to focus on governance and compliance, ensuring the IWCN continues to operate with integrity and in line with industry standards.

Stackpool said: “It’s been a privilege to serve as Chair of the IWCN, and I’m delighted about the direction [in which] the organisation is heading under Michelle’s leadership. I look forward to continuing to support the IWCN in my new role as Public Officer and contributing to the important work being done in the creative sector.”

