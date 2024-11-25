On the move: latest arts sector appointments

WASO announces new Board appointment

West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) has announced the appointment of composer, cellist and music director Iain Grandage to its Board of Directors.

A highly regarded and collaborative artist, Grandage was the Artistic Director of Perth Festival from 2020 to 2024, and is currently a Commissioner on the Board of Tourism WA. During his 30-year career Grandage has had a long-standing relationship with WASO as an independent artist, through various collaborations with Perth Festival and as a former WASO Composer in Residence.

WASO Chair Richard Goyder AO said Grandage is highly respected in the arts sector at both the state and national levels, leading many major events focused on connecting with community.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Iain by welcoming him to the Board and are confident that the extensive breadth and depth of his experience will be of great benefit to WASO,” Goyder said.

Grandage added, “I am thrilled to be joining the Board of WASO – an organisation that has always been a huge part of my life, as it is for many West Australians. The musicians contribute so much to our city and our state, from classrooms to the concert stage, and I look forward to supporting them and the whole team through exciting next chapters.”

As Artistic Director of the Perth Festival, Grandage was celebrated for his strong commitment to placemaking and engagement with Noongar artists and stories. He has previously served as Artistic Director of the Port Fairy Spring Music Festival, curated the fine music program for the Adelaide Festival (Chamber Landscapes), and been music director for large-scale events for the Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide Festivals.

Grandage has received the prestigious Sidney Myer Performing Arts Award, been awarded an Honorary Doctorate from UWA (University of Western Australia) and was the 2023 Western Australian of the Year for Culture and the Arts. He has won Helpmann Awards for his compositions for theatre (Cloudstreet, Secret River), dance (When Time Stops), opera, with Kate Miller-Heidke (The Rabbits) and silent film, with Rahayu Supanggah (Satan Jawa) and has also received APRA AMCOS awards for his concert compositions.

Sport for Jove welcomes Assistant Producer

Sydney theatre company Sport for Jove has welcomed Isabella Milkovitsch as the company’s new Assistant Producer.

Milkovitsch is an emerging Italo-Australian director and producer based in Sydney. She has been involved with Sport for Jove for several years, beginning as a summer season intern and going on to stage manage productions such as Romeo and Juliet (touring), Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (summer season) and Timon of Athens (summer season).

Passionate about arts education, Milkovitsch regularly works as a teaching artist and has directed a number of high school productions including A Midsummer Night’s Dream (co-directed with Damien Ryan), The Real Inspector Hound, Knock Knock and The Day the Internet Died. As an Assistant Director, she has worked on the likes of Twelfth Night, Banging Denmark and Shakespeare in Love at the New Theatre.

Milkovitsch also independently produced Attractive, Not Model Attractive’s production of Much Ado at Flight Path Theatre in 2022.

Associate artists join Geelong Arts Centre

Geelong Arts Centre’s artistic development program has announced its inaugural Associate Artists, Joel Bray and Dan Giovannoni.

Their appointment, supported by The Ian Potter Foundation and Creative Victoria, marks a significant step in the Centre’s mission to cultivate and support artistic development within the region through innovative artistic residencies.

As established artists, Bray and Giovannoni will dedicate time and resources to the development of new work, engaging in an intensive period of research and creative exploration. Their roles will extend beyond their personal projects, as they contribute to Geelong Art Centre’s Creative Engine program by working closely with local artists, Creative Engine grant recipients and Launchpad participants.

Bray is known for his ability to transform everyday spaces into immersive performances, weaving his Wiradjuri heritage into bold, dance-theatre experiences. Giovannoni is recognised for his talent in crafting stories that move effortlessly between the magical and the real, captivating audiences from circus tents to theatres worldwide.

Bringing these artists into the Arts Centre aims to challenge and push the boundaries of artistic practice within Geelong. Sharing their expertise, Bray and Giovannoni will mentor, inspire and help to elevate the work of other creatives in the region.

Find out more about Bray, Giovannoni and their work here.

New Director appointed to Bundanon Trust Board

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Laura Jones as a Director of the Bundanon Trust Board for a three-year term.

Bundanon Trust is an Australian cultural institution and living arts centre that supports the arts through its residency, education, exhibition and performance programs, and which is committed to the stewardship of its natural environment and built heritage and promoting the importance of art and the Australian landscape in the lives of all Australians.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Jones’ experience in the visual arts would bring unique perspectives to the Bundanon Trust Board.

“Laura’s experience in the arts industry is invaluable and aligns with the Bundanon Constitution’s aim of a diverse and inclusive Board,” he said.

“Her dedication for environmental protection will help Bundanon Trust fulfil its mission of stewarding the natural environment and promoting the Australian landscape.

“Earlier this year, Laura won the 2024 Archibald Prize and she said that she hoped the win would encourage more young girls to pursue a career in the Australian art world.

“I welcome Laura to the Board and look forward to seeing her skills continue to ignite and to inspire.”

Jones’ artistic practice ranges across painting, drawing, printmaking and sculpture. Her work explores themes of humanity and the natural world. She is a co-founder of the Incognito Art Show and, apart from winning the Archibald Prize, was also a finalist in the Wynne and Sulman Prizes, the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize and the Brett Whiteley Travelling Art Scholarship.

Jones has previously undertaken residences at the Margaret Olley Centre at the Tweed Regional Gallery, Glasshouse Regional Art Gallery, Australian Museum’s Lizard Island Research Station, Heron Island Research Station, New York and Antarctica.

The Bundanon collection and properties were gifted in trust to the Commonwealth in 1993 by renowned Australian artist Arthur Boyd and his wife Yvonne.

Victorian Music Development Office appoints new General Manager

The Victorian Music Development Office (VMDO) has appointed Kirsty Rivers as its next General Manager.

Rivers will spearhead sector innovation and act as a crucial industry advisor to bolster sustainability for Victoria’s vibrant music businesses, independent enterprises and contemporary music professionals.

In prioritising the VMDO’s core objectives, Rivers will position Victoria as a leading destination for music innovation and expand market opportunities for Victorian music ventures.

“Our priority is to align initiatives that will enhance our sector’s professional capacity and commercial potential that will deliver value to our music businesses that call Victoria home,” said Rivers.

“We will boost our thriving music ecosystem by supporting micro to medium businesses and mid-career to established entrepreneurs, who are embedded across our creative industries that contribute over $40.5 billion to our Victorian economy.”

Rivers will build on the VMDO’s strong foundation and collaborate with strategic partners to empower diversity, advance knowledge, strengthen business resilience and promote equitable growth.

As the industry adapts to evolving international dynamics, Rivers aims to future-proof Victorian music businesses through targeted investments, innovative programming and a commitment to inclusivity.

Leveraging Victoria’s global music reputation, the VMDO exists to elevate Victorian music businesses and industry professionals by advancing opportunities and sustainability. Rivers is focused on achieving this by:

increasing capacity and research by building export-ready Victorian enterprises, addressing industry challenges and gaps and exchanging data-driven insights and solutions, and

expanding reach and development by supporting cross-sector pathways and professional advancement to enhance business acumen, revenue models, career progression and market trends.

With extensive music industry experience, Rivers was most recently the Director of Industry Development at communications agency, Sound Story. She was also the former Head of Music at Creative Australia.

In 2018, Rivers was instrumental in establishing the VMDO when she was Senior Manager for Contemporary Music at Creative Victoria.

Minister for Creative Industries Minister Colin Brooks said: “We established the VMDO to strengthen our local music industry, help music businesses navigate change and develop new markets for Victorian music. Bringing extensive industry knowledge, networks and expertise, Kirsty is well-placed to lead the VMDO and create opportunities to grow Victoria’s music industry into the future.”

Appointment to the National Museum of Australia Council

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the reappointment of Peter Walker to the National Museum of Australia Council.

The National Museum of Australia is dedicated to safeguarding and sharing Australia’s rich and diverse stories through researching, collecting, preserving and exhibiting the country’s historical material.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Walker’s passion for the arts made him an ideal fit for the Council.

“Peter has decades of experience within the arts, particularly in the museum and gallery sector,” Burke said.

“His extensive knowledge and sharp eye for detail has strengthened the Board and will continue to lend valuable insights for future decisions.”

Walker is an art dealer with over 20 years’ experience in the museum and gallery sector, and is currently the owner and Director of Peter Walker Fine Art in Adelaide. He has been a member of the Council since July 2018.

Walker is the current Chair of the Council’s Collections Committee and is a member of its Audit, Finance and Risk Committee. He has been a member of the Australian Antique and Art Dealers Association since 2007, is an accredited valuer for the Cultural Gifts Program since 2011, and is a member of the Art Consulting Association of Australia since 2019.

Previously, Walker was the Chair of the Helpmann Academy Foundation, a member of the Helpmann Academy Board of Governors from 2017 to 2021 and a member of the Fleurieu Landscape Art Prize Board from 2007 to 2016.

Additional appointments in brief

Virginia Lovett has stepped down as President of Arts Project Australia following the organisation’s recent AGM, with Tiffany Lucas GAICD now stepping into the role. “It has been an amazing honour to lead this extraordinary organisation,” Lovett said in a post on LinkedIn.

After 12 years and 84 theatre productions, Irene Jarzabek is stepping down as Public Relations Manager for Black Swan State Theatre Company; her final day with the company is Friday 6 December.

Queensland Theatre has announced that homegrown theatre-maker and playwright Daniel Evans will step into the role of Artistic Director, following his appointment as the Theatre’s Associate Artistic Director (Programming) in February this year. Read our stand-alone story for details.

In related news, State Theatre Company South Australia (STCSA) has also announced its new Artistic Director and co-CEO, with Petra Kalive joining the company this month. In taking up the position, she becomes only the third female Artistic Director at STCSA since the company was founded in 1965, following in the footsteps of Chris Westwood (1994 to 1997) and Rosalba Clemente (2000 to 2004). Learn more about Kalive and her appointment.

Paul Horwell has announced that he is standing down as President of JOY Media, following his appointment as the incoming CEO of the Victorian Pride Centre, as was announced in an email to the organisation’s membership last week. He starts his new role on 2 December and will step down formally from JOY after its AGM tonight (Monday 26 November), at which time Vice Chair (and ArtsHub‘s Managing Editor) Madeleine Swain will take over the President’s role. With other Board members coming to the end of their tenures or departing the Board for personal reasons, the organisation is now actively recruiting for new members, while also undertaking the process of recruiting a new CEO following Isabelle James’ sudden departure in September. Con Keramitsis will continue as acting CEO in the interim.

