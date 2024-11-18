On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Sydney Opera House appoints new Utzon Music curator

Arts advocate, performer, composer and recorder virtuoso Genevieve Lacey has been announced as the curator of Sydney Opera House’s 2025 Utzon Music series.

In its 18th edition, the year-round series will showcase a collection of the world’s leading chamber musicians and renowned soloists from diverse classical traditions in the Utzon Room, an intimate space seating 200 people.

Lacey’s vision for Utzon Music 2025 celebrates human curiosity and cultural discovery, welcoming a cast of 28 international and Australian musicians to perform music of European, Norwegian, Persian, Scottish and contemporary Australian origin.

“It’s a joy to curate this precious chamber music series for 2025,” Lacey says. “Utzon’s room, where light and water frame sound, is one of the most intimate and beautiful listening spaces in the country. Across the year, musicians from different generations and ancestries bring their classic traditions to vibrant life, nourishing us with the life force that is music. We look forward to welcoming you, and our stellar cast of musicians, many of whom will be in Australia for the first time.”

Genevieve Lacey. Photo: Keith Saunders.

The Utzon Music series runs over 10 Sundays from February to November, and will feature several Australian debuts, first-time collaborations, six duos, a solo cello recital and three larger ensembles in 2025.

The newly announced program will include performances from Latvian sisters Kristīne (violin) and Margarita (cello) Balanas, Scottish mezzo-soprano and Cardiff Singer of the World Catriona Morison, Australian guitarist Slava Grigoryan, Lacey herself with Scottish-Australian classical accordionist James Crabb, as well as Vahideh Eisaei’s Persian classical collective, all-female German a cappella group Sjaella, and Norway’s Hardanger fiddle player Benedicte Maurseth and her ensemble.

Sammy J to depart ABC Radio Melbourne

After five years of waking up Melbourne, ABC radio Breakfast presenter Sammy J has announced he will hang up the microphone next month.

Best known as a musical comedian, Sammy J (aka Samuel McMillan) began hosting ABC Radio Melbourne Breakfast just weeks before the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, quickly becoming an important source of information, entertainment and companionship for locked down Melburnians.

“Hosting Melbourne Breakfast was an unexpected opportunity that became an unexpected joy,” the retiring broadcaster said. “But radio demands all of you and deserves nothing less, and after five years I’m ready to trade the 4.15am alarm for more regular hours.

“I leave with pride, gratitude and a litany of cash-for-comment scandals that will be revealed in due course.”

Sammy has always applied his creative thinking to his program.

Last November, he did a marathon 24-hour broadcast to raise money for SecondBite as part of the annual ABC Gives charity appeal. In October, he wrote and led a skit of all ABC Radio Melbourne presenters for the station’s 100th birthday. As part of his Missing Moments series, Sammy J helped listeners experience the big events that had been cancelled due to Melbourne’s lockdowns.

A prolific songwriter, he wrote viral songs to farewell Melbourne’s e-scooters, in acknowledgement of the Airport Rail Link, Premier Dan Andrews and Captain Cook’s feet, to welcome Taylor Swift and to explain Lord Voldemort’s thoughts on a proposal to build a Harry Potter theme park.

In true Sammy fashion, he announced his impending departure to listeners with a song on his program on Wednesday 13 November.

ABC Radio Melbourne Acting Manager Shelley Hadfield said Sammy J’s quick wit and creative flair had given Melburnians a unique view of the news of the day.

“Sammy has asked the questions we never knew we wanted answered,” Shelley said. “He’s grilled the Prime Minister and the Premier, he broke the news to Melbourne of the Queen’s death, and he’s interviewed musicians, magicians, meatworkers and mathematicians.

“But it’s Sammy’s connection with the audience that has been a hallmark of his time at 774. You only had to see the listeners turn up at the crack of dawn for his outside broadcasts to understand what an impact he has had on people’s lives.”

Sammy J will present his final Breakfast program on Friday 13 December. Announcements about the 2025 line-up on ABC Radio Melbourne will be made in the coming week.

Appointment to the National Museum of Australia Council

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Karen Mundine and the reappointment of Natasha Bowness to the National Museum of Australia Council, each for a three-year term.

The National Museum of Australia is dedicated to safeguarding and sharing Australia’s rich and diverse stories through researching, collecting, preserving and exhibiting the country’s historical material.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the appointees’ extensive skills and experience would keep the council and museum in safe hands.

“Karen has been instrumental in some of Australia’s most defining national events, including the National Apology to the Stolen Generations. Her passionate advocacy for First Nations people will be a great asset to the Council,” he said.

“I’d also like to extend my thanks to Natasha for continuing to lend her skills and doing an excellent job as Deputy Chair of the Council.”

Mundine has been the Chief Executive Officer of Reconciliation Australia since 2017. She currently sits on a number of boards including the Australians for Indigenous Constitutional Recognition, which engages with individuals, networks and organisations across Australia.

She worked on the National Apology in 2008, Corroboree in 2000, and the 1997 and 2021 Australian Reconciliation Conventions. She also advocated for social change as a member of the Referendum Engagement Group from 2022-2023, which reported to the Minister for Indigenous Australians.

Mundine is the winner of the Australian Awards for Excellence in Women’s Leadership 2023, and was awarded the Indigenous Australian University of Technology, Sydney (UTS) Alumni award in 2021. She is also on the Board of Directors for the Sydney Festival.

Bowness is currently the Deputy Chair of the National Museum of Australia Council and Chairs the Audit, Finance, and Risk Committee.

Bowness also sits as the Director and Chair of Wilbow Group and Chair of the Bowness Family Foundation, which focuses on providing access and opportunity in the areas of arts and culture, disability and education. She is a member of the Australian Ballet Foundation board, President of the Australian Ballet Annual Giving Program, and a trustee of Helen Macpherson Smith Trust. She has also served as Chair of the Museum of Australian Photography.

Bowness was formerly the Director of Creative Partnerships Australia, and the Chair of the Monash Gallery of Art Committee of Management.

