On the move: latest arts sector appointments

ATYP to farewell Artistic Director/CEO after 16 years

Fraser Corfield, the Artistic Director and CEO of Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) since February 2009, has announced he will step down from the position in February next year.

“Next February I’ll have served 16 years with ATYP,” Corfield said. “Very few in our industry get the extraordinary opportunity to set the creative vision for a company as an Artistic Director, let alone hold the role for so long.”

He said that leading Australia’s national youth theatre “has been the greatest honour. This company is integral to our cultural identity. I would challenge any Australian theatre company to demonstrate a more important role within our national industry. ATYP gives voice to generations of artists who shape our nation and develops the plays that introduce young people around the country to the joy of performance.”

A statement from the ATYP Board added: After nearly 16 years of service, we bid a grateful and fond farewell to Fraser Corfield as CEO and Artistic Director of ATYP.

“ATYP is integral to our cultural identity and ATYP’s contribution has been enormous under the leadership of Fraser over the last 15 years. During this time ATYP continued to give voice to generations of artists who shaped our nation and develop the plays that introduced young people around the country to the joy of performance.

“ATYP’s role in developing and providing opportunities for new and emerging playwrights has been immense. Providing opportunities to teaching artists in NSW and all over the country has been an important part of the work that has been undertaken.

There have been so many amazing productions during Fraser’s period, too numerous to mention, but the highlights include Fangirls, Sugarland, Follow Me Home, Saplings and the upcoming production of Converted! He also saw us successfully move into new premises and innovatively navigate the difficult times of COVID.

“Ultimately, after 15 years, what we are most thankful to Fraser for is the thousands of young people who have been provided with an opportunity to gain confidence, have their voices heard and be provided with opportunities to write, direct, perform and launch their careers in the arts and beyond,” the Board spokesperson said.

Corfield continued: “ATYP’s alumni boasts over a million young Australians who have had their creativity nurtured and celebrated by working with professional artists. And we have seen those young people achieve amazing things. Some have their talents recognised on screen and in the media, and so many others have taken their spark into other careers.

“This job has given me the chance to meet exceptional people: Playwrights who have opened my world to different perspectives; Dramaturges who take the “good” to the “astounding” often unnoticed; Teaching Artists who walk into rooms of strangers and build trust and self-confidence, purely through play; and colleagues who keep the wheels of the industry turning because of a belief in the importance of what we do.

“But most of all, I have had the opportunity to meet and work with phenomenally talented young people. And I’ve been doing this long enough now to see so many grow into exceptional humans.

When I started at ATYP I nurtured some ambitious goals. I wanted to see the national youth theatre represented at professional industry awards. I wanted the company to develop relationships with venues around the country and tour regularly. I wanted to see children and teenagers playing characters their own age, in published plays by leading writers, developed in partnership with young people. I wanted to see a generation of young playwrights that recognised writing for their own age could reinvigorate the art form. And I wanted to see the company in a venue that reflects its importance in our cultural landscape.

“Astonishingly, I have been afforded the opportunity to stay long enough to see these things happen,” Corfield said.

Recruitment for ATYP’s next Artistic Director and CEO will begin in the coming months, with the goal of appointing Corfield’s successor in early 2025.

Queensland Symphony Orchestra reappoints Chief Conductor until 2027

Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) has announced that acclaimed and highly sought after Chief Conductor Umberto Clerici’s contract has been extended by two years, securing his leadership of the Orchestra until the end of 2027.

Having commenced as Chief Conductor in January 2023, Clerici said he is excited to continue his artistic partnership with QSO and further deepen his relationships with the Orchestra, audiences and creative collaborations with other arts organisations and guest artists.

“I want to continue to stretch the Orchestra’s abilities and artistic scope, extending the musicians’ participation toward an even more engaged, energetic and passionate playing,” he said of his future focus.

“At the same time, I want to continue offering a wide range of musical styles to our audience. We are one of the most impactful arts organisations in a state that is growing rapidly and we have to be at the forefront of this evolution, continuing to excel and innovate.

“Collaborations with excellent partners are the key, for me, to expanding the audience, creating bigger, more ambitious programs and guaranteeing a prosperous future for this art form,” Clerici added.

Such collaborations include QSO’s upcoming 2025 co-production of Rite of Spring with contemporary circus company, Circa, as well as the alliances forged with Queensland Conservatorium, University of Queensland, Brisbane Chamber Choir, Opera Queensland and Queensland Ballet.

Prior to Clerici’s conducting debut with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in 2018, he was a renowned cello soloist, making his debut in Japan at the young age of 17. He then served as Principal Cello at Teatro Regio di Torino and later with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra from 2014 to 2021. Clerici remains in high demand as a cellist of international repute, which has been key to attracting world-class soloists and conductors to Queensland.

“Bringing the world to QSO and QSO to the world is often part of the same process,” he said.

“QSO has a certain buzz, with new members joining the Orchestra, a growing audience, a committed concertmaster and more high-calibre guest conductors and renowned soloists, which all help to grow the reputation of the orchestra, nationally and internationally.”

Under Clerici’s baton, Queenslanders have been treated to new and innovative works such as Paul Dean’s Symphony No 3 The Great Barrier Reef, which launched QSO’s new regional touring program, as well as Become Ocean by John Luther Adams at the 2024 Spirit of the Wild concert.

His innovative approach is on display in 2025 with genre-blurring concerts including Shakespeare’s The Tempest with actor John Bell AO, and Shostakovich Ten, to be performed alongside an onstage screening of William Kentridge’s film, Oh To Believe in Another World.

Clerici said he plans to continue exploring the broader philosophical themes of his first three seasons while refining how the QSO connects with its community.

“Over the next two years, I want to continue to develop and define the Orchestra’s sound, enhancing the kaleidoscopic variety of colours that a symphony orchestra can offer.

A great orchestra, with great instruments, should always make use of the quality of sound and its infinite colours and shades to communicate with its audience.”

QSO Chair Rod Pilbeam was pleased about Clerici’s extension and reaffirmed his commitment to QSO.

“Maestro Clerici has brought dynamic and ambitious leadership to QSO, and we are pleased to support him in delivering his creative vision,” he said.

“As Chief Conductor, he has worked diligently to ensure QSO is an orchestra for everyone, to welcome audiences across the state to experience and enjoy a vast repertoire of transformative music.”

New Chair appointed to the National Film and Sound Archive Board

The Albanese Government has announced the appointment of Annette Shun Wah as the next Chair of the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) Board, and the reappointment of Lucinda Brogden AM as a member of the NFSA Board.

A national collecting institutions now in its 40th anniversary year, the NFSA collects, preserves and shares Australia’s audiovisual culture – providing an unbroken record of Australian creativity and diversity.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the Albanese Labor Government had safeguarded the NFSA’s future after a decade of chronic underfunding by the Coalition – adding that these two appointments would help the iconic cultural institution thrive.

“Both Annette and Lucinda have accomplished and varied careers in their respective fields, and both have a strong commitment to preserving Australia’s audiovisual legacy,” Burke said.

“We want to protect our beloved cultural institutions and part of that is ensuring you have experienced, knowledgeable and representative voices leading the way.

“I want to thank the current Chair of the Board, Caroline Elliott, whose term ends in December and who has guided the Archive in its commitment to implement the National Cultural Policy, Revive,” he added.

Shun Wah is currently the Programming Adviser of the Adelaide Festival Centre’s OzAsia Festival, where she was Artistic Director from 2020-2023, and also serves as Director of the Board of the Sydney Theatre Company.

She has had an extensive career across radio, television, publishing and theatre, including as an actor, host, producer and writer on a range of shows and feature films since 1982. In 1996, she was nominated for an Australian Film Industry award for her supporting role in Australia’s first foreign language feature film, Floating Life.

In 2018, Shun Wah was inducted into the Adelaide Festival Centre’s Walk of Fame, and in 2023 was awarded an Honorary Master of Fine Arts from the National Institute of Dramatic Art. She was appointed as the Deputy Chair of the NFSA Board in October 2023 and will commence as the Chair of the Board in December 2024.

Brogden AM has been a member of the NFSA Board since December 2021 and has more than 30 years’ experience in accounting, finance and organisational psychology. She currently serves on a number of boards including as Chair of the Diabetes Australia Research Trust, Director of the Corporate Mental Health Alliance, Director at Australian Unity, and as a Director of Be Kind Sydney.

Brogden was also formerly the Chair and Commissioner of the National Mental Health Commission Advisory Board and Director of the Sydney Community Foundation.

In 2019, she was made a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to workplace mental health and wellbeing.

Artback NT welcomes new General Manager

Artback NT, which works with artists from across the Northern Territory to assist the development and touring of their work to local, national and international audiences, has appointed Michelle Bell as its new General Manager.



Bell joins Artback NT from her recent role at Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast, where she held senior management positions overseeing both Presenter Services and Precinct Operations. In these roles, she led teams across various functions, including venue booking, technical services, production, outdoor event management, venue operations, cleaning and protective services operations and more.



Bell has extensive expertise in both the operational and strategic aspects of arts and event management, and will be present at the upcoming Meeting of Arts Professionals Conference in Mpartnwe/Alice Springs on 19-20 November. Territory artists and arts workers are encouraged to introduce themselves and connect with Bell at the event.

New appointments to National Portrait Gallery of Australia Board

The Federal Government has announced the appointment of Sam Meers AO as a member and future Chair to the Board of the National Portrait Gallery, as well as the reappointment of Penny Fowler AM as interim Chair and Elizabeth Dibbs as a Board member.

Fowler will serve as Chair for the remainder of her final term until March 2025 and will be succeeded by Meers for a two-and-a-half-year term. Dibbs will be appointed as a member for a three-year term from January 2025.

The National Portrait Gallery holds Australia’s largest collection of portraits of notable Australians, telling our story and increasing the understanding and appreciation of Australian people by examining their identity, history, culture, creativity and diversity.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the experience and skills of the appointees would be invaluable to the Board.

“Sam has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the Australian arts sector and her significant experience will provide continued strong leadership for the gallery,’ he said.

“I’d also like to thank Penny and Elizabeth for their continued service and dedication to the National Portrait Gallery.

“Penny has made a significant contribution in advancing the goals of Revive at the Gallery, including elevating First Nations representation in the collection and ensuring the institution can present Australian stories through the diverse and emotive genre of portraiture.”

Sam Meers AO is co-founder and Chair of the Nelson Meers Foundation, a not-for-profit philanthropic foundation. Meers has extensive experience in the arts and philanthropy sectors and was made an Officer for the Order of Australia in 2018. She is currently chairman of the Brett Whiteley Foundation and a director of Environmental Leadership Australia. Her board appointments have included Chairman of Belvoir St Theatre, Chairman of Documentary Australia, Deputy Chairman of the Federal Government Creative Partnerships Australia, trustee of the Arts Gallery of NSW and Director of the State Library of NSW Foundation. Meers holds degrees in Law and Arts and a Master of letters (literature) from the University of Sydney. She is a member of Chief Executive Women, and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Royal Society of NSW.

Elizabeth Dibbs is currently a member of the Board, where she has managed the role of chair of the Audit and Risk Committee for three years. She is Deputy Chancellor of Western Sydney University and Chair of its Audit and Risk Committee. She is also Deputy Chair of the ACT City Renewal Authority and Chair of United Way Australia. Dibbs has previously served as the Western City District Commissioner for the Greater Cities Commission, as a Council Member of Chief Executive Women, Chair of its Scholarship Committee and as Chair of YWCA NSW.

Penny Fowler AM has served as Chair of the Board since January 2022 after first being appointed as a Board member in March 2016. She is the chair of the Herald and Weekly Times and is News Corp Australia’s Community Ambassador. She is also chair of the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal, chair of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, a Board member of Tourism Australia, an Advisory Board member of Visy, and a Board member of Tech Mahindra. Fowler is a member of Chief Executive Women and an ambassador for the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation and SecondBite. In 2024, Fowler was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia.

