On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New Federal Government Board appointments announced

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Distinguished Professor Larissa Behrendt AO, and the reappointments of Alexandra Dimos and Stephen Found to the Australia Council Board, and the appointment of Catherine Haridy to the Music Australia Council, for four-year terms.

The Australia Council Board provides leadership to Creative Australia – the Government’s principal arts investment and advisory body.

The Music Australia Council provides strategic direction for Music Australia in its vital work to support and grow Australia’s contemporary music sector.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said the appointments ensure that industry experts continue to play a central role in setting the course for Australia’s thriving arts and music sectors.

‘Larissa, Alexandra, Stephen and Cath each bring in-depth experience across various parts of the arts sector including literature, philanthropy, theatre and music,’ he said.

‘Their expertise reflects the richness, diversity and strength of the arts in Australia.

‘Creative Australia and Music Australia continues to champion and invest in the arts, benefiting all Australians,’ Burke said.

Australia Council Board appointments

Professor Larissa Behrendt AO is a Euahleyai/Gamillaroi academic, lawyer, award-winning author and filmmaker. She is also a Distinguished Professor and Laureate Fellow at the University of Technology Sydney, where she established the research arm of the Jumbunna Institute, a leading Indigenous-led research centre. From November 2024, she will also be Chair of the Council of the National Library of Australia.

Behrendt has extensive experience in Indigenous law, policy, creative arts, education and research. She is a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia and of the Australian Academy of the Humanities, and a Foundation Fellow of the Australian Academy of Law. Behrendt was awarded an Order of Australia in 2020 for her work in Indigenous education, the law and the arts, and received the Human Rights Medal in 2021 from the Australian Human Rights Commission. She was also awarded the 2009 NAIDOC Person of the Year and 2011 New South Wales Australian of the Year.

Alexandra Dimos is currently the Managing Director of the Nunn Dimos Foundation and Nunn Family Investments, and Director of Philanthropy Australia. A committed volunteer, Dimos is actively involved in charity organisations and philanthropic causes, primarily in the arts.

She was a Director on the State Theatre Company of South Australia Board and Foundation, an Executive Director of the Advertiser Foundation and Founder and Director of environmental company Flow Environmental Management. Dimos has been a member of the Australia Council Board since April 2022, as well as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Stephen Found owns and operates Foundation Theatres, which manages the Capitol Theatre, Sydney Lyric and Foundry Theatre. He was previously the founder of Bytecraft Entertainment, a manufacturer and supplier of theatre technology, and has worked in the theatre industry in Australia and internationally for more than 40 years. With a passionate interest in the arts, Found is constantly looking for ways to support the vibrant live performance industry in Australia.

Found is the Chairman of PRG Australia, a leader in delivering exceptional live entertainment experiences, and has served on the boards of Creative Partnerships Australia, Australian Business Arts Foundation, Australian Centre for Moving Image, and Rally Australia. He has been a member of the Australia Council Board since March 2022.

Music Australia Council appointment

Catherine Haridy is the founder and Director of Catherine Haridy Management, and the current Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Music Centre.

Haridy’s previous industry roles include A&R Coordinator for Warner Music Australia and A&R Manager for Festival Mushroom Records – signing and project managing some of Australia’s most successful artists.

Haridy has been a strong advocate for the Australian music sector through her previous role as Executive Director for the Association of Artists Managers, as well as serving on the Boards of Support Act, Music Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation and a founding director of the Music Producers and Engineers Guild of Australia.

Queensland Symphony Orchestra announces new CEO

Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) has announced the appointment of arts leader Michael Sterzinger as the Orchestra’s new CEO. He will commence in the role in early November 2024.

Sterzinger is returning to QSO, where he was previously engaged in Artistic Planning from 2013 – 2021, including as Director of Artistic Planning in 2017 – 2018, and having previously built strong relationships with QSO musicians, team members and stakeholders.

Since 2021, Sterzinger has been the Executive Director of Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra.

QSO Chair Rod Pilbeam said Sterzinger’s appointment was welcomed by the QSO’s musicians and the business team alike.

‘As Queensland’s largest performing arts organisation, QSO demands a dynamic, inclusive and visionary leader,’ Pilbeam said.

‘We deliver unique musical experiences across this huge state and perform world-class concert events in our home venue – the Concert Hall at QPAC – and strong, positive leadership is vital.

‘We are confident that the skills that Michael brings to our existing team bode well for our ongoing success,’ Pilbeam said.

QSO’s new CEO, Michael Sterzinger. Photo: Supplied.

Sterzinger commenced his career as a musician with the Bavarian Youth Orchestra in 1999 and, subsequently, was employed as a professional tuba player in orchestras around Europe. Additionally, he filled managerial roles in various orchestras and arts organisations and completed an Art Management degree in Hamburg.

In 2009, Sterzinger relocated to Australia and undertook a marketing role with Queensland Youth Orchestras. He continues to perform as a tubist in the Brisbane Philharmonic Orchestra.

‘With the ongoing challenges faced by arts organisations in Australia, finding successful CEOs seems to be growing more difficult. Some years ago, the QSO Board decided to invest in “growing our own” future leaders and Mr Sterzinger’s appointment is very much in line with this strategy,’ Pilbeam said.

‘With his previous experience at QSO and his early career as an orchestral musician, he has all the keys for success. The Board is confident he will find creative solutions to resolving the sometimes disparate demands of artistic excellence within the commercial constraints inherent in the current economy, and the unique structure of arts delivery in the Australian community.’

The incoming QSO Chief Executive said he is excited about returning to the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, leading the organisation into the future and connecting with audiences across Queensland and beyond.

Sterzinger said: ‘Orchestral music has been the centre of my life as long as I can remember, from traditional music back home in Bavaria to international symphony orchestras where I have performed as a tubist and created environments for musicians to shine.

‘With Umberto Clerici as inspirational Chief Conductor, the orchestra has been excelling on the Concert Hall stage, on tour and in collaborative projects.

‘I look forward to working closely with the musicians, team, Board and QSO partners and stakeholders to share our passion for music and to create beautiful and immersive experiences for our audiences,’ he concluded.

Auspicious Arts farewells one Chair and welcomes another

Auspicious Arts Projects has announced that after 13 years of dedicated leadership, Sue Hunt AM has stepped down as the organisation’s Chair. As recently announced, Hunt has taken on a new role as CEO of the Australian Sports Foundation, and is leaving Auspicious Arts to focus on her new role.

The Auspicious Arts Board and Management extended its deepest gratitude to Hunt for her exceptional service and commitment during her tenure, and simultaneously announced the appointment of new Chair, Suzanne Daley.

New Chair Suzanne Daley. Photo: Supplied.

Hunt said: ‘Auspicious has been a hugely important part of my life for over a decade. It has been an honour to help grow and sustain the independent performing arts sector. I will always love the team and what they do, and wish them and Suzanne the very best and great success into the future.’

Suzanne Daley, who has been an Auspicious Board member since 2011, brings 25 years of experience in the arts sector, including 13 years with Live Performance Australia. She currently leads the Major Giving team at Arts Centre Melbourne.

Daley said: ‘I am honoured to take on the role of Board Chair for Auspicious after working alongside the incredible Sue Hunt for the past decade. I look forward to continuing to support Selene [Bateman], Deirdre [O’Brien] and the dedicated Auspicious team in ensuring that independent artists are financially protected, in creative control and able to make great art.’

Artspace welcomes new Board Member

Artspace has announced the appointment of Sri Lankan-born contemporary artist Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran to its Board of Directors. Nithiyendran’s appointment follows the departure of long-standing Board Member Michael Baldwin after more than a decade of service.

Nithiyendran’s work explores global histories and languages of figurative representation. He has specific interests in South Asian forms and imagery, as well as politics relating to idolatry, the monument, gender, race and religion. His work has been presented in museums, festivals, multi-art centres and the public domain, including the National Gallery of Australia, the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the Dhaka Art Summit, Tramway, Glasgow, Sharjah Art Foundation in the UAE and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in New Delhi. He also holds the position of Lecturer at University of NSW’s School of Art & Design.

Nithiyendran said: ‘Artspace played a pivotal role in fostering my career development. As I approach 10 years of practice, I recall the significance of being 25 and awarded the 2014 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging). Artspace also co-commissioned my installation, Idols, presented at the 2018 Dhaka Art Summit in Bangladesh. This was the first time my work was contextualised within a critical South Asian context. I look forward to building my engagement with Artspace, whose programming continues to bend regional axes and foster global dialogues, with my new role on the Board of Directors. Artistic and cultural leadership is increasingly important to me. I hope to advocate for our industry by looking towards the immense potential of artists and arts organisations’

Artspace’s Board of Directors also thanked outgoing Board Member Michael Baldwin, who has been instrumental to Artspace during his 10-year tenure on the Board. Artspace acknowledges Baldwin’s time, dedication and commitment to shaping a vision for the organisation and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Artspace Chair, Peter Wilson said, ‘I’ve known Ramesh for many years and watched his career exponentially grow since being awarded the NSW Fellowship in 2014. Artists continue to play an important role in leadership and governance, with three dedicated positions; we are excited to welcome Ramesh to the Board. He will provide a fresh and critical perspective to the organisation and will seek to advocate for diverse voices in Artspace’s program’.

Artspace will soon announce its 2025 program and will celebrate the success of 2024 with a Gala Fundraiser Dinner and Benefit Auction in its galleries in late September, with all funds raised supporting Artspace’s future exhibitions, new commissions and learning and outreach programs and the studio program in the coming year.

Queensland Theatre announces new structure and appointments

Award-winning creative Isaac Drandic has stepped into the newly created role of Head of First Nations Theatre at Queensland Theatre.

Simultaneously, current Executive Director Criena Gehrke has moved into the new role of Chief Executive.

Dean Gibson, Chair of the Queensland Theatre Board and renowned Indigenous filmmaker, said the new leadership structure will be pivotal in the organisation’s ability to expand its impact on the arts right across the state.

‘Establishing a Head of First Nations Theatre recognises our commitment to self-determination, truth-telling and amplifying First Nations stories across Queensland. We have a bold vision to be a global leader in First Nations theatre. Isaac is an outstanding cultural leader, a brilliant theatre maker who will bring his vision and passion to the role,’ Gibson said.

‘We are also very excited that Criena Gehrke is moving into the newly created role of Chief Executive, where she will continue to lead the Company’s vision, bringing our new structure in alignment with other arts statutory bodies with responsibility for the artistic, strategic and operational delivery,’ he added.

Gibson also confirmed that the Queensland Theatre Board has engaged REA Consulting to assist with the recruitment of the company’s next Artistic Director. An announcement will be made in the coming weeks regarding the appointment of the successful candidate.

Following the new Artistic Director’s appointment, they will work alongside Drandic to strengthen the company’s First Nations community storytelling and cultural connections, as well as continuing to expand the pathways available for First Nations artists and creatives.

Drandic, in moving from his current position of Associate Artistic Director, First Nations, brings with him a wealth of experience in the theatre industry, including seven years in an artistic role with Queensland Theatre under his belt.

‘This role is more than just my appointment. It’s a powerful move for us as a company, taking a big step forward for the way we position, elevate and champion First Nations storytelling right across the state,’ Drandic said.

‘First Nations storytelling and forging sustainable pathways for First Nations artists and creatives to thrive has been integral to our company in recent years, but we acknowledge there is a lot more we can continue to do with our creatives, and the broader community.’

Drandic will continue to be based in Cairns, working across Queensland and the nation to commission new work, develop First Nations creatives and engage with communities.

Drandic’s appointment follows recent, highly regarded First Nations work guided by his artistic direction including 37 (a co-production with Melbourne Theatre Company), the 2023 season’s At What Cost? and the upcoming world premiere of Dear Brother.

The new leadership appointments will work closely with the Queensland Theatre Board, and the company’s Associate Artistic Directors, Daniel Evans (Programming) and Fiona MacDonald (Education and Youth), to deliver the remainder of the 2024 season, which includes Dear Brother and Round The Twist The Musical.

Art Gallery of Ballarat appoints Assistant Director – Curatorial

The Art Gallery of Ballarat has appointed Jacqueline (Jacqui) Doughty to the role of Assistant Director – Curatorial, reporting to Director Louise Tegart.

In this new position, Doughty will lead the Curatorial team, including the Curator, Registrar – Exhibitions and Loans, Collection Manager and the Exhibitions and Graphic Designer.

This is an important addition to the Gallery’s staff. Doughty will play a pivotal role in ensuring that there is increased strategic oversight across exhibition programming and collection work.

Doughty brings more than 30 years of experience in the visual arts sector, including curatorial projects, research, writing, arts administration, organisational management and strategic planning in the US, the UK and Australia.

Jacqui Doughty. Photo: Supplied.

For several years, Doughty held the position of Deputy Director at Gertrude Contemporary, managing exhibition programs, artist residencies and international projects. Most recently, Doughty was the Ian Potter Museum of Art’s Curatorial Manager and the Head Curator at the University of Melbourne’s Museums and Collections department, where she was responsible for programming at the Potter, Buxton Contemporary and Old Quad.

Tegart said that Doughty would play an integral role in enhancing the strategic planning of exhibition programming and collection management.

‘I am pleased that we have appointed Jacqui Doughty to the position of Assistant Director – Curatorial. Jacqui is an accomplished and respected arts professional with exceptional cross-disciplinary skills,’ said Tegart.

‘I, along with our Curatorial team, welcome Jacqui to the Art Gallery of Ballarat. Jacqui’s innovative and collaborative approach, along with her strategic arts management skills will have a significant impact on our program.’

Doughty said her new role would provide an opportunity to deliver ambitious and exciting programs.

‘The Art Gallery of Ballarat has a remarkable history and one of the most significant collections in the country and ambitious future plans. I’m delighted to join the team,’ she said.

‘I look forward to further enhancing the activation of historical and contemporary works while also working with the Curatorial team to deliver compelling exhibitions that engage new audiences,’ Doughty concluded.

More recent appointments