On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Centre for Stories welcomes new Chair

Western Australia’s Centre for Stories has appointed Fabian Ross as its new Board Chair, succeeding Jane den Hollander AO, who had served in the role since 2021.

Centre for Stories thanked outgoing Chair den Hollander for her exceptional leadership and dedication during her tenure. Her contributions have been instrumental in shaping the Centre’s vision and ensuring its success. The organisation said it is excited to continue this momentum with Ross, whose vision and leadership promise to further the Centre’s mission of amplifying diverse voices and fostering community through storytelling.

At present, Ross is CEO of Hockey WA and serves on a number of other Boards. He brings over 20 years’ experience in the financial services sector to the Chair’s role, having held high-profile executive positions, including CEO at WA Super, and senior roles across BT Financial Group, HBOS Australia and GESB.

Ross said, ‘After meeting with Caroline [Wood, CEO and co-Founder] and hearing the great work Centre for Stories is involved [with] in the community, there was a clear alignment with my own values, which focus on providing opportunities for those in our community to nurture and support great talent.’

Fabian Ross, new Chair of the Centre for Stories. Photo: Supplied.

With an understanding of diversity and community, Ross’ lived experience and career success are a clear benefit to the Centre. With Hockey WA since 2021, Ross has successfully combined his passion for the sport with his business acumen to drive the strategic direction of the organisation. His leadership has been recognised on the Business News Power 500 List of prominent business leaders in WA for three consecutive years (2022, 2023 and 2024). Beyond his executive roles, he is also dedicated to mentoring and consulting, focusing on helping small to medium-sized businesses achieve their strategic goals and nurturing the next generation of talent.

Centre for Stories CEO Caroline Wood said, ‘[His] business experience and wealth of knowledge across different sectors will be incredibly valuable to how the Centre for Stories moves forward into the future. We are delighted that he has accepted the role of the Chair.’

Centre for Stories teaches the craft of storytelling and is a place where emerging writers develop their practice and diverse parts of the community gather. Founded in 2015 by Caroline and John Wood, its aim is to tell stories to encourage a more inclusive, informed and empathetic community.

TEG appoints Global Head of Touring

Live content and ticketing company TEG has appointed TEG Live’s Managing Director, Tim McGregor, as Global Head of Touring to lead the promoter group across the its concert touring and festival portfolio.

McGregor has been the Managing Director of TEG Live since joining the business in 2016. In this new role, he is responsible for overseeing the continued growth of the company’s global touring businesses across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the UK, Europe and North America. This portfolio includes TEG Live, TEG Dainty, TEG Van Egmond, TEG MJR, Handsome Tours, Laneway Festival, TEG Asia, TEG Live Europe and TEG North America.

TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones confirmed McGregor’s new role became effective as of Friday 16 August.

‘I am delighted to appoint Tim to the role of Global Head of Touring. Tim’s outstanding track record in the live entertainment industry draws on more than three decades of experience. His in-depth industry knowledge and excellent business acumen makes him the ideal choice to lead the overall Concert and Festival Touring strategy for TEG across the Globe,’ Jones said.

‘I look forward to continuing to work closely with Tim in his new role to drive growth and success for the TEG Business.’

McGregor has welcomed the challenge of the new position. ‘I am excited to be furthering my remit with TEG to build its Touring operations both locally and globally. I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved to date, but this is only the beginning,’ he said.

‘I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Geoff for this opportunity and for his ongoing support. We’ve been on a long journey together, and I look forward to embarking on the next phase of TEG with Geoff and the Senior Leadership Team.’

TEG is a global leader in live entertainment, ticketing, digital and data and operates globally. The company’s portfolio includes TEG Live, TEG Sport, TEG Experiences, TEG Dainty, TEG Van Egmond, Laneway Festival, Handsome Tours, TEG Europe, TEG Asia, TEG USA, Qudos Bank Arena, Ticketek, Ovation and SXSW Sydney.

New Production and Venue Manager joins Vitalstatistix

Following an extensive search beginning in January this year, Port Adelaide’s Vitalstatistix has appointed Maggie Oster to the role of Production and Venue Manager.

A familiar face to many of the Vitals family, Oster is an accomplished production manager with extensive experience in the national arts sector. Having recently served as Production Manager for the music program at Illuminate Adelaide, Oster oversaw high-profile events including Unsound and Max Cooper at Hindley Street Music Hall.

Previously, Oster worked as a Production Coordinator for WOMADelaide, where she delivered stage and site artist requirements, international freight, artist hospitality and recruitment from 2020-24, working with acts including Midnight Oil, Florence and the Machine and Bon Iver.

Production and Venue Manager Maggie Oster. Photo: Supplied.

She also managed tour coordination of artists on WOMAD New Zealand, and has held positions at Adelaide Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Windmill, Brink Productions, Vitalstatistix, Darwin Festival and Dark MOFO.

‘We are overwhelmingly delighted to welcome her back to Vitals!’ a company spokesperson said.

WAMA appoints inaugural CEO

The Board of WAMA – the National Centre for Environmental Art, has appointed Pippa Mott as WAMA’s first CEO. She officially starts in the new role in mid-September.

Mott joins WAMA after successfully leading the Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf throughout its second and third years of operation. An experienced curator and cultural leader with a career spanning over a decade, her expertise has been cultivated through roles at leading institutions such as the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) and its now-ended festival Mona Foma, magazines Artist Profile and Art & Australia and the Australian Museum, complemented by academic training at the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art Curatorial Practice Program.

Pippa Mott, WAMA’s inaugural CEO. Photo: Supplied.

Mott’s exhibitions of note include Kirsty Kross: National Treasure (forthcoming), Robert Eadie: Strange Light (Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf, 2024), Sammy Hawker: [holding] space (Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf, 2024), the Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize (Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf, 2024/2023), Jemila MacEwan: Human Meteorite (Essex Art Centre, Boston, 2022), Trehus (Oslo Architecture Triennale, 2022), Doors of Perception (Visions Gallery, Auckland, 2021), ‘Til it’s gone (Mona Foma, Launceston, 2021), Lucy Bleach: Rueremus (Mona Foma, Hobart, 2021), The Centre (Mona Foma, Launceston, 2020), Tony Oursler: The Imponderable Archive at Mona (2019) and Toby Ziegler: Your Shadow Rising (Mona, 2018).

She served on the selection panel for the Australian Antarctic Division Antarctic Arts Fellowship from 2017-2020, and participated as a judge in the 2023 BigCi Environmental Awards.

With a demonstrated commitment to environmental art and the cultivation of holistic cultural experiences, Mott is excited about championing a unique destination for art and nature in the Grampians/Gariwerd.

‘Gariwerd is a place of spectacular beauty, a locus of biodiversity and a site of profound Cultural significance. I enter this new chapter with a sense of utter privilege and look forward to delivering a world-class destination for art and the environment, in dialogue with this remarkable setting,’ Mott said in a statement.

Chair of the WAMA Foundation Board, Greg Lewin AM said, ‘Pippa’s outstanding leadership qualities, energy and expertise will be invaluable in guiding WAMA through its growth and development.’

WAMA – National Centre for Environmental Art explores the deep connection between art, science and nature. At its heart is a world-class art gallery dedicated to showcasing art inspired by the natural environment. Set against the majestic Grampians/Gariwerd National Park and surrounded by native gardens, bushlands and wetlands, WAMA offers immersive experiences to visitors to connect, relax and commune with nature.

The construction works for the WAMA Gallery building and surrounds are well progressed, with the launch exhibition currently being curated by the WAMA team and planned to open in April 2025.

Opera Australia Board of Directors welcomes two new members

Celebrated Australian recording and performing artist Greta Bradman has joined the Board of Opera Australia, following the appointment earlier this year of Professor Warren Bebbington AM, Professorial Fellow in Music at the University of Melbourne.

Bradman brings a unique perspective to the Board as an award-winning soprano, ABC broadcaster, writer and psychologist. A focus of her psychology work is the connection between wellbeing and performance among performing artists.

Bebbington was previously Vice Chancellor of the University of Adelaide until 2017, prior to which he had a long career in music. He is Chair of the Board of Melbourne University Publishing Ltd, Chair of the fine arts college LCI Melbourne and Chair of the autism peak body Amaze Inc.

Bradman is a Trustee of the Arts Centre Melbourne and Board member of the Bradman Foundation.

Bradman and Bebbington are working alongside Chair Rod Sims and fellow Board Directors Warwick Bray, Jonathan Feder, Jane Hansen AO, Michelle Kam, Deena Shiff and Andrew Sisson.

Federal Government announces appointments to the National Library of Australia Council

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of celebrated Australian author and filmmaker, Distinguished Professor Larissa Behrendt AO, as Chair to the Council of the National Library of Australia from November 2024.

Dr Brett Mason has also been reappointed as a member of the Council and will continue as Chair until Professor Behrendt’s term commences.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Behrendt was the ideal candidate to be the next Chair.

‘The National Library houses some of the country’s most important collections and is the custodian of Trove – connecting people to artefacts and stories from cultural institutions right across the country,’ Burke said.

‘Professor Behrendt has been a great asset to the Council thus far and, as the new Chair, her extensive professional and academic expertise will be invaluable in providing advice and guidance.

‘Thank you to Brett for his unwavering leadership of the Council for the past six years – I look forward to his continued contribution,’ the Minister concluded.

The Council – established by the National Library Act 1960 – is the National Library’s governing body and is responsible for setting the overall strategic direction of the Library.

Behrendt takes responsibility for an institution that is much stronger than it was three years ago thanks to secure, ongoing funding under the Albanese Labor Government for both the Library and Trove.

Read: Trove saved thanks to $42.2 million Federal lifeline

Professor Larissa Behrendt AO is a Euahlayi/Gamillaroi academic, lawyer, award-winning author and filmmaker. She is also a distinguished professor and laureate fellow at the University of Technology Sydney, where she established the research arm of the Jumbunna Institute, a leading Indigenous-led research centre.

Behrendt has extensive experience in Indigenous law, policy, creative arts, education and research. She is a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia and of the Australian Academy of the Humanities, and a Foundation Fellow of the Australian Academy of Law. Behrendt was awarded an Order of Australia in 2020 for her work in Indigenous education, the law and the arts, and received the Human Rights Medal in 2021 from the Australian Human Rights Commission. She was also awarded the 2009 NAIDOC Person of the Year and 2011 New South Wales Australian of the Year.

Mason has served as Chair of the National Library Council since August 2018. He has extensive experience in law, government, diplomacy and tertiary education. He is an adjunct professor at the School of Justice at the Queensland University of Technology, a member of the Griffith University Council and was previously a member of the Council of the Australian National University.

Mason was a Senator for Queensland from 1999-2015, serving in the Howard and Abbott ministries. From 2015-2018 he served as Australia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

New Artistic Director and CEO join Blak & Bright

Based in Naarm/Melbourne, the First Nations literature festival Blak & Bright has announced the appointment of Bebe Oliver as the organisation’s new Artistic Director and CEO. Oliver will take over from Jane Harrison, an acclaimed author and playwright, who has led the festival since 2016.

Over the past eight years, Harrison has successfully expanded the festival’s reach and impact, championing First Nations voices and narratives with passion and dedication. Oliver’s appointment comes at a particularly exciting time for the organisation, which has recently become incorporated and was successful in securing four-year funding from Creative Australia.

Having firmed up the future of the Festival for the next four years, Harrison felt it was a good time to step aside; she said Blak & Bright is ready for a new era of growth and innovation.

‘Being Artistic Director at Blak & Bright since 2016 has been a career highlight, but it’s time to pass the reins to Bebe Oliver. I’m thrilled for Bebe to lead the team into a bright Blak future. He has my full support,’ Harrison said.

Blak & Bright’s new Artistic Director/CEO Bebe Oliver (left) and outgoing AD/CEO Jane Harrison (right). Photo: Supplied.

Oliver is a descendant of the Bardi Jawi people of north-west Western Australia and brings a wealth of experience in the arts and a deep commitment to First Nations culture. An award-winning writer, facilitator and speaker living on the unceded land of the Kulin peoples, Oliver is committed to the empowerment and visibility of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers and creators.

He has collaborated with international organisations including Aesop, Global Citizen and WorldPride to celebrate Blak stories, communities and identities. He is also the Deputy Chair of Magabala Books, Australia’s leading Indigenous publishing house.

Oliver said, ‘I am extremely thrilled, honoured and humbled to lead Blak & Bright through its next journey of continuous milestones and growth. Storytelling is one of the richest and most powerful paths of expression for the deep and layered identities of First Nations peoples. It fills me with so much pride to continue advocating for the voices and truths our communities need to hear.

‘Thanks to Jane Harrison’s leadership and bravery, Blak & Bright is a vital fibre in the fabric of our cultural and creative landscapes. I am committed to supporting our First Nations storytellers as their power and strength continues to grow,’ he said.

The Blak & Bright Board expressed their gratitude to Harrison for her visionary leadership and warmly welcomed Oliver to his new role.

Blak & Bright Chair, Anne-Marie Te Whiu, said: ‘The Blak & Bright Board thank and congratulate Jane who has, for the past eight years, worked tirelessly to ensure First Nations storytelling, in all of its expressions, be platformed and celebrated. Jane has laid solid foundations for Blak stories to continue to be shared and we are extremely thrilled that Bebe Oliver will carry that lantern into the future.’

Blak & Bright remains dedicated to fostering a vibrant and inclusive literary landscape and Oliver’s appointment will draw on his innovative approach and passion for storytelling, which will undoubtedly inspire new collaborations and projects that celebrate Indigenous narratives.

Festival dates for Blak & Bright 2025 are yet to be announced.

More recent appointments