On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Vitalstatistix announces new Artistic Director/Co-CEO

Nationally respected programmer and producer Jennifer Greer Holmes has been appointed as the new Artistic Director of Port Adelaide-based company Vitalstatistix.

Greer Holmes’ relationship with Vitalstatistix spans more than 15 years across several roles, and she is currently acting as the organisation’s Creative Producer. Greer Holmes was appointed to the role following a competitive recruitment process that attracted local, national and international applicants.

Greer Holmes started her professional engagement with Vitals in 2009, as General Manager/CEO, leaving the company in 2011. She maintained a close relationship with Vitals as a videographer, artist and curator, until returning to a part-time role as Executive Producer in 2021, during which time she produced the company’s Adelaide Festival hit The Photo Box by Emma Beech. Alongside her roles with Vitals, Greer Holmes has worked part-time with Sydney’s Branch Nebula since 2019, with Zephyr Quartet from 2012-2020, as well as a range of companies and independent artists across the country, including Theatre Network Australia, Karul Projects, Sydney WorldPride, Blacktown Arts, Theatre Works, Darwin Festival, Brink Productions, ActNow, Carclew, Tina Stefanou, Teddy Dunn, Jason Sweeney and more.

Greer Holmes returned to Vitals in April this year in the role of Creative Producer and from August will begin as Vitalstatistix’s eighth Artistic Director.

‘On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome Jenn into the role of Artistic Director/Co-CEO,’ said Deputy Chair, Stephanie Lyall. ‘Over the course of her career and throughout her hard-working independent practice, Jenn has cultivated an impressive network of artists and industry colleagues. Her reputation as a strong creative collaborator, excellent communicator and calm leader is evidenced through both her previous work at Vitals, and through her many local and interstate collaborations and leadership roles. Jenn is well-poised to follow in the fearless tradition of Vitalstatistix’s groundbreaking artistic leadership and co-lead the organisation through its 40th birthday celebrations later this year and into its bright fifth decade. Congratulations Jenn!’

New Vitalstatistix AD/co-CEO Jennifer Greer Holmes, with Executive Director/co-CEO Cassie Magin seated behind her. Photo: John Kruger.

Greer Holmes’ first annual program will commence in 2025, coinciding with Vitals’ first year in receipt of Four-Year Investment from Creative Australia.

Greer Holmes said: ‘It is an honour to walk through the doors of Waterside Workers Hall, as it is a place holding deep significance in my family who have gathered there for cultural and milestone events since they were teenagers. In the 1960s, my mother’s high school graduation ceremonies took place in the Hall and my father attended SoundVilla dances, then in the 1970s he worked at the Port Adelaide Haulage Company, which was located next door to what they called “Wharfie’s Hall” (Waterside).

‘Since the first time I visited Waterside, I’ve imagined the possibilities for the artists that I love to work here and to be able to share the significance of the venue and place of Yartapuulti/Port Adelaide, where I had the privilege to be raised and spend many years of my working life.

‘It will be a gift to share the leadership of Vitalstatistix, a company [the] values [of which] are also my own, and to be embedded daily within the community [to which] I remain deeply connected. My great grandparents, grandparents and parents were all born, and made a life within, a two-kilometre radius of Waterside Workers Hall, so I feel very connected to this place,’ she continued.

‘I’m looking forward to growing the connections that Vitals has with artists and arts organisations around the country and to building our profile in the international community of aligned organisations. My vision is for the company to reflect the arts and wider communities by making space for a variety of voices and perspectives that are structurally disadvantaged. Vitals occupies a unique space in the arts ecology, and it’s our responsibility to make the most of our resources to celebrate, advance, contribute to and amplify a range of causes and voices in the communities [of which] we are part.

‘I am committed to progressing the incredible work of all the artistic directors before me and acknowledge the daily ongoing feminist work in which we strive for equity. And I am reminded that we are able do this because of the vision of the founders, Margie Fischer, Roxxy Bent and Ollie Black, who created the company 40 years ago,’ Greer Holmes concluded.

She commenced in the role of Artistic Director on 1 August 2024, working alongside Executive Director/co-CEO Cassie Magin.

New Head of Programming joins Darwin Entertainment Centre

Roz Pappalardo has been appointed as Darwin Entertainment Centre’s new Head of Programming.

Pappalardo comes to the Darwin Entertainment Centre with a proven track record in the arts sector, including eight years on the Board of QMusic and a decade as Artistic Director for the Cairns Regional Council. She is well-known for her accomplishments as an arts programmer and creative producer and has been instrumental in the success of various festivals and venues, as well as being a vocalist and songwriter.

Pappalardo joins the Darwin Entertainment Centre team in September.

Read: OzAsia Festival’s 2024 Artistic Producer shares career insights and what to look out for in this year’s program

Melbourne Writers Festival announces new Festival Director

Melbourne Writers Festival (MWF) has announced the appointment of Veronica Sullivan as its Festival Director, effective 22 August 2024.

Sullivan joins MWF from The Wheeler Centre, where she has served as Head of Programming since 2020, having first joined the Centre as Programming Manager in January 2018. Prior to this she was Program Manager of the Feminist Writers Festival, Prize Manager of the Stella Prize and Online Editor of Kill Your Darlings. Sullivan is currently a Board member of Overland literary journal and the Kat Muscat Fellowship.

Chair of The Wheeler Centre, Kate Torney, said, ‘Veronica has been instrumental in shaping The Wheeler Centre’s programming and we are so grateful to her for her vision and generous leadership. She is widely respected throughout the literary sector, having developed many fruitful partnerships that have benefited writers and delighted audiences. We will miss Veronica’s talent and energy and we wish her the very best with her role at Melbourne Writers Festival, a valued partner of The Wheeler Centre.’

With a deep passion for literature and a commitment to fostering inclusive and diverse literary conversations, Sullivan is set to expand MWF’s reach and further enhance its role as a preeminent cultural event in Victoria and Australia.

Veronica Sullivan. Photo: Brett Walker.

Speaking to her new role, Sullivan said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to be Melbourne Writers Festival’s new Festival Director. I have admired and been inspired by MWF’s brilliant programming for many years and am honoured to lead the organisation into its next era.

‘I look forward to collaborating with writers and the literary community and am excited to curate vibrant festivals that celebrate our City of Literature and offer something for every reader. Melbourne’s discerning and passionate literary audiences motivate me to ensure that the Festival continues to evolve, challenge, inspire and engage with diverse voices and stories, from both here and abroad.’

The search for a new Festival Director attracted more than 50 applications from across Victoria, interstate and internationally. Sullivan was chosen to step into the newly created role that combines the responsibilities of CEO and Artistic Director.

Debra Russell, Chair of the MWF Board, said: ‘Veronica’s wealth of experience in Australia’s literary arts is remarkable. Her impressive background, combined with a visionary approach to programming, positions her perfectly to lead MWF into an exciting new chapter.’

Russell also paid tribute to outgoing Artistic Director Michaela McGuire: ‘Our 2024 Festival, expertly conceived and delivered by Michaela and her team, was brimming with highlights including Melbourne’s own Tony Birch and many other leading Australian writers. There were Pulitzer and Booker Prize-winners and New York Times bestselling authors. Notable participants included Ann Patchett, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Paul Lynch and more.

‘We look forward to returning with next year’s Festival,’ Russell concluded.

QPAC announces key executive roles

The Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has appointed respected senior arts leaders to two of its key executive roles: Director – Programming, and Director – Engagement.

QPAC Head of Engagement, Katrina Torenbeek, is stepping into the role of Director – Engagement. With a long history of executive producing across Queensland, Torenbeek has managed many signature programs, festivals and events, with a dedication to delivering engagement and learning activities in urban, regional and remote communities.

Sydney arts leader Ellen Kavanagh, whose career spans festivals, major performing arts centres, commercial theatre and musicals across Australia and internationally, commenced as Director – Programming recently.

Both appointees bring a wealth of professional experience and knowledge to their new roles, as well as a passion for the arts and proven experience collaborating and fostering relationships locally, nationally and internationally.

Torenbeek has broad executive management and programming experience across festivals, venues and arts organisations including Queensland Music Trails, Queensland Music Festival, QPAC, Brisbane Festival and Metro Arts, co-managing the Australia Council MAPS for Artists Initiative.

She also worked across the arts education sector for many years and had professional associations with Drama Queensland, Drama Australia and the International Association of Drama in Education. She has held board positions with Playlab Theatre and Brisbane Cabaret Festival and completed the Australia Council Arts Leaders program in 2022.

Kavanagh comes to QPAC from Sydney Festival, where she has worked in the role of Head of Programming Operations since 2021, following four years at Sydney Opera House. Prior to this, she worked internationally in commercial theatre, musicals and events with Broadway Entertainment Group, and with touring productions spanning the UK, Europe and Asia.

Kavanagh has also worked with Global Creatures, Bell Shakespeare and Spinifex Group. With a strong commercial and production focus, her roles have seen her develop connections in the arts nationally and internationally. With hands-on experience curating, producing and leading world-class event delivery, Kavanagh’s role at QPAC will drive strategic and commercial opportunities for the venue.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas AM said both roles were key to the curation and delivery of QPAC’s annual program with a focus on inclusivity, community, connection and delivering the very best in live performance.

‘Katrina and Ellen are both seasoned arts professionals with outstanding networks and experience stepping into these critical roles at QPAC at an exciting time for our organisation,’ Kotzas said.

‘As we prepare to celebrate our 40th anniversary year, look forward to the new theatre opening in the near future and as the city plans for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, it’s vital that we have strong programming leadership to bring our curatorial vision to life.

‘Ellen and Katrina both individually have just the kind of experience we need, but they also complement each other perfectly, bringing the right mixture of commercial acumen and public engagement expertise to our programming team.’

Communications staff move on

After eight years as Perth Festival’s Communications Manager, Stephen Bevis has stepped down from the role, finishing up in the position on 1 August. Bevis, who had previously worked as the Arts Editor at The West Australian for a decade before joining the Festival, has handed over the reins to Perth Festival’s new Communications Specialist, Lauren Papendorf.

In related news, Alexandra Barlow, Head of Media Communications at Sydney Dance Company, is also moving on after eight years with the Company. Barlow’s next role will be handling publicity for Sydney Symphony Orchestra, while Articulate PR will take on Sydney Dance Company’s publicity requirements in conjunction with the Company’s Communications Coordinator, Vivienne Crowle, who will assist with media enquiries.

More recent appointments