On the move: latest art sector appointments

Darwin Symphony Orchestra announces new Artistic Director/Chief Conductor

The Darwin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) has appointed Richard Mills AO as its next Artistic Director/Chief Conductor.

ADarwin Symphony Orchestra’s next Artistic Director and Chief Conductor, Richard Mills AO. Photo: Charlie Kinross.

Mills is one of Australia’s most experienced and respected arts leaders following tenures as Artistic Director of Victorian Opera, West Australian Opera, Adelaide Chamber Orchestra, Director of the Australian Music Project for the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra and Musica Viva’s Composer of the Year. Renowned for his body of orchestral works, Helpmann Award-winning operas Batavia and Love of the Nightingale and re-orchestrating the ABC’s iconic news theme, Mills has remained a champion of Australian new music and nurturing Australian talent.

Mills said of his appointment: “I am deeply honoured to be joining the Darwin Symphony Orchestra family. I love the DSO; this is an orchestra with a unique voice in Australia and a vital role in the cultural life of the Northern Territory. I look forward to working alongside its exceptional musicians to explore new artistic possibilities, serve the community and shape a bold future together.”

Chair of the DSO Board, Claire Kilgariff, said, “Richard Mills AO has distinguished himself as an artist of remarkable calibre. What stood out during the selection process was his deep understanding of DSO’s unique identity and potential. Throughout the process, Richard demonstrated extraordinary artistic vision and a sincere commitment to community, education and meaningful engagement with us here in the Northern Territory.

“Richard recognises and values the unique contribution and leadership that both DSO and the NT can make to the cultural life of Australia. With his extensive experience across the orchestral and operatic landscape, and his proven ability to lead with creativity, insight and integrity, Richard emerged as a compelling and inspiring choice.”

Mills’ appointment follows the decision by Jonathan Tooby, who has played a pivotal role in shaping DSO over the past seven years, to step down as AD/Chief Conductor later this year.

Kilgariff acknowledged Tooby’s contributions to the DSO, saying, “Darwin Symphony Orchestra has thrived under the passionate and dedicated leadership of Jonathan Tooby, and we are deeply grateful for the musical momentum he has helped build. Richard Mills AO brings a complementary skillset that will build on this strong foundation.”

Mills will officially commence as Artistic Director and Chief Conductor with the DSO’s 2026 season – a season set to showcase his artistic vision and leadership.

New Director/CEO for Jewish Museum of Australia

Sidra Kranz Moshinsky has completed her first week as the new Director and CEO of Melbourne’s Jewish Museum of Australia: Gandel Centre of Judaica (JMA).

In an e-newsletter introduction to the JMA community and its supporters, Moshinsky said, “I am both honoured and humbled to be stepping into this position, and continuing the important and impactful work that the Museum has been doing over many decades… My Jewish identity defines who I am and what I do. At the very core of my being, I feel the gift of being an inheritor of tradition, culture, wisdom and insights into the nature of world and life going back millennia. This orientates me and provides me with strength and pride.

“As the daughter and granddaughter of survivors of the Shoah, I also feel acutely the pain that comes with being a member of our people. My family came to Australia post-World War II as refugees and built new lives here. For all the complexity and hurt of the current moment, Australia has been and does provide fertile ground for Jewish life and community,” she said.

Moshinsky described herself as being passionate about the history of Jews in Australia, noting, “I have visited Jewish sites and cemeteries in far-flung places such as Coolgardie, Broken Hill, Launceston, Stawell and many others, and am moved by the strength of spirit that saw Jews establish Jewish lives and communities, no matter how remote or small. The Museum’s role in preserving and communicating these and other stories is critical and one that resonates with me strongly.

“I have made Judaism the centre of my professional life and thus feel so enriched that a strong sense of purpose and affinity has defined my work… The Jewish Museum of Australia is very close to my heart as an organisation and in terms of what it embodies – Judaism, Jewish peoplehood, Jewish history and culture. It enables exploration of past, present and future and provides a space for ongoing and meaningful conversation of what it means to live as Jews in an ever-changing world. As a site of intersection, our Museum serves as a gateway for members of the Jewish and wider community to enter and deepen connection and understanding.”

TNA appoints new CEO

The Board of national peak body Theatre Network Australia has announced the appointment of Amrit Gill as its new Chief Executive Officer, commencing 7 July 2025, following a rigorous national search.

Amrit Gill, TNA’s new Chief Executive Officer. Photo: Supplied.

“We were impressed not only by Amrit’s strategic vision and deep sector knowledge, but by her emotional intelligence and unwavering commitment to equity, access and inclusion. Her career – spanning independent, small to medium, institutional and government agency experience – demonstrates a rare ability to listen, learn and build bridges across our diverse performing arts ecology. We are thrilled to welcome Amrit to the helm of TNA, working alongside our staff and membership to navigate our shared future,” said TNA Chair Kate Sulan.

Gill brings over 20 years of experience as an arts facilitator, curator and strategist to TNA. Since early 2023 she has served as Creative Programming Lead at the City of Melbourne, overseeing Arts House, ArtPlay and SIGNAL. Prior leadership roles include Artistic Director and CEO of 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art in Sydney’s Haymarket, and Director – International Development at the Australia Council for the Arts (now Creative Australia), where she implemented the agency’s first international arts strategy, securing expanded investment and engagement in Asia and Global First Nations exchange. Earlier in her career, Gill held roles at Milk Crate Theatre, British Council Australia, and Information and Cultural Exchange (now Arts and Cultural Exchange).

“I am deeply honoured to step into the role of CEO at Theatre Network Australia – a vital organisation at the heart of our performing arts ecology. Over the past 20 years, I have worked across the creative industries in roles that span grassroots organisations, major institutions and government bodies, always with a commitment to equity, innovation and artist-led practice. I am excited to bring that experience to TNA, supporting the independent and small-to-medium sectors through advocacy, collaboration and capacity-building. At a time of significant change and opportunity for our sector, TNA’s work has never been more important. As a passionate advocate for artists and artistic freedom, I am especially driven to work with the Board and staff to ensure that TNA continues to lead with cultural integrity, transparency, and care – building a more inclusive and resilient future for the performing arts in Australia,” Gill said in a statement.

Laneway Festival appoints new Festival Director

Global live entertainment company TEG has announced the promotion of Jessie Parker as Festival Director of Laneway Festival, following her successful tenure as General Manager. The news comes on the heels of Laneway’s most successful festival run in its 20-year history, with 200,000 fans turning out across sold-out shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth to see standout performances from Charli XCX, Clairo, BICEP, Beabadoobee, Olivia Dean, Remi Wolf, Skegss and more.

Parker’s journey with Laneway Festival began in 2011, since which time she has steadily risen through the ranks and simultaneously earned respect across the festival industry for her leadership, creativity and deep understanding of Laneway’s unique identity.

In her new role Parker will lead the strategic and creative direction of Laneway Festival, overseeing all aspects of operations, partnerships and audience development. She will work closely with Laneway’s co-Founders Danny Rogers and Jerome Borazio (who report into TEG’s Global Head of Touring Tim McGregor) to continue to grow the Festival’s footprint while maintaining its reputation for championing emerging talent and innovative music culture.

Rogers and Borazio said, “Jessie has been an integral part of the Laneway family for many years, consistently bringing her talent and dedication to the work behind the scenes. She knows this festival inside and out and is deeply committed to creating strong, collaborative teams. Her drive to continually enhance and grow the event is truly inspiring – we couldn’t be more thrilled to see her take on this new role.”

Parker said of her appointment, “I’m honoured to take on this role and deeply thankful to Danny and Jerome for their ongoing trust and support. From the very beginning, they’ve believed in me and allowed me the opportunity to grow and make a meaningful impact. Laneway has always represented incredible music, forward-thinking ideas and a strong sense of community – I’m excited to help guide it into its next chapter.”

Parker’s appointment as Festival Director is effective immediately.

PAC Australia farewells Board member, welcomes new Executive Producer

PAC Australia, the national peak body for performing arts centres, presenters and producers across Australia, has farewelled Board member Kerri Glasscock, who is taking on a new role as Executive Director of Create NSW, and simultaneously welcomed Virginia Hyam as the organisation’s new Executive Producer.

“During Kerri’s time on the board she has provided invaluable insights, opened the doors to many new conversations, hosted an APAX or two and been a huge supporter for the work of PAC Australia. A deep thinker, always an advocate for the artist, but actually an incredible advocate for us all – we will miss Kerri deeply, and thank her for her energy and contributions to PAC Australia and our membership. And what an outstanding appointment for Create NSW,” said Katherine Connor, PAC Australia’s Executive Director.

Connor went on to welcome Virginia Hyam to the PAC Australia team. “Traversing producing and presenting roles throughout her career, across a range of art forms and scale, Virginia brings a huge range of relevant experience to the role with PAC Australia – having worked across (among many others) the Melbourne Fringe, the Sydney Opera House, Festival 2018 – the Arts and Cultural Festival of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games – and, most recently, at HOTA on the Gold Coast.

“I personally have always looked to Virginia as a leader within our sector, and have often leant on her expertise, wisdom and generosity, particularly in recent years with her contributions to our training and development courses. It’s already an exciting period for PAC Australia, made all the more so with this new appointment,” Connor said.

Presented by PAC Australia, the 2025 Australian Performing Arts Exchange (APAX) runs in Garramilla/Darwin from 11-15 August – concurrently with the first week of Darwin Festival, thanks to the event’s host this year, Darwin Entertainment Centre.

Bangarra Dance Theatre welcomes new Patron

Her Excellency the Honourable Sam Mostyn AC, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia has become Patron of Bangarra Dance Theatre.

One of Australia’s leading performing arts companies, Bangarra has been sharing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture with communities and audiences across Australia and the world for 36 years.

A businesswoman and community leader, the Governor-General has a long history in executive and governance roles across diverse sectors, including business, sport, environment, the arts, policy and not-for-profit.

She said, “As a long-time audience member, I am proud to support Bangarra Dance Theatre. As Australia’s premiere First Nations performing arts company, Bangarra forms an integral part of the Australian cultural landscape, promoting learning, understanding and celebration of First Nations Cultures.

“Alongside performances on stage, the work that Bangarra does in communities across the country through its impactful youth and education programs is vital and inspiring. I am very much looking forward to supporting these important initiatives,” said the Governor-General.

Her Excellency The Honourable Sam Mostyn AC (centre) with Bangarra Dance Company. Photo: Andrew Dakin.

Bangarra’s broad reach is both domestic and global, ranging from international, national and regional touring performances to extensive youth and education programs, as well as First Nations employment pathways offered through the Russell Page Graduate Program and David Page Music Fellowship. Bangarra’s flagship youth program, Rekindling, has reached 2000 young people in Communities since 2013, and its work with the NSW Department of Education through The Arts Unit’s NSW Public School Aboriginal Dance program, delivers online and face-to-face dance and performance workshops.

Bangarra Chair Phillipa McDermott said that the appointment demonstrates a strong commitment to First Nations storytelling and culture.

“Her Excellency is deeply passionate about the purpose of Bangarra and First Nations storytelling. To have Australia’s Head of State as Patron of our Company represents a great step forward in embracing our shared history, and truth-telling. We welcome Her Excellency to the Bangarra Clan,” McDermott said.

Punctum welcomes new Chair

Live arts company Punctum, based in regional Victoria in Castlemaine, on Djaara Country, has welcomed Karen Annett as its new Chair.

Director of Bendigo’s La Trobe Art Institute (LAI), Annett is a dedicated regional arts leader with almost two decades’ experience working in the gallery and museum sector. She holds a PhD from La Trobe University and is a committed advocate for the benefits of regional tertiary education. Prior to her current role as Director of La Trobe Art Institute, Annett held numerous roles at La Trobe University, including Assistant Director LAI, Public Programs Coordinator, sessional lecturer, Visual Arts, post-graduate supervisor and ITAS (Indigenous Tutorial Assistance Scheme) tutor.

Annett has been key in leading partnerships across the community and cultural sectors in central Victoria, establishing LAI’s residency program, and nurturing relationships with key stakeholders within the University and beyond. Annett is also a practising artist with a strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities presented to artists working regionally.

“I am excited to be joining the Punctum Board as its Chair. It has been a delight to collaborate with Punctum over the years in my various roles at La Trobe Art Institute. I believe that the success of our collaborations is owing to our shared commitment to experimental, practice-based enquiry in our regional context,” Annett said.

Jude Anderson, Punctum’s Artistic Director, said of Annett’s appointment: “Collaboration, innovation, connection and partnerships are at the core of everything we do. Given Karen’s passionate championing of regional arts, her key leadership role in creating regional partnerships and her background as a practising artist, we feel so fortunate to welcome her to Punctum and the Board. Karen’s skills and experience will strengthen the company’s strategic direction and bring a valuable perspective.”

New Business Development Manager joins Feast Festival

Amanda Wheeler has joined Adelaide’s LGBTQIA+ Feast arts and cultural festival as its new Business Development Manager.

Wheeler brings nearly two decades of experience connecting businesses with South Australia’s arts, events and cultural spaces to Feast. She’s worked with some of the state’s iconic institutions, including Adelaide Festival, Adelaide Fringe and the Botanic Gardens (including Chihuly in the Botanic Garden), to build meaningful partnerships that support creative work and create great experiences for audiences. Wheeler is keen to connect. Contact her at partnerships@feast.org.au.

The Farm Margaret River farewells Creative Director

A working rural property in Western Australia that offers fully-funded local and international artist residencies, The Farm Margaret River has farewelled its Creative Director, Giorgia Mack, who is heading to London to begin a new chapter as Philanthropy Manager at Serpentine Galleries.

“Giorgia’s creative leadership and thoughtful guidance have been central to the evolution of The Farm. As we celebrate this next step in her journey, we do so with immense gratitude and admiration. London is gaining an extraordinary talent – and, while we will miss her dearly, we wish her every success and joy in this exciting new role,” a spokesperson for The Farm said in a statement.

New Board members join Castlemaine State Festival

Five new members have joined the Board of Castlemaine State Festival (CSF), “each bringing unique skills, strong local ties and a shared belief in the power of the arts to connect and inspire,” according to a Festival spokesperson.

Kelly Read takes on the role of Company Secretary. Following an early career as a commercial lawyer, Read’s corporate career has focused on strategy and organisational effectiveness across a range of sectors. Read is a graduate of the AICD Company Directors Course, who lives in Castlemaine and works as a consultant.

Jane Goodrich’s “creative and business network in Castlemaine is par excellence,” the spokesperson said. Goodrich is well-known for her role at Castlemaine Vintage Bazaar and is currently a member of the Lot 19 Creative Executive. She is a former Castlemaine Fringe Board member, was Secretary of the Castlemaine Circus Committee and worked as part of the 2017 CSF team.

Luke Stokes is based in Taradale, has a strong passion for arts and culture in regional Victoria, and is committed to supporting creative communities and enhancing cultural infrastructure through inclusive, sustainable design. With over 15 years’ experience in the design sector, Stokes is currently Senior Associate at Breathe Architecture – Australia’s most awarded sustainable architecture and design firm.

Grant Thomas’ business career specialised in finance, people and general business management, most recently in the retail sector. His wide-ranging skill set was forged during a 24-year career with one of Australia’s major telecommunications companies. A keen golfer, Rotarian and proud grandfather, Thomas also serves the local community as a Justice of the Peace.

A former barrister and QC, Brian Walters AM SC became well-known for his advocacy of public interest causes. In 2017 he was made a Member of the Order of Australia “for significant service to conservation through environmental protection law, and to human rights advocacy in Victoria”. Walters actively supports the arts and is the author of Treason: Claus von Stauffenberg and the plot to kill Hitler and three books of poetry.

CISAC appoints new Australian Chair

The International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) has announced its newly elected Board of Directors appointees, with Australia’s Dean Ormston, CEO of APRA AMCOS, elected as Chair.

Ormston is only the second Australian ever elected to the role in CISAC’s 99-year history, and brings over 20 years of experience in music rights management, policy and advocacy to the role. He has served as CEO of APRA AMCOS, Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand’s music rights management organisation, representing over 124,000 songwriters, composers and publishers, since 2018.

CISAC is the world’s leading network of authors’ societies and has over 227 member societies in more than 116 countries. It represents more than five million creators from all geographic areas and all artistic repertoires: music, audiovisual, drama, literature and visual arts.

On his appointment, Ormston said: “Being elected Chair of the CISAC Board at such a pivotal moment for creators worldwide is an honour. As the creative economy enters a new era shaped by AI and global digitalisation, the opportunity to secure a fair and thriving future for creators has never been greater.

“Creators are central to the cultural, social and economic fabric of every nation. Each country has a responsibility to nurture its own cultural voices by ensuring a strong copyright framework and enabling creators to share in the value generated by innovations such as Generative AI.

“CISAC’s global network is uniquely positioned to amplify the voice of these creators to decision-makers across the world. I look forward to working with the new Board and the entire CISAC community to champion creators’ rights, further develop our services and empower societies and their members to lead in this rapidly changing global market,” he said.

APRA AMCOS has been at the forefront of international copyright debate over Generative AI, launching the landmark ‘AI and Music Report‘ in August 2024, which highlighted the benefits and concerns of the new technology among Australian and New Zealand music creators. CISAC went on to publish its own global study in December that year, which reiterated international calls for credit, consent and fair remuneration for songwriters and composers.

Joining Ormston in the Board’s leadership are two Vice-Chairs – Urban Pappi, Director General of German visual arts society VG Bild-Kunst, elected as Vice-Chair for the first time, and Jennifer Brown, CEO of Canada’s SOCAN, re-elected for a second term as Vice-Chair. CISAC’s new Board appointments come at a time when the confederation is intensifying its work to improve music data systems, support policy development and promote fairer conditions for creators in the digital economy

CISAC Director, General Gadi Oron, welcomed the Board appointments, saying: “This is a strong and forward-looking Board, bringing together valuable experience, and broad geographic and sectoral diversity. I am delighted to welcome Dean Ormston as Chair and to work with him, our Vice-Chairs, and all Board members as we continue our mission to defend the rights of creators and support our member societies. We are focused on delivering results that make a meaningful impact for creators around the world.”

Ormston succeeds Marcelo Castello Branco, CEO of Brazilian society UBC, who completed six years of service as Board Chair, guiding CISAC through a period of transformation. Reflecting on his tenure, Castello Branco said: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my fellow Board members and the entire community I have had the privilege to engage with over these years. I am optimistic about the future of the collective management landscape. We must never forget that it is the creators who are our top priority. They are the fundamental reason for our existence and our ability to thrive in the future.”

Ormston is also one of 20 leaders from the creative industries and academia invited to join the Australian Government’s Steering Committee of the Attorney-General’s Copyright and Artificial Intelligence Reference Group (CAIRG).

pvi collective appoint new General Manager

Tom Campbell has been appointed as the new General Manager of Boorloo/Perth’s pvi collective following a nationwide search.

Campbell, who is described as an ‘artist, creative leader and fundraising buff’, previously worked at the National Gallery of Australia (2022-2025) as Development Manager. He has also worked in the fundraising sector across campaign and business management, people and culture roles.

As an artist, his work traces muscle memories across his Kadazan/Scottish lineages through textiles and poetry. He has shown work in Gadigal Nura/Sydney, Naarm/Melbourne and Nipaluna/Hobart, and most recently in the 2024 Canberra Art Biennial.

“So happy to join pvi collective and to work alongside such a dedicated, fearless and mischievous bunch,” Campbell said in a statement. “I’m inspired by pvi’s approach to collaboration and willingness to experiment while encouraging audiences to become their own agents of change. pvi has a strong record of making ambitious, relevant and playful works, which at their core inject hope and humour into our lives. We’ve got a big year ahead and I’m excited to get stuck into it!”

New Artistic Director for Coriole Music Festival

The McLaren Vale Music Festival Association (MVMFA) has announced the appointment of Kate Suthers as the new Artistic Director of the Coriole Music Festival. Suthers, also the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) Concertmaster, will take the reins from outgoing Artistic Director Simon Cobcroft after the conclusion of his highly successful three-year tenure.

Suthers’ appointment follows the Festival’s silver jubilee this month. Sydney born and based in the UK until joining the ASO as Concertmaster, she studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London before holding positions in the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and City of Birmingham Orchestra. A committed chamber musician, Suthers is excited to continue the legacy of the Coriole Music Festival as one of the top chamber events in Australia, as well as explore new opportunities for artists and audiences.

“I’m delighted to be entrusted with the role of the next Artistic Director of the Coriole Music Festival. The recent Festival celebrated 25 years, and I see my tenure as a chance to build on those traditions, as well as an opportunity to explore new repertoire and programming. I relish the thought of combining the beautiful setting of the Coriole Vineyard with a weekend full of music,” Suthers said.

MVMFA Chair Mark de Raad believes Suthers is a wonderful successor to Simon Cobcroft and a musician who can guide Coriole Music Festival into its next era and build on the event’s position on the national classical music calendar.

“We warmly welcome Kate as Artistic Director as we look to the future, while celebrating and acknowledging the Coriole Music Festival family who have helped shape the event over the last 25 years. It’s the community of artists, supporters and audience who are the lifeblood of the festival,” said de Raad.

Coriole Music Festival co-Founder and MVMFA Board member Mark Lloyd added: “I can’t wait to see what Kate brings to the Coriole Music Festival as the attention moves towards next year.”

Suthers’ debut program for the 2026 Coriole Music Festival will be announced in November this year. The 26th Festival is confirmed for 16-17 May 2026 at Coriole Vineyard in McLaren Vale.

Bell Shakespeare announces James Evans as new Executive Director

Bell Shakespeare has appointed James Evans as the company’s new Executive Director. He commences in the role on Monday 7 July 2025.

Evans has worked for Bell Shakespeare in many different capacities and has been Associate Director since 2016. He has directed mainstage national tours, as well as productions for young audiences, was director of the company’s first Players ensemble and was instrumental in establishing Bell Shakespeare’s Youth Justice program. Evans also founded Bell Shakespeare’s acclaimed ‘Leadership in Action’ corporate learning series, delivering creative training to business leaders across Australia and Asia for more than a decade.

Prior to joining Bell Shakespeare, Evans worked as a finance journalist and editor and was one of the originators of Audio Description for film and television in Australia.

James Evans. Photo: Supplied.

Bell Chairman Philip Crutchfield said: “The Board is delighted that James Evans has agreed to take on the role as Executive Director following the departure of our treasured friend and colleague Gill Perkins.”

After noting that a large and strong list of candidates was considered, Crutchfield added, “James is a much loved and respected member of the artistic community in Australia, and we are excited about his vision for the company. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate James on his appointment.”

Artistic Director, Peter Evans said, “I am delighted with the appointment of James Evans as Executive Director of our beloved company. I have had the pleasure of working with James as a director, arts educator, as an actor many times, and as a senior manager.

“He is respected and admired by his fellow artists, our supporters and our audience with his commitment and deep love for Shakespeare, education and Bell Shakespeare proven over many years.

“Gill Perkins, my friend and close ally, has guided Bell Shakespeare to a position of strength and success. James’ unique blend of abilities and experience will ensure we thrive for many years to come, and I know he will embrace this role with the same passion, skill and dedication that he has shown in all his other roles. I look forward to leading Bell Shakespeare with James in this exciting new chapter in the history of our company,” Evans said.

James Evans said of his new role: “I am thrilled to accept the role of Executive Director at this exciting time in Bell Shakespeare’s history, and I thank the Board for placing their trust in me. Gill Perkins’ exceptional leadership has left the company in a strong position, and I look forward to building on that legacy.

“As we celebrate Bell Shakespeare’s 35th anniversary, we are fortunate to have an inspiring Artistic Director in Peter Evans. My priority will be to realise Peter’s creative vision, while setting the company up for future success.

“I know the impact of Bell Shakespeare’s mainstage and education programs. I have seen first-hand their profound effect on audiences, communities, students and teachers across the country. I can’t wait to work alongside Peter and our brilliant artists, staff and Board, to continue delivering world-class theatre to audiences everywhere,” he concluded.

Founding Artistic Director John Bell AO OBE added, “I am absolutely delighted with Bell Shakespeare’s decision to appoint James Evans as its new Executive Director… He has acted and directed and been deeply involved in the company’s relationships with donors and the corporate sector… I know of no other theatre company in the world where the artistic and management roles are so perfectly integrated. This is a very exciting moment in the ongoing story of Bell Shakespeare.”

New Marketing and Communications Coordinator joins DirtyFeet

Sarah Han has joined Marrickville-based arts company Dirty Feet (which cultivates creativity among emerging contemporary dance artists with and without disability) as the organisation’s new Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

Han brings over 14 years of experience in brand storytelling, digital strategy and audience engagement, all driven by a passion for creativity and connection, to DirtyFeet.

With a background in both media and dance, her career spans four countries, giving her a unique perspective on cultural nuance and inclusive communication. Born in Berlin and raised in Jakarta, Han studied dance at LASALLE College of the Arts in Singapore before moving to Sydney in 2006 to complete a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communications at the University of Sydney. She is also a certified yoga teacher.

Han is excited to reconnect with her artistic roots and use her skills to amplify the voices, stories and movement at the heart of Dirty Feet.

NAVA announces new Board appointments

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) has announced four significant governance changes to its Board, reinforcing the peak body’s commitment to strong leadership and representation across the contemporary arts sector.

NAVA’s new Board members. L-R: Rebecca Ray (NSW). Photo: Marcus Wright. Ryan Presley (Qld). Photo: Sam Roberts. Imogen Beynon (Vic) and Jamie Lewis (Vic). Photo: Leah Jing McIntosh. Liz Nowell (Vic). Photo: Natalie Piserchio.

Rebecca Ray, a Meriam woman descended from the Torres Strait Islands, is NAVA’s newly elected Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Director.

Ray is an experienced curator, writer and practising visual artist with experience across regional, national and institutional arts contexts. Based on Gadigal Country, she currently serves as Curator, First Nations Art at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Australia (MCA), where she leads curatorial and research practices that prioritise re-Indigenisation, rematriation and the reclamation of autonomous and sovereign cultural spaces.

Ray brings a wealth of curatorial and policy experience to the NAVA Board, having held Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-identified positions at major institutions, including the National Portrait Gallery, Australia, Home of the Arts (HOTA) and Griffith University, Queensland.



“I am honoured to be elected as the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Director on the NAVA Board and I look forward to joining the strong leadership team, whose collective experience and dedication continue to shape and strengthen our creative arts industry. I remain committed to this legacy ensuring that First Nations voices remain central to the conversations and decisions that influence our cultural landscape,” Ray said.

Dr Ryan Presley, formerly the elected Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Director, has been appointed as NAVA’s Artist Representative Director, succeeding Michelle Vine. The Board thanked Vine for her generous and dedicated contribution to NAVA over the past three years. Her leadership as Deputy Chair and her service on both the Governance and Development Subcommittees were invaluable. Vine played a key role in shaping NAVA’s Disability Action Plan and contributing to the development of a new Constitution for NAVA, which is in its final stages of development and will be shared with members later this year.

Imogen Beynon has returned as a Co-opted Director. Beynon previously served on the NAVA Board from July 2021 to February 2024. She is currently Senior National Industrial Officer at the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) and a PhD candidate at RMIT University. Beynon’s professional experience includes senior leadership positions in government and member-based organisations, with key responsibilities across industrial law, strategic leadership, regulation and policy.

NAVA has also announced the appointment of Jamie Lewis and Liz Nowell as co-Chairs for a one-year term, stepping into the role following the departure of Clothilde Bullen OAM, who served as Chair from 2021-2025.

The NAVA Board members and staff extended their deepest gratitude to Bullen for her leadership. During her tenure, she was a driving force in steering the organisation’s vision and direction and she was instrumental in the development of NAVA’s First Nations Policy 2024-2029, which lays the foundation for cultural safety, workforce development and deeper engagement with First Nations artists, arts workers and organisations across the sector.



As existing Directors, Lewis and Nowell bring complementary strengths in arts governance and a shared commitment to advancing equitable conditions of work and practice for the sector. They have committed to a year of shared leadership focused on succession planning, aligned with the Board’s skills matrix and needs to improve geographic diversity – particularly addressing under-representation from the Northern Territory, South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia on the NAVA Board.



“We are honoured to step into this role at a pivotal moment for NAVA. Building on Clothilde’s legacy of courageous leadership, we are committed to a purposeful and collaborative approach that strengthens the organisation’s foundations and ensures NAVA remains a trusted voice for artists and arts workers nationally,” Lewis and Nowell said in a joint statement.

