On the move: latest art sector appointments

New Creative Director and CEO announced for Gasworks Arts Park

The Board of Gasworks Arts Inc this morning (Tuesday 10 June) announced the appointment of Sam Strong as the Creative Director and CEO of Gasworks Arts Park, commencing June 2025.

Strong’s previous positions include serving as the Artistic Director of Queensland Theatre and prior to that as the Artistic Director of Griffin Theatre Company (where he programmed seven consecutive seasons of subscriber growth and set all-time box office records for individual shows and annual seasons across the two companies). Most recently he was the Executive Director of Creative Industries at Creative Victoria, where he was responsible for all investment in Victoria’s non-government arts and cultural sector.

As an award-winning theatre director, Strong also recently directed sold-out productions of Joanna Murray-Smith’s Honour (for Red Stitch) and Trent Dalton’s Love Stories (for Brisbane and Adelaide Festivals).

Gasworks Chair, Philippa Devine, said, “Sam Strong brings an unusually powerful combination of skills and experiences, from his esteemed artistic practice to a track record of delivering inspiring programming and transforming organisations. We are delighted to welcome him as the new Creative Director and CEO of Gasworks as we embark on a multi-year journey to reorient our programming mix, centring the importance of local people, artists, relationships and storytelling. We look forward to Sam’s bold and exciting vision as we open this next chapter of Gasworks’ commitment to the arts in community.”

Gasworks Arts Park’s new Creative Director and CEO, Sam Strong. Photo: Nicholas Coghlan.

Speaking to his appointment, Strong said, “I’m thrilled to be working with the Board and team to unleash the potential of Gasworks. It’s a vital creative hub with extraordinary possibilities – to activate the whole precinct, to engage locally, and to enable more of the community to experience the life changing benefits of creativity. Next year’s 40th birthday is a fantastic opportunity to connect Gasworks’ pioneering past with an ambitious future.”

New staff member joins Michael Reid Galleries Northern Beaches

Michael Reid Galleries has welcomed Lauren Page to the Michael Reid Northern Beaches team.



Page, whose background spans advertising, design and the visual arts, brings a wealth of industry experience and a sharp eye for emerging and mid-career talent to her new role. Page’s love of the arts began early, nurtured by her father – a renowned Australian cinematographer – whose creative influence continues to resonate through her life and work. Today, that artistic legacy lives on in her young adult children, both of whom are immersed in film and performing arts education.



Page has worked with several of Sydney’s leading galleries and over the years, she has become a trusted adviser to families building significant private collections across Australia and internationally. Now a proud Northern Beaches local, Page brings her warm, knowledgeable and familiar presence to Michael Reid Galleries’ Newport gallery. Her deep roots in the local creative community make her a valuable new voice to the Michael Reid team – one who is as passionate about contemporary art as she is about connecting with collectors, artists, and the broader community.

New Board appointment at Australian Music Centre

The Board of the Australian Music Centre (AMC) has welcomed Alan Watt to its Board. Watt brings a wealth of experience in music, arts management and philanthropy in Australia and internationally to the role. To date, his career has included leadership roles with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Australian Youth Orchestra and the Sydney Dance Company. Internationally, Watt was the Chief Executive of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields in London. His leadership saw the successful delivery of new programs, creative online content and a major fundraising campaign that strengthened the organisation’s long-term stability.

Currently, Watt is the Associate Director of Philanthropy at the Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics at the University of Melbourne. He has also mentored emerging artists and creative entrepreneurs, sharing his insights and experience to help them grow their practice.

Watt holds a BA and BMus from the University of Melbourne and an MA in Cultural and Creative Industries from King’s College London. Earlier in his career, he also performed as a casual member of the Opera Australia chorus.

A new Chair for Story Factory

Story Factory, which delivers award-winning creative writing programs that empower young people from under-resourced communities to find and share their voices (and is based in both Redfern and Parramatta), has welcomed co-Founder and former CEO of Pantera Press, Ali Green, as Chair of its Board. Simultaneously, the organisation bade farewell to long-standing Chair and Board member Gemma Salteri, Executive Director of CAGES Foundation. Green’s appointment comes as Story Factory enters a new chapter, launching its ‘Voices of Tomorrow’ campaign to reach 100,000 young people by 2027 – and opening a new community hub in Mount Druitt.

Green has served as Story Factory’s Deputy Chair since 2022. Her appointment ensures a seamless leadership transition as the organisation prepares to deepen its impact in its most ambitious chapter yet.

Her appointment continues Story Factory’s tradition of women-led leadership, following Salteri’s long tenure, who served two three-year terms on the Board before stepping into the Chair role for her third and final term. Green joins co-Founder and Executive Director Dr Catherine Keenan AM, and an executive leadership team made up of more than 50% women, to direct the next chapter of the organisation’s story.

“Story Factory is one of the most impactful organisations I know – because we don’t just teach young people to write. We teach them they matter. And when a young person finds their voice, they find everything else too,” Green said.

“As a longtime supporter of Story Factory, I’ve seen first-hand how this work builds confidence, connection and a sense of future. It’s an honour to be stepping into this role at such a pivotal time, as we expand our reach and deepen our impact.

“In 2024 alone, Story Factory reached 8770 young people – including more than 3600 through digital programs nationwide. In our in-person programs, 17% of students identified as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and 57% speak English as an additional language or dialect. These outcomes lay the foundation for our ‘Voices of Tomorrow’ campaign, which will support an additional 35,000 students and help us reach 100,000 young people by our 15th anniversary in 2027,” she concluded.

Story Factory also extended its thanks to outgoing Chair Gemma Salteri, whose passion, guidance and leadership were instrumental in the organisation’s growth over the past decade.

Salteri said, “Serving as Chair of Story Factory has been one of the great privileges of my life. At its core, Story Factory understands that every young person has a story worth telling. I am excited for the future of Story Factory. Ali and Cath are a powerful duo with a bold vision, and I look forward to supporting the ‘Voices of Tomorrow’ campaign.”

This change in leadership comes as Story Factory moves into the second half of its current five-year strategy, and its focus remains on deepening its impact with young people from under-resourced communities.

Sydney Festival amplifies First Nations leadership with key appointment

Sydney Festival has announced the appointment of proud Butchulla man Aidan Rowlingson as its new Creative Producer – First Nations, marking a pivotal step in the Festival’s ongoing commitment to celebrating and centring First Nations voices.

This significant role – an evolution of the former Creative Artist in Residence position – will make possible the Festival’s dedication to ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories, traditions, and contemporary expressions are at the heart of Sydney Festival.

In his new role, Rowlingson will devise the Festival’s First Nations programming, complementing the artistic leadership of Festival Director Kris Nelson. Rowlingson takes on the role following the impending departure of Jacob Nash, who will present his final Blak Out program in 2026, marking both his contribution to Sydney Festival and the Festival’s 50th anniversary.

Rowlingson is a writer, director, creative producer and multidisciplinary artist whose work spans festivals and theatre, with a strong track record in First Nations-led programming and community-engaged arts practice. Recently Associate Producer – First Nations at QPAC, he has led projects such as Warriors (2024) and BlakBeats, and his acclaimed debut play Capricorn premiered at La Boite Theatre in 2023.

Sydney Festival’s Aidan Rowlingson. Photo: Supplied.

Kris Nelson, Sydney Festival Director, said, “Aidan is an exceptional artist and cultural leader whose bold vision, deep community connection and strong producing skills make him the ideal person to shape and drive the next chapter of First Nations programming at Sydney Festival. Building on the extraordinary legacy of Jacob Nash, Aidan brings a dynamic and collaborative approach that will continue to amplify Blak voices and stories in powerful new ways. I’m thrilled to welcome him to Sydney into this key leadership role and can’t wait to see the work he will make possible.”

Speaking to his new role, Rowlingson said, “I am very excited to take up this position at Sydney Festival, building from the immense contributions of Jake Nash and his commitment to culture, community and holding space for important conversations.

“This opportunity means I get to continue my passion for creating meaningful and fruitful creative pathways for our mob. I know Kris Nelson shares my passion for supporting emerging artists, new work and creating memories for diverse audiences. As I look ahead, I’m focused on listening, learning and establishing meaningful connections with this incredible city,” he said.

Nash added: “I’m really looking forward to welcoming Butchulla man Aidan Rowlingson into this role at Sydney Festival, and to working closely with him in the lead-up to what is shaping up to be an incredibly powerful Blak Out program for the Festival’s landmark 50th year.”

Aidan Rowlingson will take up his position of Creative Producer – First Nations with Sydney Festival next month. Sydney Festival runs from 8-25 January 2026.

A homecoming for Metro Arts’ new CEO

Brisbane’s Metro Arts has announced the appointment of Kieran Swann as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective mid-August 2025. With the cultural leader relocating from London for the role, the appointment marks a homecoming – both to Brisbane, and to Metro Arts, where he previously served as Program Manager from 2012-2016.

In the decade since, Swann has established a distinguished career spanning Australia and the UK, including as Senior Curator at Create London, Head of Programme at Arnolfini, Head of Live Programme at Wellcome Collection and Program Producer at Theatre Network Australia. Swann is described as a natural collaborator with nearly two decades dedicated to fostering experimental and contemporary arts practices and supporting independent and emerging artists.

Tara Hastings, who was appointed as Chairperson of the Metro Arts Board earlier this year, said, “Kieran is the perfect candidate to lead Metro Arts into the next chapter. His commitment to experimental and contemporary arts, coupled with his dedication to independent and emerging artists aligns perfectly with our core mission. His vision for collaboration, pursuit of new opportunities, and experience in both the Australian and international sectors will undoubtedly propel us to the next level.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Kieran as we strengthen Metro Arts’ unique offer as Brisbane’s home for experimental and contemporary art,” Hastings said.

Swann described his appointment as “a deeply personal and exciting return to the organisation that helped shape my career,” adding, “It’s no surprise that I am returning to Metro Arts to take up this role – after all, I have been returning to Metro Arts my whole life. From my first visit aged 10, I was captivated by its commitment to the bold and the new. Metro Arts has shaped not only my career, but my relationship with art itself, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to pay that forward as we nurture the next generation of artists and audiences.”

Metro Arts’ new CEO Kieran Swann. Photo: Jimmy Lee.

Swann added, “I’m excited to honour the essential work of those who came before me – by building new collaborations, deepening our connections with our neighbours and local communities, and help providing Brisbane’s cultural landscape what it needs to truly flourish.”

The extensive international search for the CEO role drew an exceptional calibre of applicants from around the world, strongly reinforcing the important and influential role Metro Arts plays for Brisbane, Queensland and within the broader national arts context. The leadership announcement comes as Metro Arts builds on the momentum of its strong 2025 program. The year of activity places artist development at its heart – with three visual art residencies culminating in solo exhibitions, four mainstage productions, continuing partnerships with local organisations (including Brisbane Festival, the churchie emerging art prize, BEMAC, the Brisbane Portrait Prize and more) – showcasing Metro Arts’ continued commitment to supporting innovative and boundary-pushing contemporary art.

Ten Days on the Island farewells Executive Producer

Ten Days on the Island’s Executive Producer Sally Richardson is leaving to pursue new opportunities after three years with the Tasmanian biennial arts multi-festival.

CEO Vernon Guest said, “Following the conclusion of the 2025 festival, Ten Days on the Island reviewed its staff structure and determined that it needed to be updated and adapted for our future festival plans. Unfortunately, this restructuring has made the Executive Producer position redundant.

“We are immensely proud of all that Sally has achieved. We are grateful for the expertise and professionalism she has brought to the festival and for the support she has given to the artists we work with. As Executive Producer, Sally led two ambitious statewide programs, reaching over 70,000 Tasmanians and significantly investing in our regional impact and the state’s cultural legacy. We are sad to say goodbye and wish her all the best in her artistic practice and her ongoing role as one of Australia’s most experienced and respected arts leaders.”

Richardson said in a statement, “I am proud and grateful to have worked with the Ten Days on the Island festival. I have enjoyed collaborating with the wonderful Ten Days team to deliver two festivals with two outstanding Artistic Directors in Dr Lindy Hume AM and Marnie Karmelita. We have purposefully advocated for and generated opportunities for Tasmanian artists and companies, supporting, sustaining and championing regional arts. I am excited about my next chapter that sees me embracing fresh creative opportunities in Australia and overseas.”

Guest added: “As Ten Days on the Island undergoes restructuring, we will have more details to share with you, our colleagues, as we prepare for new festival adventures in 2027 and 2029. The Board, Marnie and I are excited about the future and can’t wait to share more.

“Sally will finish up at Ten Days on the Island in early June. After that, please reach out to Marnie [Karmelita] to continue your conversation. For now, we ask that you join us in thanking Sally for her incredible work over the past three years and wish her the very best.”

The next Ten Days on the Island will be held from 12-21 March 2027.

ADT welcomes new Board member

Jayne Boase, Chair of Australian Dance Theatre (ADT) has announced the appointment of Jennifer Layther to the company’s Board as Non-Executive Director for a three-year term.

ADT’s Jennifer Layther. Photo: Supplied.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Australian Dance Theatre,” said Boase, “and I’m thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the Board as we continue to celebrate our 60th anniversary in 2025. Jennifer’s appointment is a tremendous addition to the Board as we shape the future of this visionary organisation.”

Layther brings decades of experience and an unparalleled knowledge of the South Australian and federal arts funding landscapes to the company. Layther worked at CreateSA (formerly Arts South Australia) for 30 years, spending 14 of those in senior leadership roles.

Speaking to her new role, Layther said, “I am honoured to be joining the Board of Australian Dance Theatre during this landmark year for the company. I look forward to contributing to the governance of the company as it continues to evolve, bringing its creative storytelling to audiences near and far.”

ADT’s Executive Director Nick Hays said, “Jennifer is an incredible advocate and supporter of the arts in South Australia. There isn’t a company or organisation that she hasn’t supported, [so] to be able to draw on her incredible sector knowledge, deep understanding and appreciation of the art-making process, and passion for our work, is a tremendous privilege.”

ADT continues its 60th anniversary celebrations with a reimagined season of Artistic Director Daniel Riley’s The Third by the dance and technical students at Adelaide College of the Arts, and the announcement of a second world premiere for 2025 in train for the second half of the year.

JUTE Board announces new Executive Art Director

The Board of JUTE Theatre Company has welcomed acclaimed theatre-maker, director and arts leader Chris Kohn as its new Executive Artistic Director following the retirement of founding Artistic Director and CEO Suellen Maunder.

Kohn’s appointment follows an extensive national search and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company, with the formal handover scheduled for later this month.

Kohn brings more than two decades of experience across Australia’s arts and cultural sectors. A graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts in Directing, Kohn is recognised for his visionary approach to contemporary theatre and commitment to collaboration, inclusion and regional storytelling.

JUTE’s Chris Kohn. Photo: Supplied.

JUTE Chair Gill Townsend said the Board was thrilled to welcome Kohn to lead the company into its next chapter.

“Chris brings with him a remarkable body of work, a deep respect for regional communities and a passion for developing new voices. His appointment signals an exciting new era for JUTE as we continue to champion diverse stories from across regional Queensland and beyond,” Townsend said.

As founding co-Artistic Director of Melbourne’s Stuck Pigs Squealing, Kohn collaborated extensively with playwright Lally Katz on award-winning productions such as The Eisteddfod, The Black Swan of Trespass and Back at the Dojo. His leadership at Arena Theatre Company (2008 – 2012) and La Boite Theatre (2014) resulted in ground-breaking, diverse programming and national recognition, including Prize Fighter by Future D Fidel, which premiered at the 2015 Brisbane Festival.

His direction of the operatic adaptation of Helen Garner’s The Children’s Bach for Chambermade earned a Helpmann Award nomination. Kohn’s broader body of work spans musicals, puppetry, reimagined classics and community-led arts initiatives. He has worked extensively with emerging artists, CALD and First Nations communities and people with disability.

An award-winning educator, Kohn taught and coordinated the Master of Directing (Theatre) at the University of Melbourne’s Victorian College of the Arts from 2016 to 2020. Since 2021, he has worked in Far North Queensland, including with Good to Great Schools Australia and in arts roles with Cairns Regional Council and Arts Queensland.

Reflecting on his appointment, Kohn said his admiration for JUTE began long before he relocated to Cairns in 2021 and had been a source of inspiration for many years.

“Suellen’s leadership has ensured not just JUTE’s survival, but its flourishing, over three extraordinary decades. She leaves a vibrant company with top-notch, supremely dedicated staff and Board.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be entrusted with steering this valued company through its next phase. I can’t wait to get started with the team in forging strong relationships with the audiences, artists, supporters and communities across regional Queensland and beyond,” Kohn said.

JUTE’s long-serving Artistic Director and CEO, Suellen Maunder, is officially stepping down after 32 years at the helm. Her pioneering legacy includes the creation of landmark programs such as ‘Dare to Dream’ and ‘DARTS’, as well as shaping JUTE into a nationally acclaimed hub for regional and First Nations theatre.

Maunder expressed her confidence and excitement about the future.

“After an exhaustive national search, I am delighted with the appointment of Chris Kohn. Finding the right person to carry forward JUTE’s vision and values was paramount,” she said.

“With Chris, the Board have found someone whose artistic integrity, insight and care align perfectly with the company’s DNA. His leadership marks an exciting new chapter for JUTE, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow, connect and thrive under his direction.

“I also wish to acknowledge the extraordinary journey JUTE has taken over the years and recognise the early vision and dedication of my fellow founding members, Kathryn Ash and Susan Prince, whose creative contributions, both at that time and throughout the years, have helped shape the company’s direction and enduring spirit,” Maunder concluded.

The JUTE Board and staff warmly welcome Chris Kohn and extend their deep gratitude to Suellen Maunder for her visionary leadership and lasting contribution to Queensland theatre.

