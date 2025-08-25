What will the new NSW Fashion Sector Strategy seek to achieve?

Last week (21 August), the Minns Government launched the NSW Fashion Sector Strategy, which it has been working on with industry and design-focussed institutions, to formalise a pathway for future designers and innovators in the fashion sector.

The strategy is the first of its kind in Australia, and while popular belief often places Melbourne as the fashion spotlight, rather it is Sydney that has traditionally been the heart of the sector’s manufacturing, education and presentation with Australian Fashion Week.

The fashion sector in NSW contributes $9.7 billion to the state economy, and employs more than 174,000 people. Minister for the Arts John Graham says that, ‘despite the cultural and economic impact of the sector, this is the first time a government has developed a strategy recognising its importance and planning for growth.’

So how will this new strategy assist designers?

Quick facts about NSW’s fashion sector

Minister Graham described the NSW fashion sector as ‘complex’, adding that ‘beyond the glamour of fashion it represents 1.7 per cent of all Australian exports.’

NSW has long been the home of the Australian fashion industry, with well-established precincts in Surry Hills, Alexandria, Rosebery, Redfern, Marrickville, and Cabramatta.

The NSW fashion industry is an ecosystem of design, textile, manufacturing, retail and education and training, and is heavily interlinked with the broader national fashion and retail economy. The plan reminds: ‘From visual arts and design to music and screen, most creative industries in NSW intersect with fashion.’

And, with Sydney the home of Australian Fashion Week, NSW is also the entry point for international taste-makers, influencers and buyers who are eager to see new talents showcased. The strategy adds, ‘Australian fashion has a global brand identity that is recognised as being design-led, innovative, fearless, effortless and raw.’

NSW Fashion Sector Strategy: What will it fund?

The industry has been facing the challenges of rising tariffs and changing global trading conditions; a global cost of living crisis and a reduction in discretionary spending; increased costs in distribution channels; and accelerating competition and counterfeiting.

The answer is to invest in skills, invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, and to better connect audiences with designers and the local fashion industry.

As a result, the NSW Fashion Sector Strategy has three key funding programs to support and develop emerging talent:

$250,000 to support emerging designers to develop export markets by showcasing their designs at the largest international industry trade show. This initiative will help NSW designers build profiles with key international media and buyers, supporting the growth of their businesses in NSW.

$300,000 to support the NSW First Nation and emerging fashion and designers show at Australian Fashion Week

$200,000 in quick response grants, supporting designers to purchase critical equipment for their practice or pursue professional development opportunities.

NSW Fashion Sector Strategy: How will it deliver new opportunities?

Part of the NSW Fashion Sector Strategy is the development of the Australian Fashion Hub, in partnership with the University of Technology and City of Sydney. It is about providing spaces for emerging and established industry participants to collaborate, allowing for potential creative connections and partnerships.

‘This consolidated manufacturing hub capable of testing, production, development and distribution has the potential to be the first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere,’ adds Anoulack Chanthivong, Minister for Industry and Trade, Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology.

A key element of the strategy will be the Australian Fashion Smart Factory – an Australian-first pilot to combine testing and development, production and distribution. It is all about progressing manufacturing in Australia as a strong option.

Securing a next generation is also a key foundation of the Fashion Sector Strategy, and the government has invited TAFE NSW and the University of Technology to lead a strategic skills review to assess current skills and future needs for the sector.

Steve Whan, Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, acknowledged said that ‘TAFE NSW alumni have gone on to become household names – some of our most successful designers including Nicky Zimmerman, Akira Isogawa, Romance Was Born, Alex Perry, Bianca Spender, Dion Lee, Christopher Esber, to name a few all began their careers at TAFE NSW,’ adding that the strategy ensure its continuation.

In 2001 the Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Fashion and Textiles was established with TAFE NSW and Powerhouse to support a dynamic, place-based creative industry ecosystem.

It was reiterated by Vice Chancellor of UTS, Professor Andrew Parfitt. He said that the strategy, ‘strengthens the next stage of UTS’s collaboration with TAFE NSW, Australian Fashion Council and the Powerhouse Museum to support and grow the creative industries precinct in Sydney’s southern CBD. ‘

Minister Graham says that ‘generations of ground-breaking Sydney designers are not just Australian success stories, but are consistently highly sought after internationally by global taste makers and wider retail markets,’ adding that the Fashion Sector Strategy will help grow those pathways.

These two institutions will further partner to develop the Next Gen Creative Industries Hub at the TAFE NSW Ultimo campus on Harris Street, as part of the broader Ultimo Creative Industries Precinct.

The Powerhouse Museum will continue to lead the state’s Cultural Institutions to support, amplify and connect audiences with the creativity of the NSW fashion industry.

