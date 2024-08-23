North Queensland arts community calls for #Artsban as Council pulls $150 million funding

On Thursday 22 August, ArtsHub received a statement from Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM) Executive Director, Ricardo Peach, expressing disappointment at the Townsville City Council and Mayor Troy Thompson’s decision to pull back on funding that had been designated for a purpose-built concert hall and theatre.

According to Peach, such facilities currently do not exist ‘anywhere north of Brisbane in the entire north of Australia’.

A total of $150 million was initially committed to the project in Townsville-Gurambilbarra, including $100 million from the Federal Government announced in September 2021 and $50 million from the Queensland Government in its 2023-2024 budget, contingent upon the Townsville City Council matching the State’s contribution (i.e. $50 million).

However, after the Council convened on 16 August, a decision was made to not proceed with the $50 million commitment based on its Long-Term Financial Plan. A statement was released on the same day from Thompson, which read, ‘Townsville City Council has today voted to reallocate City Deal funding from the proposed Concert Hall project at a Special Meeting, with nine councillors, including myself, voting to redirect $100 million to Reef HQ and a further $4.9 million to securing arts infrastructure for Townsville’s leading arts organisations.’

Thompson mentioned that the decision was made after reviewing the ‘Australian Government’s Concert Hall business case’, which highlighted that the cost of the Concert Hall would greatly exceed the current budget and thus be ‘financially unviable’.

According to Peach, this study took a $2 million scoop out of the $100 million budget and was never shared with AFCM or arts sector stakeholders.

The demand for purpose-built performing arts infrastructure in North Queensland goes back over four decades. ACFM has called Townsville-Gurambilbarra its home for nearly as long, even with the lack of a quality acoustic venue and scheduling difficulties with the overwhelmed Civic Theatre.

Peach wrote, ‘We don’t want arts and culture used as the decoy throughout this process by Council, which clearly had no intention of actually addressing the lack of support for the arts community of Townsville-Gurambilbarra. The vibrancy of the cultural scene in Townsville-Gurambilbarra is very much despite the Council, rather than because of it, but it cannot continue in the current climate without genuine significant Council support.’

He also stressed that this anger was not directed at Reef HQ – a national reef education centre that boasts the country’s largest living coral reef exhibit – which has been through enough funding woes of its own – or its supporters, but rather at the position in which Council’s decision has placed the arts community. ‘We do not want one deserving community pitted against another,’ Peach said.

‘AFCM is extremely disappointed by the Council’s decision and the manner in which it has been arrived at,’ he wrote.

‘We haven’t been provided with a copy of the business case study that was commissioned and paid for out of Federal Government funds; nor were we afforded the opportunity to present to Council and to discuss with them any modifications that might appropriately be made, so as to enhance the affordability of the proposed development without jeopardising quality and suitability for purpose,’ wrote Peach.

He invited community members, artists, cultural workers and patrons to take a stand on Friday 23 August when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was due to visit to Townsville.

Today (23 August), Peach delivered a speech as a member of the arts community when Albanese visited Reef HQ.

Peach said, ‘We call on the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, Senator Nita Green Senator for Queensland, Federal Minister Kristy McBain and Federal Minister Catherine King to speak to Townsville City Councillors to reverse this broken promise and to #Givebackthemoney. And for them to fund the regions properly and equitably – with full funds for a Concert Hall and a Reef HQ.

’I am going to ask the arts community and our supporters in Townsville-Gurambilbarra and our colleagues and supporters nationally to do one of the only things we can to make the depth of this betray visible. An #Artsban.

’I ask that any cultural organisation in our region, and those who want to join us from across the country, stop inviting to any of our shows, exhibitions and performances any industry leaders, Councillors, State and Federal representatives who has [sic] supported this theft, and those who are keeping silent about it.

’All over Australia, where leaders take the arts for granted at best and abandon us at worst, they should face an #Artsban and have our backs turned on them too,’ Peach concluded.