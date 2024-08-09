Noli Rictor wins the $100,000 Telstra Art Award

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned that the following article contains references to deceased persons.

This year’s winner, Noli Rictor, has been described as ‘possibly the youngest “first contact” Aboriginal person in Australia’. At 21, Rictor transitioned from an isolated life in the desert, where he had survived with only his immediate family, to the settlement of Yakadunya, joining other Spinifex people who had relocated due to British nuclear testing at Maralinga. He then started painting.

Selected from 72 artists as the winner of the $100,000, he says he will use the money to buy a car. The finalists were drawn from 238 entries this year, and are on show at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT) on Larrakia Country (Darwin).

The finalists’ exhibition demonstrates the diversity of making across mediums, and is a career changer for many artists. The judges (Putuparri Tom Lawford, Keith Munro and Katina Davidson) said they were ‘greatly impressed by the calibre of work’ this year, adding that, ‘the diversity in artistic materials and the artists’ interpretation of their stories moved and sometimes surprised us’.

Adam Worrall, Director MAGNT, said the organisation was proud to ‘highlight the significant participation of female artists, with 42 of this year’s artworks created by women’.

‘Additionally, we are thrilled to see a surge of emerging artists, with 21 featured in this year’s Awards,’ said Worrall.

Coming off the back of a tough year for Community with the results of the referendum on the Voice to Parliament, the judges also noted, ‘Several artworks discussed timely themes that have recently received national attention – and the judges commend each artist for using their practice to give attention to important stories at this prestigious event.’

The main prize is valued at $100,000, with each category winner receiving $15,000. The Awards have been sponsored by Telstra for 33 years.

This year’s winners are:

Telstra Art Award-winner: Noli Rictor (Pitjantjatjara language)

Telstra General Painting Award: Lydia Balbal (Mangala language)

Telstra Bark Painting Award: Wurrandan Marawili (Yolŋu Matha language)

Telstra Work on Paper Award: Shannon Brett (Wakka Wakka, Butchulla and Gooreng Gooreng languages)

Wandjuk Marika Memorial 3D Award (Sponsored by Telstra): Obed Namirrkki (Kuninjku language)

Telstra Multimedia Award: Natalie Davey (Walmajarri and Bunuba languages)

Telstra Emerging Artist Award: Josina Pumani (Pitjantjatjara language)

Nicol Rictor wins the $100,000 Telstra Art Award

Noli Rictor (Pitjantjatjara language), with his winning NATSIAA painting ‘Kamanti’ 2023. Photo: Charlie Bliss

A Pitjantjatjara man and artist from Tjuntjuntjara in Western Australia, the 55-year old Noli Rictor (b. 1969) has taken out the prestigious NATSIAA Award for 2024.

His painting titled Kamanti depicts the significant site of Kamanti, situated in the north of traditional Spinifex Lands – the Country into which he was born. The arid but sacred environment of Kamanti is brought to life in Rictor’s hands, and his use of colour and form captures the enduring power and presence of the ancestral figures who have shaped this landscape as they have moved through it.

Rictor’s vast knowledge of Country and Law earned him immediate respect. Today, being awarded the 2024 NATSIAA, has furthered that.

The judges said of his painting: ‘At times the paint dances on the canvas’ surface, disrupting the eyes’ ability to focus, giving the work a truly mesmerising appeal from its painterly merits. The judges acknowledge the importance and significance of this work and note that the commanding scale is apt given the importance of the story presented.’

Bidyadanga/Broome artist Lydia Balbal takes the accolade for painting

Lydia Balbal (Mangala), Keeping up with the Balbals 2023, synthetic polymer paint on enamel-painted steel car bonnet. Image: Supplied.

The judges described Lydia Balbal (b. 1958) as ‘a master of painting gestural colour-field scenes’. Her winning painting Keeping up with the Balbals (2023) depicts her homelands, but there’s a twist – it is painted on a car bonnet.

The judges said of her winning work: ‘The decision to paint a story of her Country atop the bonnet of a vehicle, used to traverse the vast landscape… The playfulness in the title hints at tall poppy syndrome within tight-knit communities across Australia, no matter where they are situated, but allows the artist’s personality to shine through.’

The Gallery added: ‘Keeping up with the Balbals is a subversive and cheeky play on words. It reveals the distances that Aboriginal people need to travel in today’s world. Lydia Balbal always goes her own way, but her artworks reveal her as a sentimentalist, a memory keeper and a dedicated mother with a wild sense of humour.’

Balbal is a Mangala woman and her Country is near Punmu in the Great Sandy Desert, Western Australia. Her people’s existence was threatened by severe drought, so they had little choice but to leave their traditional Country in the early 1970s. She began painting in 2007.

Highly commended in the category were Bugai Whyoulter’s Kartarru (Blue Hills Station, Canning Stock Route Well 24) 2023, and Nancy Long Nungarrayi and Rene Long Nungarrai’s Pereltye 2024.

Bark Painting Award goes to Yolŋu artist Wurrandan Marawili

Wurrandan Marawili, (Yolŋu Matha), Rumbal, the body/the truth 2023, earth pigment on stringybark. Image: Supplied.

Yirrkala artist Wurrandan Marawili (b. 1983) paints Yolŋu sacred designs, which hold the songs of the clan and are used on the body in ceremony. It is said that the first bark paintings collected were these body designs transferred to bark. Marawili keeps this tradition alive. The title of this work, Rumbal, is the Yolŋu word for “body” but also means “true”.

This design is for a person affiliated with the Maḏarrpa clan of the Yirritja moiety. It shows the estate known as Baraltja, a mangrove creek where the Lightning Snake Mundukul resides.

The judges said of his bark: ‘The scale of the artwork reinforces its immense presence. Just below the surface of the rarrk is an underpainted Lightning Snake, bringing important layers to the painting, which are inherent to the clan design of Wurrandan Marawili’s people. The bark painting is a reflection of the body and wears the ochre of ceremony – an interchangeable surface of, from and with Country.’

The judges also highly commended Milminyina Dhamarrandji’s bark painting, Dhambadiny – Death Adder 2023.

Wurrandan is a founding member, lead singer and dancer for Garraŋali band from Yilpara, and is the son of Bakulaŋay Marawili (1944–2002). He started painting with Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Art Centre in 2017. His barks have been celebrated and collected widely.

Shannon Brett makes an impact as Telstra Work on Paper Winner

Shannon Brett (Wakka Wakka, Butchulla and Gooreng Gooreng), An Australian Landscape 2024, Pigment print on photo rag. Image: Supplied.

Shannon Brett (b. 1973) is an artist, designer, educator, researcher and curator, and is currently completing a PhD in Social Justice at the Queensland University of Technology in Meeanjin/Magandjin (Brisbane). Their research on whiteness responds to systemic racism and misogyny in Australia from decolonial and black feminist perspectives. They are a member of the Contemporary Aboriginal Art Collective proppaNOW, and also Adjunct Curator at the Institute of Modern Art in Meeanjin/ Magandjin (Brisbane).

That position is a strong part of their work. ‘Through this artwork, I want to reframe the way that we receive racism – I want those who do these cruel things to see the pain in themselves, to learn that this is not the way. I want to share with them that my message is one of respect for all First Nations people, to show everyone that we are still here living on our own sovereign lands as the true leaders of this place, as we always will be,’ said Brett.

The judges added: ‘This work was chosen as the winner because of its honesty and for bringing this conversation into the Gallery; we all deserve a future free of prejudice and these changes must begin here and now.’

They added of the artwork: ‘The golden gilded framing of An Australian Landscape by Shannon Brett satirically romanticises a brutal honesty about race relations in this country. This photograph captures an ambiguous asphalt roadside defaced with racist taunts and symbols. In reflecting on the history of Australian landscape painting, this work talks about the absence of the truth – the existence of Aboriginal people in these landscapes and the horrors of frontier violence.’

Obed Namirrkki’s lorrkon wins 3D Award

Obed Namirrkki (Kuninjku), Kunkurra 2024, earth pigment and PVA fixative on stringybark, Image: Supplied.

Obed Namirrkki (b. 1987) was the winner of the Wandjuk Marika Memorial 3D Award (sponsored by Telstra). The judges said her work has a ‘resolved presence’, and that her sculptural lorrkon (hollow log) were ‘striking and very well-executed’.

‘The contrasting bands of pitch black with [non-uniform] white ochre dots are remarkable against the very finely and precise rarrk, painted predominantly in warm ochre reds, yellows and whites with moments of contrasting black. Just as the cultural story associated with this artwork is complex with many layers, the artist has managed to intertwine his own individual approach while honouring his family’s painting legacy in this impressive lorrkon,’ said the judges.

An emerging artist at Maningrida Arts and Culture, Namirrkki won the Award of Excellence (Painting) in the 2023 National Emerging Art Prize. He is the son of acclaimed senior artist Ivan Namirrkki and the grandson of renowned bark painter Peter Marralwanga (c.1916–1987). His artistic approach echoes his father’s signature style of arranging bands of rarrk into concentric diamond forms.

Natalie Davey takes out the Multimedia Award with a look at flooding

Natalie Davey’s 10-minute single-channel video depicts the flooding event at Fitzroy Crossing. She says: ‘Many more extreme events are happening, so we must continue recording and telling these stories.’

Davey (b. 1979) said that witnessing the flooding was a moment of disbelief – and the flooding’s impact affected the Fitzroy Crossing community deeply. ‘Since the 2023 floods, my art has been a part of healing, processing and sharing with the wider community to get an understanding of events.’

The judges added: ‘There is a call to action in this artwork, consisting of a hand-painted storyboard and first-person documentary style video with a home-movie aesthetic. This very personalised work brings attention to climate change and environmental disasters affecting our communities, particularly the 100-year record-breaking flood of the Fitzroy River in 2023 that shut down the Kimberley, Western Australia.

‘Incredible footage capturing the artist’s house, wildlife and cattle are segmented by the storyboard, acting as chapter titles as the flood waters crept ever higher. The judges were drawn to the innovation in this artwork, and how the artist turned this devastating event into inspiration for her artistic practice.’

Dhukumul Wanambi’s multimedia work, Gurka’wuy 2024, was Highly Commended.

Great talent celebrated with emerging ceramicist Josina Pumani

Emerging artist Josina Pumani (b. 1984) is telling the Maralinga story of nuclear testing through her hand-built pot, which echoes the form of a nuclear cloud. Its black surface also infers the destruction of nuclear fallout, and its red centre the immense heat and warning that comes with this narrative.

The effects of Maralinga were severe and have had lasting impacts on the Aṉangu people, whose lives, lands and livelihoods were destroyed. ‘Maralinga hurt our lands and people, and our story needs to be told … we think about it all the time,’ said Pumani of her work. That damage is still present on the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, and informs the lives of Aṉangu people.

The judges said: ‘This work demonstrates the role artists can play in public discourse and truth-telling in history – particularly the recentring of the Aboriginal voice in the Maralinga story. This is living history.’

A young Pitjantjatjara woman, Pumani began painting in 2009, and her ceramic practice in early 2024. Her mother, the late Ngupulya Pumani, and her grandmother, Kunmanara (Milatjari) Pumani, were two of the founders of Mimili Maku Arts. Pumani’s father is Shannon Kantji, a senior Yankunytjatjara leader.

Highly commended: Julieanne Gitjpulu Malibirr’s Gunga Djama (pandanus work) 2023.

The finalists’ exhibition continues until 27 January 2025. It can also be viewed via a virtual gallery.