NITV to broadcast First Nations Arts and Culture Awards 

The National Indigenous Television (NITV) channel is pairing up with the Australia Council to broadcast the 2023 First Nations Arts and Culture Awards, airing next Saturday 27 May at 7.30pm.

The Awards celebrate established and emerging First Nations artists and recognise their significant contribution to Australian art and culture.

The broadcast will mark the beginning of Reconciliation Week on the anniversary of the 1967 Referendum, with NITV to air a variety of relevant Reconciliation Week programming from 27 May to 3 June 2023.

‘We are thrilled to be working with Australia Council again this year, to celebrate Black excellence in the arts,’ said Head of Entertainment, Events and Sport, NITV and proud Gooreng Gooreng man, Adam Manovic.

‘Art is such a pivotal element of our First Nations cultures. We encourage audiences to tune in and engage with this celebratory and important event.’

And fear not – if you miss the broadcasts, you can stream it back on SBS On Demand.

The First Nations Arts and Culture Awards are:

The Red Ochre Award , which pays tribute to a senior Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person for their outstanding lifetime achievement in the arts and their contribution to the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts, culture and community, both nationally and internationally.

The Dreaming Award , which supports inspirational young First Nations artists aged 18-30 to create a major body of work through mentoring and partnerships.

The First Nations Emerging Career Development Award , which is available to artists and arts workers in all disciplines including dance, cross arts, literature, poetry, visual arts, theatre, music and community arts.

The First Nations Fellowship , which supports the activity and professional development of an outstanding, established artist or arts worker for a period of up to two years.

, which supports the activity and professional development of an outstanding, established artist or arts worker for a period of up to two years. Three First Nations recipients of Australia Council Fellowships, which also supports professional development for a period of two years.

The awards will be hosted by Wuthathi and Meriam man John Paul Janke (The Point, Sunset Ceremony) and Jerrinja and Wandi Wandian woman Shahni Wellington (Big Mob Brekky).

‘The First Nations Arts and Culture Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding work and achievements of First Nations artists and in this the 50th year of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Board, we deeply appreciate the support of NITV in once again elevating the work of First Nations creatives at a national level,’ said Franchesca Cubillo, the Australia Council’s Executive Director for First Nations Arts and Culture.

The First Nations Arts and Culture Awards 2023 airs on NITV on Saturday 27 May at 7.30pm and will be available to stream free on SBS On Demand, live and on catch-up.