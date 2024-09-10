NGA launches its 2025 exhibition program, early

It is always a “twiddling thumbs moment” waiting, waiting, and then a scramble each year, as the major galleries announce their exhibition program for the year ahead.

In 2024, the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) has bounced out of the gates exceptionally early. Last week it announced its 2025 program, right through to December. This unprecedented move, however, is welcomed, allowing arts lovers more breathing space to plan (and save) to make those art journeys for key exhibitions.

ArtsHub takes a look at what’s on the horizon for the Canberra destination.

Kulata Tjuta will go ahead in November

After an unsettling hiccup (more like a knot of indigestion), the Gallery’s major project, Kulata Tjuta: Tirkilpa, will go ahead after last year’s inquiry into practices at Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands art centres.

It is the largest and most significant installation of the culturally important and visually spectacular Kulata Tjuta (Many Spears) project. It started as a small project involving five men in Amata and has grown to include over 100 Aṉangu men across the APY Lands. 23 November 2024 – 13 July 2025 | Free.

Modernist history of women remembered in December

Anne Dangar, Pot with spiral decoration, 1930-1950, Collection National Gallery of Australia. Image: Supplied.

Closing out 2024 is the announcement of a double bill of solo exhibitions by important female artists practising in the early 20th century: Ethel Carrick and Anne Dangar. Both were considered innovators at the time, but gender got in the way and prevented them from being celebrated as they should. That is corrected with these exhibitions, which continue the Know My Name project.

Carrick is especially interesting to our time, living between Australia and France and well-travelled across Europe, India and North Africa. Dangar, on the other hand, was a pioneer of cubist pottery – her bold methods and designs finding new currency today with the re-emergence and renewed popularity of the material. Both exhibitions are free to visit. 7 December 2024 – 27 April 2025.

Winter 2025 blockbuster announced

Alberto Giacometti, ‘Woman of Venice IV’, 1956, Museum Berggruen, Neue Nationalgalerie – Staatliche Museen zu Berlin © Succession Alberto Giacometti. ADAGP/Copyright Agency, 2024. Photo: Jens Ziehe.

In May next year, the Gallery will present Cézanne to Giacometti: Highlights from Museum Berggruen/Neue Nationalgalerie – another blockbuster with a known shopping list of names: Paul Cézanne, Alberto Giacometti, Paul Klee, Pablo Picasso, George Braque and Henri Matisse. It could hardly be described as fresh, but it will nevertheless pull people to the capital.

It will be the first showing in Australia of over 80 artworks from this important collection developed by the German-American art collector and dealer Heinz Berggruen. The Gallery explains: ‘Berggruen played a significant role in the post-World War II European modern art market and sold his collection to the German state in 2000, seven years before his death.’

In a considered move, works in the National Collection will be in dialogue with these works, telling the story of the rise of Modernism in Australia through moments of contact and exchange. 31 May – 21 September 2025 | Ticketed.

Indigenous Triennial closes out 2025, curated by Tony Albert

Tony Albert (Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku-Yalanji peoples) in The Aboriginal Memorial, 1987-88, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra. Image: Supplied.

Opening summer 2025, will be the 5th National Indigenous Art Triennial: After the Rain; many are already excited by the prospect of artist Tony Albert (Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku-Yalanji peoples) curating this edition of the important serial exhibition.

After the Rain celebrates intergenerational legacies and presents new immersive projects exploring the idea of rebirth and cycles of cleansing. It is supported by First Nations Art Partner Wesfarmers Arts, and is free to visit before touring nationally. 6 December 2025 – 2 August 2026. Free.

Emily heads to London

In 2025, Wesfarmers Arts will also support showcasing First Nations art on the international stage with the major exhibition Emily Kam Kngwarray to be presented in one of the world’s most visited galleries – the Tate Modern in London.

Collection shows for 2025

Ben Quilty, Neptune blue, Falcon, 2023, purchased 2024, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra © Ben Quilty

Among the collection shows announced for the year ahead, highlights include Cars (from August 2025) drawing on new acquisitions and collection works by Sarah Lucas, Ben Quilty and Trent Parke, while Richard Lewer’s Steve is an exhibition that explores the perspective of Steve’s family as they come to terms with his dementia diagnosis. It is showing from December 2025.

And Bilong Papua New Guinea, an exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of Papua New Guinea’s Independence, will showcase the National Gallery’s remarkable collection from PNG across various media, including sculptures, prints, bark-cloths and bilums. It is a free exhibition from September 2025.

And if you can’t wait until next year?

Masami Teraoka, ‘Catfish envy’, 1993, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, gift of Kenneth Tyler 2002, © the artist and Kenneth E Tyler. Image: Supplied.

Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia has just opened at the Gallery after its successful launch at the Auckland Art Gallery. It continues for a long run, into August 2025. This is an important one to see, and it will be interesting to have it overlapping with the Triennial.

And opening next week, an exhibition of works by Japanese-born, US-based artist Masami Teraoka, who used the traditional style of ukiyo-e woodblock prints to comment on contemporary themes, including globalisation, cultural collisions between Asian and western cultures, and the AIDS crisis. 21 September 2024 – 6 July 2025, also free.

And, a highlight next month, is the 25 October reveal of Lindy Lee’s immersive new public sculpture Ouroboros, and accompanying exhibition (which continues until June 2025). Check out what all the noise is about.