New performance venues in Melbourne and Brisbane

Two new performing arts spaces are set to open in Melbourne, one in the heart of the CBD and another in Footscray in the city’s inner west.

In Brisbane, the purpose-built independent theatre complex Ad Astra opened last month in the inner city suburb Petrie Terrace, and has already hosted its first production.

Lango, a new, architecturally designed outdoor performance space at Footscray Community Arts, is set to open in November, with its first programmed performances taking place early in 2026.

Intended as a community-led space for live music, community events, performances, markets and cultural ceremonies, the venue was designed by MGS Architects. New landscaping by Simone Bliss Landscape Architects, intended to re-indigenise the grounds surrounding the new stage, has also been conducted.

Lango’s design features three overlapping shells. The sculptural form is cloaked in patterns by First Nations artist Moorina Bonini, which draw from South Eastern Kulin Nations mark-making traditions and represent ancestors watching over performers. Such connections to Country reflect the extensive consultation undertaken with FCA’s Indigenous Advisory Group as Lango was developed.

‘The design is subtle yet strong, embodying the presence and significance of Sky Country and the Ancestors, deeply rooted in Aboriginal storytelling,’ said Bonini, a descendant of the Yorta Yorta Dhulunyagen family clan of Ulupna and the Yorta Yorta, Wurundjeri and Wiradjuri Briggs/McCrae family.

A custom-designed fire bowl by Bonini, created in collaboration with neighbouring blacksmith forge Waterside Metal Art, provides a dedicated space for First Nations storytelling and smoking ceremonies – further embedding cultural practice at the heart of the space.

Lango means ‘on the edge’ in Woi-Wurrung, referencing the location on the banks of the Maribyrnong River in Footscray. The name was gifted by Wurundjeri Elder and FCA Indigenous Advisory Group member, Aunty Annette Xiberras. Originally recorded in a diary of language preserved by Xiberras’ grandmother, its use by Footscray Community Arts reflects an ongoing commitment to language preservation and cultural revitalisation.

Daniel Santageli, FCA’s CEO and Artistic Director, said: ‘The Lango Stage is a powerful expression of our commitment to a First Nations-first approach, guided by the leadership of Footscray Community Arts’ longstanding Indigenous Advisory Group throughout the design process. We’re proud to be embedding cultural knowledge and connection to Country into the heart of this space – most notably through commissioned artworks by artist Moorina Bonini and by re-indigenising the landscape with SBLA’s designs.’

Lango has been realised through a $8.7 million State Government investment.

Spiegel Haus Melbourne opens next week

Located between Chinatown’s Celestial Avenue and Lonsdale Street in the heart of Melbourne, the new entertainment precinct Spiegel Haus Melbourne opens next week.

Three performance spaces will operate on the multi-level site: a spiegeltent on the ground level with capacity for 380 patrons; a 400-seat black box theatre designed for stage productions, comedy and live music; and an open-air space earmarked for outdoor performances, art installations and community gatherings. A rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city has also been constructed. In total, Spiegel Haus Melbourne has capacity for 1000 patrons.

Artist’s render of new performance venue Spiegel Haus Melbourne. Image: James Crowley.

Strut & Fret’s Blanc de Blanc Encore is the first production programmed for Spiegel Haus’ spiegeltent, with additional shows to be announced.

Spiegel Haus Creative Producer Christopher Mitchell said: ‘Spiegel Haus is more than just another venue. Its distinctive mix of spaces creates a cultural playground unlike any other in Melbourne. The rooftop lobby bar in particular will be a destination in its own right – a place for sunset drinks, unexpected encounters and nights to remember under the stars.’

Melbourne’s Lord Mayor Nick Reese added: ‘Even in a nightlife capital like Melbourne, Spiegel Haus adds a slice of something special. We’re looking forward to seeing [the impact of] a unique Spiegel-style entertainment precinct ripple through the CBD.’

Spiegel Haus Melbourne opens on Thursday 29 October.

Ad Astra now open in Brisbane

Brisbane’s latest arts precinct, Ad Astra, is now open in the inner city suburb, Petrie Terrace. A purpose-built complex designed for independent theatre, the site consists of four separate spaces: the 150-seat proscenium arch Galaxy Theatre; the intimate, 42-seat black box Pluto Theatre; the Halley’s Cottage, a restored 150-year-old workers’ cottage intended as a rehearsal, workshop and event space; and Cosmos, the Galaxy foyer space and adjoining courtyard, which will host events, workshops and rehearsals.

Ad Astra’s 150-seat proscenium arch Galaxy Theatre. Photo: Supplied.

The Petrie Terrace site was previously home to Brisbane Arts Theatre, which now operates out of Kelvin Grove. Ad Astra Theatre Company, which manages the site, previously staged work in Fortitude Valley.

‘Ad Astra represents more than just another theatre,’ said Executive Producer Gregory Wilken. ‘We’re developing stunning creative spaces where Brisbane’s theatre-makers, writers and artists can showcase their talent, right here in Brisbane.’

The new performance venue aims to serve as a home for professional established artists as well as a launching pad for emerging talent, filling a critical gap in Brisbane’s independent theatre infrastructure.

Ad Astra’s first production in its new location, Into the Woods, closed on 18 October. Its next production, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by American playwright Terrence McNally, runs from 29 October to 22 November.

