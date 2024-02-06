News

New literary journal set to enrich Australia’s cultural landscape

The new journal is driven by Writers SA with the support of the state’s three universities and Arts South Australia.
6 Feb 2024
Richard Watts
Literary journal. A freshly sharpened pencil sits amid pencils shavings and a pencil sharpener on a blank page, suggesting the start of a new creative writing project.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Angelina Litvin, Unsplash.

A new Australian literary journal will soon join the likes of Overland, Meanjin, Westerly and Griffith Review, further enriching the national cultural landscape and providing new publishing opportunities for Australian writers.

The as-yet-unnamed journal is a new initiative from Writers SA, South Australia’s leading organisation for literature, in partnership with the state’s three universities, Flinders University, Uni SA and University of Adelaide.

The project, which has received funding support from Arts South Australia, has been spearheaded by outgoing Writers SA CEO Jessica Alice (who joins Byron Writers Festival as its new Artistic Director later this month) and will feature the best in new fiction, non-fiction, poetry and literary criticism from Australian writers.

Alice said that the journal, the title and online presence of which will be launched in May, represents a major shift in the national literary landscape.

‘This new journal is Writers SA’s greatest ambition to date to support literary culture,’ she said in a statement.

An additional Writers SA spokesperson confirmed to ArtsHub that the new journal will ‘pay competitive rates benchmarked with colleagues and peak bodies, following ASA (Australian Society of Authors) rates where applicable’.

According to Writers SA, the new journal will be the ‘only print literary publication produced in South Australia’, though this claim sidelines the state’s independent literature sector, including zine-makers such as Silver Nyx and others (who sell their wares at Adelaide’s annual Zina Warrior Print Fest) and comic book creators such as Greg Holfeld and Dave Follett.

The announcement of a new literary magazine has been welcomed by the editors of established journals Island and Meanjin.

Jane Rawson, Managing Editor of Island magazine told ArtsHub: ‘It’s always exciting to see new reading and writing initiatives, particularly when they come from beyond the literary hubs of the eastern seaboard. Alongside Tasmania, South Australia is currently producing some of the country’s most innovative fiction – you only have to look at recent issues of Island to see that – and a journal that will encourage and nourish local authors is a real plus for Australian literature. I can’t wait to see the first issue.’

Read: Australian literary festivals in 2024

Similarly, Meanjin editor Esther Anatolitis said: ‘How utterly thrilling! A new journal with the backing of Writers SA, plus three of Australia’s leading arts-focused universities, will make a tremendous contribution to Australian literary culture from a uniquely SA perspective. We need to be reading the work of Australian writers ever more urgently, and new opportunities for paid publication are so rare and so, so important. I’m particularly excited to see the ambitious scope of the Editor’s role as well as the strong commitment to criticism. Cannot wait for the big reveal!’

Writers SA has now commenced recruitment for the journal’s inaugural Editor, who must be based in South Australia. Applications for the position close at midday Monday 4 March.

Jessica Alice said: ‘A visionary Editor is key to this project to publish progressive literary works from around Australia and provide a vital space for literary criticism.’

The Editor will work with a volunteer editorial committee of eight, ensuring that the new literary journal supports artistic output, as well as vocational training for emerging editors. Information about the Editor’s position can be found on ArtsHub and on Writers SA’s website.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

