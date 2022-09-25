News

New KIN partnership for First Nations Festival

Two festivals partner to expand opportunities for First Nations artists.
26 Sep 2022
ArtsHub
Indigenous dancer on stage

Sermsah Bin Saad, YIRRAMBOI Festival opening ceremony 2019. PhotoTiffany Garvie. Image courtesy YIRRAMBOI Festival, Melbourne.

In a first for both YIRRAMBOI (Melbourne) and Dark Mofo (Tasmania), the two organisations have announced they will entering into a new partnerships – what they are calling ‘kin’ – to develop and deliver new works.

The two major Australian Arts Festivals are joining forces to support local First Nations artists to develop four new works for world premiere at YIRRAMBOI Festival and Dark Mofo in 2023.

The announcement comes after criticisms in recent years in how the Tasmanian institutions / festival has managed its First Nations programming.

DarkLab Cultural Advisor, Caleb Nichols-Mansell, and Music Programmer & Producer Dylan Hoskins said: ‘The coming together of these two festivals is a strong statement about the need for more First Nations-led and authentic relationships between First Nations artists and the broader arts sector.’

They added that in addition to developing new work, ‘community artists [will] have access to funding, industry partners, stakeholders and production support to fully realise their concept,’ through the new initiative.

In a statement the two organisations explained that ‘kin’ will highlight the cross cultural connections and kinship between Koorie and Palawa peoples, and supports collaboration of eight First Nations artists from both communities to build relationships, exchange knowledge and develop works to be presented at YIRRAMBOI Festival (May 2023) and Dark Mofo (June 2023).

Cultural oversight and support will be offered by members of a core working group including Nathan Maynard (Palawa), Caleb Nicholls-Mansell (Palawa), a Koorie Elder (to be announced), Sherene Stewart (Taungurung), Rosie Kalina (Wemba Wemba), with production support from J-Maine Beezley (Wakka Wakka) and Dylan Hoskins (Gumbaynggir/Dunghutti).

YIRRAMBOI co-leads, Sherene Stewart and J-Maine Beezley said of the initiative, and what it means to Indigenous artists: ‘COVID-19 lockdowns gave YIRRAMBOI the opportunity to shift our International Collaborations program towards local artists to platform and spotlight the rich history and kinship between First Nations Victorian and Tasmanian artists. We seek to continuously support First Nations stories on stage and through kin, we extend their life beyond YIRRAMBOI to even more audiences.’ Melbourne First Nations artists will be curated by YIRRAMBOI Festival.

Tasmanian Aboriginal Artists are now invited to an Expressions of Interest process via the YIRRAMBOI website. EOIs open Tuesday 20 September 2022, and close on 5.00pm Friday 7 October 2022.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 20-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

