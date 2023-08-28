New grants program to support disability access infrastructure

Making Space is a new Victorian grants program designed to support infrastructure projects that enable accessibility in cultural venues and their grounds.

The program offers funding of $50,000 to $100,000 for Victorian projects that enhance physical, sensory or digital access.

Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos said in a statement: ‘Ensuring all Victorians have equitable opportunities to build creative careers or participate in creative experiences is at the heart of our Creative State strategy.

‘Making Space is going to strengthen our creative sector and have a lasting impact on Victoria’s talented Deaf and Disabled creative community – workers and audiences alike,’ he said.

Grants can be used for physical refurbishments such as improvements to pathways and parking around venues and buildings, or amending the heights of fixtures and fittings so that all people can reach door handles, elevator buttons, light switches and more.

Sensory access upgrades could see the creation of quiet spaces, tactile signage, dimmable and flexible lighting, and hearing augmentation systems to improve the experience of Deaf and Disabled people in creative spaces.

Funding could also be used on digital projects, including the development of accessible websites, new equipment or software to facilitate livestreaming, automated captioning and chat systems.

Projects seeking funding support through Making Space should be at the advanced stages of planning and ready to begin.

The new funding program is open to Victoria-based creative organisations and collectives led by Deaf and Disabled people. Organisations or collectives with a commitment to disability leadership in their staff, board, subcommittees or advisory groups may also apply.

The program has been developed by Deaf and Disabled creatives alongside access experts and delivered by the state’s peak body for arts and disability, Arts Access Victoria.

Arts Access Victoria CEO Caroline Bowditch said: ‘Arts Access Victoria is thrilled to deliver Making Space infrastructure funding grants, supporting Creative Victoria’s goal of increasing access to creative spaces and activity.’

Improving access for Deaf and Disabled creatives and audiences is a key part of the Labor Government’s Creative State strategy.

An online information session about the funding initiative, presented by Arts Access Victoria, will take place on Tuesday 5 September from 3pm to 4pm.

Applications to the Making Space fund are now open and close on 10 October 2023. Visit Arts Access Victoria to learn more.