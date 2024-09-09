New Ghost Festival riffs off The Rocks’ eerie past this Halloween

Australia has increasingly embraced Halloween, but not everyone is happy about it. While many have argued that it is yet another commercial American import, others see Australia’s Halloween as a great event for families.

An announcement this week deepens that connection. Ghost Festival is Australia’s first Halloween festival, and it will be staged over four nights in Sydney’s historic Rocks area. It is the perfect location for eerie narratives and immersive experiences, tapping the city’s ghostly past.

Many Australian cities stage annual Zombie Walks around their streets, an event that has grown exponentially in popularity over the years. This new festival harnesses that interest and pushes it further.

The Festival is the latest enterprise from BBR Group, the creative force behind events such as Sydney’s Bastille Festival, Mov’in Bed, Xmas in July Festival and Raclette Igloo Experience.

The event is hedged at bringing families into the city and fuelling the night-time economy, which has been a policy agenda for the NSW Government, alongside embracing new immersive experiences.

While the event is being described as free, it does require tickets for certain zones and experiences.

A ghostly program

You can get your make-up done, at the new Ghost Festival. Image: Supplied.

From 31 October to 3 November, The Rocks will become a haunted wonderland. Among the highlights, the theatre group Deadhouse will take over the streets to tell the tales of the ghosts and murders that haunt the precinct.

Tallawoladah Lawn, in front of the Museum of Contemporary Art, will be transformed into a supernatural dance floor with the Silent Zombie Disco Party. By day it will resemble a chaotic Zombieland with eerie soundscapes. Those craving a deeper immersion, can grab a headset and dive into to an event ‘where spine-tingling tunes and electrifying beats fuel a dance-off among the walking dead,’ say the promoters.

There will also be a Ghost Festival Halloween Parade where the streets of The Rocks come alive with a New Orleans-inspired carnival of creatures, costumes and haunting pageantry. You can join the night walkers if you don your own dramatic costume.

And to assist, some of Sydney’s top make-up artists and body painters will be on hand to turn you into one of The Rocks’ infamous spirits or a creature straight out of your nightmares.

The Ghost Festival will also include spooky beverages and creepy culinary treats set within a labyrinth of ghostly sounds, flickering lights and towering props designed to keep you on edge.

And, for those unravelled by the night, a Halloween Market will present around the clock.

Early bird tickets for Ghost Festival are now on sale.