New galleries for Bruny Island and Bribie Island

Very different in character, but both boosting the cultural offering to the tourism market, two new galleries have opened in regional towns.

On Bribie Island, in the Moreton Bay region of Southeast Queensland, the Abbey Museum Art Gallery and Café was recently launched by Minister for the Environment and Tourism and Minister for Science and Innovation, Andrew Powell, with art dealer and philanthropist, Philip Bacon AO lending his support.

In Tasmania, bruny NORTH adds to the cultural offerings on the popular Bruny Island. It is an independent contemporary art space founded by creative director and stylist Virginia Dowzer.

More about Abbey Museum Art Gallery and Café

Abby Museum and Gallery opening. Photo: Tracey Dee Axelsen, supplied.

While not strictly a new venture, the Abbey Museum of Art and Archaeology has expanded significantly to include a new art gallery showcasing previously unseen paintings and icons dating from the 15th century, and sculptures as old as 1000BC.

“The new art gallery means Abbey Museum can expand its cultural offerings to entice locals and visitors into a world of art and culture through the ages,” said Powell at the launch.

“The Queensland Government provided $1.95 million towards the redevelopment of the art gallery and café, which is a perfect place for people who want a unique experience – from history buffs to families looking to learn about history,” he continued.

The collection includes medieval, Renaissance and Baroque paintings and sculptures, ceramics, stained glass and works on paper, providing a rich resource for tourists and school groups. Around 10,000 visitors currently visit the Museum annually, and is considered one of the premiere medieval history museums in the southern hemisphere.

The inaugural exhibition, Inspired Images: The Art of Faiths, explores human history through works inspired by diverse spiritual beliefs, explains the gallery. A highlight of the new display is the recently donated Vision of St Hubert, for which a preparatory drawing exists in the Louvre, with the original on Bribie Island.

Bacon said at the gallery’s inauguration: “It is such an unbelievable resource, I mean you expect to see this in one of the great museums or galleries in cities of the world and here it is in Caboolture. The display is amazing, I think the lighting is fantastic, the labels are so professional and easy to read, and tell the story – the whole presentation is amazing. It is beyond my expectations.”

The Abbey Museum is located in Caboolture (Queensland), and is open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.

More about bruny NORTH

bruny NORTH art space. Photo: courtesy of Wardle Studio.

bruny NORTH is a small multipurpose curated space with a focus on craftsmanship. It will host exhibitions, workshops, morning markets, private dinners, special events, artists residencies and more. The building was designed by renowned architect John Wardle and looks out across the stunning landscape of Bruny Island.

Founder of the project, Virginia Dowzer, says that the space celebrates local and international creativity, craftsmanship and excellence, while positioning the remote area on North Bruny as a destination within the global sustainable tourism movement, advocating for slow and sustainable tourism on the Island at all times.

“I am known as a ‘blow-in’ here, which is very grounding. I’ve also happily swapped out Christian Diors for Crocs and Balenciagas for Blundstones,” says Dowzer. “I fell in love with the light, the air and the welcoming spirit of this place seven years ago.”

Virginia Dowzer. Photo: Bronwyn Kidd.

“Bruny Island offers a refreshing reset – judging people by their presence, not their narratives. It’s a space where creativity thrives without boundaries,” she continues of the new gallery.

Dowzer has worked in the design field for over three decades, and is passionate about sustainable practices. Named a Good Design Ambassador in 2023, she is interested in projects that “reflect thoughtful innovation and community spirit”.

The inaugural exhibition in the space is Perimeters by Wona Bae and Charlie Lawler, which opened 20 January. It draws inspiration from the liminal spaces where land meets sea and liquid encounters solid. The exhibition references a visual archive of patterns and textures documented during their field study of the dolerite boulders that shape the island’s northern edge.

bruny NORTH is located on the northern most tip of the island, at 18 Bruny Island Main Road, Lunawuni/Bruny Island, Lutruwita/Tasmania.

