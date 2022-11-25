New biennial festival puts dance in the FRAME

Informed by three years of consultation with the independent dance community and the small-to-medium sector, the new biennial dance festival FRAME will be held in Melbourne over 1-31 March 2023.

Running at the same time as Sydney’s independent dance festival March Dance (enrolments for which close on Monday 28 November) the new festival is co-presented by a range of partners, including the City of Melbourne’s Arts House, Bunjil Place in the outer suburban City of Casey, Dancehouse, and The Substation.

Other key partners include dance companies Chunky Move, Lucy Guerin Inc and The Australian Ballet, as well as the Centre for Projection Art, Darebin Arts Speakeasy, Temperance Hall, and the regionally based live arts company Punctum Inc.

The FRAME program will present a broad picture of contemporary dance practices across live performances, talks, labs, films, public programs, and workshops.

The FRAME partners said in a joint statement: ‘The journey has been incredibly rewarding, and we are immensely excited about all that’s to come. It’s been a privilege to work alongside one another to co-design and co-create a festival that champions artists and invites audiences to explore and delight in dance.

‘The inaugural FRAME will offer a considered and enthralling dance program of unprecedented scale and depth. We can’t wait to unveil it in all its vibrancy, and March 2023 can’t come soon enough,’ they said.

Read: Ballet Review: Swan Lake, West Australian Ballet

While the full FRAME program will not be announced until February 2023, some details have already been revealed, including Triptych by Phillip Adams (also programmed as part of Sydney WorldPride), works by Rebecca Jensen, Luke George and Jackie Sheppard, and Aotearoa is Here, a free, three-day workshop for up to 30 local artists led by three leading street dancers from Aotearoa/New Zealand and presented as part of Chunky Move’s annual professional development program.

A successor to Dance Massive (the biennial dance festival co-presented by Arts House, Dancehouse and Malthouse Theatre between 2009 and 2019) FRAME will not have a traditional programming model. Instead, it will be delivered through the collective efforts of a diverse group of arts organisations and an artist curatorium comprising 20 dance artists.

The Honouring by Jackie Sheppard was first presented at La Mama in 2019 for YIRRAMBOI and will be redeveloped and expanded for FRAME.. Photo: James Henry.

Melbourne’s Lord Mayor Sally Capp said FRAME was more than three years in the making and will present a unique opportunity to showcase Melbourne’s leading dance performers, artists and creatives.

‘FRAME is an inspiring dance festival only Melbourne can deliver. We are so proud to partner with FRAME, bringing leading arts organisations, independent artists and producers together to put on an unmissable festival,’ Capp said.

Visit the FRAME website for further details about the festival and the first tranche of productions to be announced.