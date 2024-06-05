National Performing Arts Partnership Framework expands again

Two arts organisations, Brisbane’s La Boite Theatre and national touring and production company Performing Lines, will become new members of the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework (NPAPF) from 2025.

Administered by Creative Australia, the Partnership Framework is delivered in collaboration with all states and the Northern Territory, with Framework members sharing in matched funding from their relevant state and territory governments, ensuring a significant degree of stability for the companies concerned.

In the case of Performing Lines, and recognising the company’s work nationally, Framework funding will come from Creative Australia, Arts Tasmania, WA’s Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries and Create NSW.

‘La Boite and Performing Lines have been brilliantly telling Australian stories for years. This recognition is well deserved and can’t come soon enough,’ said Tony Burke, Federal Minister for the Arts, in response to the news.

Investment in 37 existing Partnership Framework organisations will continue from 2025 to 2028. With the addition of Performing Lines and La Boite, the investment provides guaranteed investment for up to eight years for the 39 participating companies.

Other Framework members include Australia’s many state theatre companies and orchestras, Griffin Theatre Company, Musica Viva Australia, Queensland Ballet, The Australian Ballet and Bell Shakespeare.

Welcoming the new entrants to the Framework, Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette AM said: ‘We are delighted to welcome La Boite and Performing Lines to the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework. The addition of these two new entrants will help to enrich Australia’s cultural landscape, offering audiences across Australia a wealth of diverse and transformative performances that inspire, provoke and captivate.’

Chair of the La Boite Board, Adam Brunes, said it was a monumental occasion for the company – Australia’s oldest continuously running professional theatre company – to enter the Framework on the eve of its 100th anniversary.

‘A century-old company is not just a business entity; it’s a living testament to human ingenuity, ambition, determination and the power of collective effort, for which the Queensland Government via Arts Queensland and the Australian Government via Creative Australia have been instrumental,’ Brunes said.

‘The confidence and security provided by this vital funding will ensure that La Boite is best positioned to make a significant cultural, social and economic contribution to the Australian community for another 100 years.’

The news was all the sweeter for Performing Lines, with Chairperson Robi Stanton noting that the company is one of the only organisations working with independent performing artists nationally.

‘We are proud to have been recognised for our leadership and significant contribution to the performing arts sector, and we commend the vision of the Government in supporting Performing Lines,’ Stanton said.

‘We look forward to continuing to champion the independent sector as a powerful force of contemporary cultural expression.

‘We would like to pass on a big congratulations to La Boite, with whom we are in company in today’s announcement. We look forward to working closely with the 38 other NPAPF companies in our mission to strengthen the cultural sector for years to come,’ Stanton added.

Originally known as the Major Performing Arts (MPA) Group, the NPAPF was formally agreed upon in October 2019 at the annual Meeting of Cultural Ministers.

The previous MPA framework was often perceived as a closed shop and lacking a clear way in which new companies could progress to MPA status or be stripped of such status should they consistently and clearly underperform.

At that same meeting in 2019, Brisbane-based circus company Circa was formally invited to join the NPAPF, with a similar offer shortly extended to Victorian Opera thereafter.

The last expansion of the NPAPF occurred in mid-2021, at which time Back to Back Theatre (Vic), Terrapin Puppet Theatre (Tas), Dancenorth (Qld), Windmill (SA), Griffin Theatre Company (NSW), ILBIJERRI (Vic), Marrugeku (WA) and Artback NT became Framework members.

The Australian Capital Territory is now the only state or territory not represented in the NPAPF.