Multicultural museums amplify visibility by ‘hooking up’

A new art trail is tapping in to Melbourne’s rich resource of multicultural museums.

Art Trails are not a new thing – in fact cultural trails featuring key cultural sites reach back centuries, from the pilgrimages in Medieval Europe to gallery hopping the world’s iconic institutions as a creative rite of passage.

Why they persist is because they work. But how they exist is regularly rethought.

A great example is this new initiative kicking off in Melbourne this month.

Six cultural institutions have come together for the Just Gold Multicultural Museums Trail – described as a first of its kind in Australia in creating a visitor journey that explores multiculturalism through an open dialogue, assisted by technology.

Melbourne’s Islamic Museum, Museo Italiano, Hellenic Museum Melbourne, Museum of Chinese Australian History, the Jewish Museum of Australia and Immigration Museum are part of the new initiative, steered by the social enterprise agency, Just Gold, under the banner ‘Think Culture’.

Each institution is well established in its own right; however, each is somewhat niche – and in that – faces the challenge of finding new audiences.

The museums have been connected through an innovative tour designed by Just Gold – described by the organisation as similar to an ‘Open House event with the addition of the pilot AR (augmented reality) and the digital ecosystem.’

The innovative trail aims to showcase what the next generation of museum tours will look like, with a cross venue experience powered by AR technology.

The immersive technology will take guests across the city, highlighting existing pieces and exhibitions of Melbourne’s multicultural museums. Visitors simply position their smartphone over the exhibit’s QR code, and information will be delivered to their screen.

The Hellenic Museum’s CEO and Head of Curation, Sarah Craig says, ‘It is an exciting opportunity to champion and celebrate the intercultural fabric of this city with fellow arts and culture institutions.’

Director Education and Community Engagement at Islamic Museum Australia, Sherene Hassan, adds, ‘We at the IMA are delighted to be part of this inaugural celebration of culture. Museums such as our own contribute to highlighting the breadth and depth of multiculturalism in Australia, serving as a vehicle for education and greater cross-cultural understanding.’

Just Gold CEO, Kyriakos Gold, says, ‘Channelling and promoting diverse cultures to the broader public contributes significantly, not only to the production of cultural goods and social cohesion, but also to the broader economy.’

Museum of Chinese Australian History in Melbourne. Image: Supplied.

How to participate

The Museum Trail will offer an immersive, cross-city, cross-institution experience over the weekend of the 26-27 November.

‘The AR component complements the IRL (in real life) experience with both narration and subtitles (for accessibility). As the museums do not have tour guides, we have created an online digital guide. We are targeting younger audiences with AR, as our research shows that multicultural museums are traditionally visited by older audiences,’ explains a Just Gold spokesperson.

The weekend trail will wrap up with an Q and A event featuring arts and museum experts discussing the representations of culture in our multicultural society. It will be held on 28 November at the Commons QV in Melbourne’s Greek Quarter.

While the trail is physically a date-specific event, the digital record of it will have a long tail. The discussion will be captured in front of a live audience and streamed across the country on Just Gold’s digital ecosystem. Gold says the Q and A aims to ‘amplify the voices of cultural organisations’.

The Just Gold spokesperson adds, ‘It will be produced as a TV show, but also as a social media suite, and it will stream on the Think Culture website, as well as on our social media, with mini videos extending the trail and related conversations online for the months to come.’

Read: New diversity research offers snapshot of the publishing industry

The AR platform further connects the museums and also registers users to a competition, giving them the opportunity to win vouchers redeemable in museum shops.

Elizabeth Triarico, from Museo Italiano, concludes, ‘The Multicultural Museums Trail is a fun interactive experience that brings us all closer together by highlighting our unique multicultural stories and objects.’

Tickets: For free entry use the code ‘Think Culture 2022’ at the ticketing desk to enter.

The videos and the talk will sit on the site for continued viewing and participation.

Just Gold is Australia’s first full-service consulting and creative agency, and a social enterprise on a mission to empower people and tear down social barriers. Profits contribute to pro bono services that empower people and organisations who work to end social issues.