Melbourne’s historic queer bookshop facing financial hardship

Named one of the world’s best queer bookshops, Melbourne’s Hares & Hyenas has called on its followers for support as it experiences financial hardship. The call comes as independent bookshops across the country continue to feel the pressure of Australia’s cost-of-living crisis.

Eighteen months ago, Hares & Hyenas moved to the Victorian Pride Centre (VPC). In an email to subscribers, owner Rowland Thomson explained that the “VPC has been supportive financially”, but the bookstore has suffered the flow-on effects of a dramatic shift in the VPC’s trading hours.

The centre decided to close its café on weekends and open for limited hours on weekdays. From the start of 2025, it decided to close entirely on Sundays and public holidays. Thomson says this was due “to the cost of security and reduced visitors” and said the centre was “working on a plan to create a more vibrant environment during its opening hours”.

Hares & Hyenas is Melbourne’s longest-running queer bookshop. Reflecting on his 33-year journey with the shop to the ABC last year, Thomson highlighted the vital role queer bookstores play in fostering queer culture, especially in political environments that continue to discriminate against vulnerable queer communities.

“The worry is how the threats covertly affect the decision-making of other parties in the process, including publishers, libraries, councils and booksellers,” he said. “Independent bookshops do not answer to anyone but themselves, so we can keep stocking titles.”

Thomson encourages customers to support Hare & Hyenas by purchasing items online or in person.