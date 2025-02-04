News

 > News

Melbourne’s historic queer bookshop facing financial hardship

Eighteen months after moving to the Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda, the iconic queer bookshop Hares and Hyenas is calling on customers for support.
4 Feb 2025 15:47
David Burton
Iconic Melbourne queer bookshop Hare & Hyenas is facing financial hardship and calling on readers for support.

Writing and Publishing

Iconic Melbourne queer bookshop Hares and Hyenas is facing financial hardship and calling on readers for support. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Named one of the world’s best queer bookshops, Melbourne’s Hares & Hyenas has called on its followers for support as it experiences financial hardship. The call comes as independent bookshops across the country continue to feel the pressure of Australia’s cost-of-living crisis. 

Eighteen months ago, Hares & Hyenas moved to the Victorian Pride Centre (VPC). In an email to subscribers, owner Rowland Thomson explained that the “VPC has been supportive financially”, but the bookstore has suffered the flow-on effects of a dramatic shift in the VPC’s trading hours.

The centre decided to close its café on weekends and open for limited hours on weekdays. From the start of 2025, it decided to close entirely on Sundays and public holidays. Thomson says this was due “to the cost of security and reduced visitors” and said the centre was “working on a plan to create a more vibrant environment during its opening hours”. 

Hares & Hyenas is Melbourne’s longest-running queer bookshop. Reflecting on his 33-year journey with the shop to the ABC last year, Thomson highlighted the vital role queer bookstores play in fostering queer culture, especially in political environments that continue to discriminate against vulnerable queer communities. 

“The worry is how the threats covertly affect the decision-making of other parties in the process, including publishers, libraries, councils and booksellers,” he said. “Independent bookshops do not answer to anyone but themselves, so we can keep stocking titles.”

Thomson encourages customers to support Hare & Hyenas by purchasing items online or in person. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Two panels. On the left is of author Ashley Kalagian Blunt. She has brown hair and is wearing a leather jacket. On the right is the cover of her novel, 'Cold Truth". There are icicles on the background, one dripping with blood.
Reviews

Book review: Cold Truth, Ashley Kalagian Blunt

The freezing temperature is not the only thing that will send chills along your spine.

Erich Mayer
Australian publishing is being swallowed by international conglomerates. (Image: Laurianne Langlais on Unsplash)
Features

Australian publishing faces unprecedented consolidation – will it help or hurt local authors?

In a massive sea change for Australian publishing, three independent publishers have been acquired in less than six months. Experts…

David Burton
Two panels. On the left is of writer Geraldine Brooks. She has dark hair in a bob style and is wearing a black and white pattern jumper. On the right is the cover of her book, 'Memorial Days', with a picture of large rocks.
Reviews

Book review: Memorial Days, Geraldine Brooks

A memoir about grief by a writer at the top of her form.

David Burton
A young woman with black hair and wearing black has her head on an angle. She is smiling and has on hand on her head.
News

New writing program for Pasifika-Australian authors

A project set to amplify the voices of Pasifika-Australians.

Thuy On
Close detail of a clown's painted face. arts news
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login