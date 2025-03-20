Melbourne International Comedy Festival kicks off with the Gala

Melbourne loves a tradition, especially one that begins with its own capital letter… Moomba, Melbourne Cup and, of course, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) Gala, which took place last night at the Palais in St Kilda, raising money for Oxfam and giving 23 of the stars of the Festival four minutes each to put their best foot forward.

The format is a double-edged sword for both audience and performer. As a viewer you get to witness a wonderful smorgasbord of acts – both old favourites and new discoveries – and if there’s one or two that don’t quite hit the mark for you… well, you only have to wait a few minutes and there’ll be someone else along. The selling point for the performers is that they get to show off a tantalising taster of (presumably) their very finest material and maybe set off a surge for ticket sales on the strength of it.

The downside for those both on and offstage is that there’s a definite sense of urgency, which isn’t really conducive to the old ‘relax and enjoy the show’. For the audience it’s laugh now and give them all the love they need/deserve, because a/ they only have 240 seconds, b/ the cameras are watching as this is all being recorded for the ABC, and c/ it’s for charity!

Jenny Tian – you’ll never be able to look her mother in the eye again. Image: Supplied.

The acts really have to hit the ground running and it’s the seasoned pros who seem most prepared to take this in their stride. Like Gillian Cosgriff, who had just the song primed to hit the zeitgeist and the audience’s funny bone – a witty ditty about preventing the dreaded scroll by reminding herself that it’s only giving money to billionaires. Look, it was much funnier the way she sang it.

Urzila Carlson launched the night with a cheeky bit about blood donation – although she’s clearly going to the wrong place if all she gets is a biscuit and a drink. Pro tip: head to Hawthorn Road, Caulfield for party pies, fruit cake, sausage rolls, crackers and more. There’s even a milk shake maker, I kid you not.

Carlson was also just the first of a veritable line-up of cosy coupled-up lesbian stand-ups – followed by Geraldine Hickey lamenting the agonies of being the one in the relationship with a terrible sense of direction (the pain is real), Mel Buttle (hosting, but popping up every so often with a quip about marriage and parenting a toddler) and from the UK, Chloe Petts, explaining the difference between women’s football (as in the EPL) and men’s. Unfortunately she didn’t let slip what team she supports so I’ll never know if we could be friends.

Luke McGregor and Daniel Connell probably overshared about their own sex lives (wonder if their wives were in?), with the latter’s observations regarding the young couple next door and his mime with a glass and his… er, let’s just leave it at his mime… were particularly hilarious.

The always energetic Tommy Little. Image: Supplied.

Most energetic were Tommy Little rounding out the night, and managing to stuff up a gag and still make it work through sheer will alone, Schalk Bezuidenhout in full 80s attire with a manic set about moving into a house about to be besieged by snakes and monkeys, and Chris Parker, who seemed to be on a least a six-pack of Red Bulls, but also impressed by daring to go for some audience banter, even with the clock ticking down.

The antithesis to that high-octane approach was Ray O’Leary with a beautifully judged deadpan routine about being diagnosed with autism by a random woman in the street, while Jenny Tian may well get the award for the best gag of the night, if only for the visual it parked in the audience’s heads. Not to give away any spoilers as it’s probably in her show, but it has something to do with a mother, a portrait and a reference to Chairman Mao.

OK, perhaps you had to be there, but the good news is you can. Because The Gala, hosted by Mel Buttle, screens on Wednesday 26 March at 9pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.