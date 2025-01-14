Melbourne Art Fair 2025 program revealed, focused on being female-led and First Peoples art and design

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name of a person who has died.

Following the first announcement of Australasia galleries and First Nations art centres participating in its 2025 edition, Melbourne Art Fair now unveiled the full program across its four pillars: Video, Beyond, Conversations and Project Rooms.

A total of 70 galleries will be presenting at the Fair this year, with over 100 artists bringing their pieces to the 9000-square metre space at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 20-23 February.

Melbourne Art Fair 2025 program highlights

The Victorian First Peoples Art and Design Fair (VFPADF) will present an exclusive showcase of 37 artists and designers, led by co-curators Janina Harding and Dr Jessica Clark, ahead of its full launch in 2027. Artists participating include Lorraine Brigdale, Lisa Waup, Kim Wandin, Peter Wales-Crowe and Glennys Briggs, while art centres including Kaiela Arts, Baluk Arts, The Torch, and Perridak Arts will present artists and designers for the showcase.

The inaugural VFPAD Commission has been awarded to Mitch Mahoney, fir a work set to premiere as part of the Melbourne Art Fair Commission program.

For the Video programming stream, Rachel Ciesla (AGWA, Simon Lee Foundation Institute of Contemporary Asian Art), has brought together works by artists including the late Destiny Deacon, Canadian-born, New York-based Sara Cywnar and Pakistani visual artist Ceal Floyer.

On view will be No Place Like Home (1999) by Deacon and Erin Hefferon (presented by Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery); Red Film (2018) by Cywnar (presented by Cooper Cole), which uses the colour as a ‘visual connector’; Plughole (2017) by Floyer (presented by Esther Schipper), which captures a simple idea that hints at something deeper; Untitled (2014) by Oliver Laric (presented by Tania Leighton), and Wave (2019) by Tong Wenmin (presented by White Space with Videotage), depicting the artist’s body subject to the forces of nature.

Paul Yore’s bejewelled hearse, previously exhibited in his major solo exhibition, WORD MADE FRESH at ACCA and Carriageworks, will make a reappearance as part of Melbourne Art Fair’s Beyond section this year, presented by STATION and Hugo Michell. Two more large-scale installations will come from Jahnne Pasco-White (STATION), who presented a Macfarlane Commission in 2022 of suspended watercolour canvases, and Kim Ah Sam (Vivien Anderson Gallery), a Kuku Yalanji and Kalkadoon woman known for her impressive weaving.

Paul Yore, ‘WORD MADE FLESH’, installation view at Carriageworks. Photo: Zan Wimberley.

In Project Rooms, a non-commercial platform presented by Alpha60, West Space will showcase Attending To, a sound and installation work by music artist Aarti Jadu and ceramicist Claire de Carteret. Meanwhile, Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE) presents EARTHING with three South Australian artists, Carly Tarkari Dodd, Oakey and Mark Valenzuela.

Conversations will see the likes of choreographer Melanie Lane, Jeff Khan (Creative Director, Asia TOPA), Melanie Oliver (Acting Senior Curator, Monash University Museum of Art and Curator, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū), Ane Tonga (Curator, Pacific Art at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki), Kim Kruger (First Peoples Directions Circle), Amita Kirpalani (Curator, International Art, National Gallery of Victoria), among others, discuss topics ranging from trans-Tasman collaboration to the importance of First Peoples art and culture in Treaty conversations.

Two panels will spotlight Melbourne Art Foundation 2025 Commission artists, Yona Lee and Dawn Ng.

This year’s Melbourne Art Fair VIP Lounge is designed by Oigåll Projects, featuring art and design pieces by Brud Studia, Eduardo Wolfe-Alegria, Huseyin Sami, James Lemon, BMDO, Cordon Salon, Lauren Dunn, and Adam Cornish.

Melbourne Art Fair’s Fair Director, Melissa Loughnan says, “I am thrilled to be leading the 18th iteration of Melbourne Art Fair, an edition that is not only resolutely female-led but also a celebration of First Peoples artistic practice.”

She adds: “As we look to the future, Melbourne Art Fair continues to be instrumental in shaping the cultural and creative identity of the region.”

View the full Melbourne Art Fair 2025 program online.