Masterpiece by Edvard Munch gifted to the National Gallery of Australia

The National Gallery of Australia is screaming for joy over a new Munch acquisition... no, it's not that one.
8 Apr 2025 11:02
Gina Fairley
Two gallery assistants dressed in black hanging masterpiece painting in fold frame. Edvard Munch.

Visual Arts

Edvard Munch, ‘Mann med Hest/Mann mit Pferd (Man with horse) 1918, installation view, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, gift of Geoff Ainsworth AM 2024. Image: Supplied.

Edvard Munch is one of art history’s most iconic artists – his painting The Scream (1893) has been immortalised on fridge magnets, tea towels and weighty tomes exploring expressionism.

Australia is now set to have its own Munch masterwork with the donation of the painting Man with Horse, which has been gifted to the National Gallery of Australia (NGA). It marks the most significant acquisition for the national collection in the 21st century.

This highly significant acquisition has been made possible through the generosity of Geoff Ainsworth AM. Ainsworth said in a statement today: “It is a joy to gift Man with Horse to the National Gallery of Australia… Edvard Munch’s art is celebrated globally, so I am delighted that Australians can, from today, stand before this masterpiece and experience its luminous beauty and subtle complexity.”

Prior to arriving in Kamberri/Canberra, the painting had been held in private collections since 1938. It was, however, included in the recent major retrospective Edvard Munch: Beyond the Scream (2024) at the Hangaram Art Museum in Seoul, South Korea – testament to the quality of this work.

And the painting?

Brushy style painting of a white horse and man in green fields. Edvard Munch.
Edvard Munch, ‘Mann med Hest/Mann mit Pferd’ (Man with Horse) 1918, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, gift of Geoff Ainsworth AM 2024. Image: Supplied.

Painted in 1918 by the Norwegian artist, it has the same signature evocative, somewhat vigorous, brushstrokes as many of Munch’s iconic works, adding to its emotional intensity. The Gallery says: “This striking work captures Munch’s bold use of colour, expressive brushwork and symbolist imagery, and is a powerful testament to his exploration of the human and natural worlds.”

It was painted during a period when Munch was working on a series of important compositions featuring his white horse named Rousseau, after moving to the country estate Ekely in 1916. Most works at this time had a utilitarian quality with agrarian scenes, while Man with Horse is a rare example of the artist exploring the spiritual relationship between animal and human. The Gallery adds, “The horse signals a tension between the power of the natural world and the relative insecurity of man’s existence.” It is sizable, measuring 130 by 150 centimetres, and it is now on view at the NGA.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

