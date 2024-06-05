Making it count: Brisbane Festival announces its 2024 program

‘Paris, London, Tokyo, Osaka, Munich, Lisbon, Porto, Milan, Barcelona, Brisbane’ runs the tagline for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show in this year’s Brisbane Festival program – an encouragement by Artistic Director Louise Bezzina to urge her fellow Brisbanites to be proud of their Asia Pacific-facing international city.

‘One hundred and 50 million percent, that is exactly my reasoning,’ Bezzina tells ArtsHub a few days out from this year’s Festival program launch, when asked about the show’s promotional tagline.

‘I instigated this, actually, and it’s exactly for that reason, because it is an Australian exclusive in Brisbane. It is an international production, and we have international productions tour to Brisbane and Queensland and across the country all the time, but this is something special.’

Part musical review and part fashion parade, Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show (praised by The Guardian as ‘as much a celebration of bodies and sensuality and sexual freedom as it is a fabulously fun romp through the French designer’s life and career’) distils 50 years of pop culture through the famous fashion designer’s eyes, while also celebrating his colourful life and career.

Like any other major arts festival, Brisbane Festival only has a limited time each year in which to make an impact, and so by programming Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show, Bezzina is committed to opening this year’s Festival with a bang.

‘Brisbane Festival has 23 days in the entire year to make it count, so this [production] is making it count. This is celebrating our city, being proud of our city, inviting people to our city, and using this as a catalyst for amazing opportunities for community engagement and conversation, for joy, for fun, frivolity, expression, all of the things that festivals can do so beautifully,’ she says.

Creating a legacy

Brisbane Festival is committed to ensuring that the impact of Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show ripples beyond the stage by presenting workshops focused on wearable art and waste-free fashion, hosting an inclusive catwalk event, and by providing local artist Grace Lillian Lee (a multicultural practitioner known for contemporary interpretations of traditional weaving practices and her collaborations with Indigenous communities) with significant professional development opportunities.

‘Leveraging the opportunity for local artists to connect with work of this scale is really important for me … and so I was immediately inspired to put Grace’s work forward and to see if, in fact, there would be an opportunity for a collaboration between John Paul Gautier and Grace. To my great delight, John Paul Gautier’s team – and John Paul Gautier himself – agreed that that was a great idea,’ Bezzina says.

‘And so we worked to send Grace to Paris in January this year, and she spent some time with John Paul Gaultier, which has resulted in a special collaboration where Grace will unveil a range of iconic couture pieces that will be featured in the production,’ she explains, adding that another significant outcome will be Lee’s first major solo exhibition, The Dream Weaver: Guardians of Grace at Brisbane Powerhouse throughout the Festival.

Other Festival highlights include a new stage adaptation of Trent Dalton’s Love Stories by the theatrical team behind 2021’s Boy Swallows Universe, and a rich array of musical events ranging from the fully-staged premiere of Eucalyptus (a new opera based on Murray Bail’s Miles Franklin Award-winning novel, composed by Jonathan Mills with a libretto by Meredith Oakes) and performances by the Australian Chamber Orchestra and Queensland Symphony Orchestra, to local bands and the Brisbane season of Ilbijerri’s Big Name, No Blankets, a raucous, rock ’n’ roll retelling of the music of Warumpi Band (‘as rousing and heart-warming a musical as you could wish for,’ according to ArtsHub‘s Managing Editor Madeleine Swain).

First Nations works, including Gurr Era Op (‘the face of the sea’ in Meriam Mir) by choreographer Ghenoa Gela, and the new musical Straight from the Strait presented by Opera Queensland and sung in Meriam Mir, Kala Lagaw Ya and Torres Strait Creole, as well as English – together with Queensland Theatre’s Dear Brother by Lenny Donahue and Tibian Wyles, an exploration of what it means to be a young Aboriginal man in 2024 – are prominent in this year’s Festival program.

‘It’s really important that we honour our history and so having a huge body of First Nations work in the Festival is absolutely critical,’ says Bezzina.

Ghenoa Gela’s ‘Gurr Era Op’. Photo: Supplied.

‘We also have a focus on the Torres Strait Islands this year, which includes the world premiere of the major new musical that we’re doing with Opera Queensland, Straight from the Straits, which is going to be something really, really extraordinary and joyous – a story of this incredible Country that hasn’t really been celebrated and told before. It’s a work that’s been in development for a really long time and finally gets the outing that it well and truly deserves.’

From art to Olympics

Another cultural thread that becomes immediately evident when browsing the program is the significant presence of works by artists with a disability in the 2024 Brisbane Festival.

‘This is probably the [Festival’s] largest program of productions that have been led by artists with a disability, and which ranges in genre, demographic, audiences etc, but it’s something that we’ve really consciously put a lot of energy into, and we’ve got a range of incredible premieres,’ Bezzina says.

Such works include Fancy Long Legs, a musical exploration of neurodiversity based on Brisbane artist Rachel Burke’s picture book about a spider who struggles to stay focused on her creative task of web-building (adapted for the stage by Naomi Price and featuring songs by Waveney Yasso); Restless Dance Theatre’s Private View, a celebration and acknowledgement of the sexual desires of people with intellectual disabilities (a Brisbane Festival co-commission which premiered at this year’s Adelaide Festival, and which Bezzina calls ‘a delightful, confronting, warm and generous theatrical experience’); and Lighting the Dark, a new work by Chris Dyke, a Kaurna/Adelaide-based dancer and choreographer living with Down Syndrome, created in collaboration with Townsville’s Dancenorth Australia.

Lighting the Dark will be ‘amazing’, Bezzina says, noting the tremendous impact Chris Dyke has had on the Dancenorth ensemble.

‘The invitation to make a full-length work on a company of artists who do not have a disability is quite a bold move, and something that should be really celebrated, because what Chris is bringing to the production is truly remarkable. And so this is going to be something very special; I think people will be leaving feeling like they can conquer the world, frankly,’ she enthuses.

Chris Dyke’s ‘Lighting the Dark’, choreographed with the Dancenorth ensemble. Photo: Supplied.

While noting that it’s important that every arts organisation, let alone one with a platform like Brisbane Festival, offers opportunities for all artists and all communities – as well as new insights and perspectives – Bezzina also talks about the importance of readying the city for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032.

‘If we are going to really honour and commit to the legacy of these Games being the most accessible, then we need to build our capacity now, for all artists and communities, and of course our audience engagement. Therefore, we need to be building and presenting works led by artists with a disability in a major way, and Brisbane Festival is absolutely poised to be doing that,’ she says.

The disability-led works programmed in the 2024 Brisbane Festival are also important works of art in their own right, Bezzina adds. ‘These works are exquisite pieces of art, full stop, and I am delighted and honoured to have them as major productions in the Brisbane Festival. They’re not side notes, they are heroes of the Festival.’

Brisbane Festival runs from 30 August – 21 September 2024.