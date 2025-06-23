Limelight Theatre faces community division over Acknowledgement of Country decision

A decision by Limelight Theatre’s committee to change how it delivers its Acknowledgement of Country (AOC) has prompted strong responses from both supporters and critics, with the matter escalating into a broader conversation about recognition, racism and community engagement.

At the heart of the issue is a resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 9 April 2025. Members voted to replace the traditional verbal AOC delivered before each performance with a suite of alternative actions, including a permanent plaque in the foyer, a recorded AOC looped on screen, and printed recognition in programs and on the website.

According to a statement issued by Limelight Theatre’s management committee, the intent was to “go above and beyond” standard practice, offering more visible and enduring recognition of cultural Indigenous heritage. The committee claimed this action reflected member sentiment at the AGM, where a motion to allow the AOC to be presented at the discretion of the director was also defeated.

However, public reaction has been swift and divided, particularly on social media, where numerous community members have posted in protest. Some critics argue that removing a live AOC diminishes First Nations visibility and inclusion, despite the addition of permanent acknowledgements. Others have taken issue with the tone of the committee’s follow-up statement, which described some online commentary as ‘escalated, offensive, damaging and, in some cases, strictly defamatory’.

The committee’s letter also suggested that the nature of online criticism had moved away from “collegiate endeavour” and accused some posts of presuming a “white racist approach”. It further warned that legal advice was being sought and disciplinary action was being considered, referencing Section 8.1 of its Rules of Association, which permits the suspension or expulsion of members acting “detrimentally to the interests of the Association”.

In response, many local theatre supporters and former Limelight participants took to Facebook to voice their dismay, urging the group to reconsider its approach and to reinstate a live AOC. One post that garnered significant traction read: “When we know better, we do better. A static sign is not the same as a personal and intentional acknowledgment of the country on which we gather.”

The theatre has since proposed a Special General Meeting to revisit the resolution, noting that the procedures for doing so are outlined in its governance framework. “Remain assured – the other extensive steps we have implemented in recognition of the cultural Indigenous heritage we enjoy will also be retained,” the committee stated.

The Limelight Theatre, located in Wanneroo, WA, is a long-running community theatre venue with deep local roots. Its current controversy has become a case study in how arts organisations navigate reconciliation, accountability and social dialogue in the digital age.