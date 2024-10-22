La Boite Theatre celebrates 100 years of Queensland stories in 2025

To celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025, Brisbane’s La Boite Theatre has announced a three-month play-reading series featuring some of the most significant works staged by the company over the last 10 decades.

La Boite Encores

The La Boite Encores series will showcase 10 significant past productions. This is not quite one for every decade of the company’s existence, given that the early days of La Boite were focused on international, often British, works, but will comprise plays that have resonated with audiences and artists alike and helped put La Boite on the Australian theatre map.

Describing the Encores series as “a deep dive into the archives and a look at the plays that really shaped the history of the company,” Artistic Director Courtney Stewart says she developed the list of 10 plays by polling as many former artistic directors as possible and asking them to name the 10 works they felt most influenced La Boite and the company’s identity.

“From their shortlists, I put together my own shortlist looking at where there were lots of crossovers, trying to get an even spread of plays across the 10 decades, and we’ve landed on a list of 10 plays, of which two are yet to be confirmed… And we’ll be inviting back a couple of original directors and some original cast members, depending on the production,” Stewart tells ArtsHub.

Among the productions to receive play-readings as part of the Encores program are the likes of Future D Fidel’s “confronting and compelling … [and] highly kinetic” Prize Fighter from 2015; the “hilarious” and “remarkable” Boy Girl Wall by Matthew Ryan and Lucas Stibbard (originally staged at Metro Arts in 2009 before being presented at La Boite twice in 2011); Michelle Law’s Single Asian Female (2017) and, going back several decades, former Artistic Director Sue Rider’s The Matilda Women, first staged by La Boite in 1988.

“Sue both wrote and directed that work, so I’m so super excited to have that one back. I studied it at university, and I think it stands the test of time, because the young women who tend to be cast and play the characters, these historical figures from our history, tend to really resonate with their stories of resilience and hard work and forging new beginnings and new life,” says Stewart.

“We’re very excited to be bringing Sue back into the fold. She had such a profound impact on the company and has continued to mentor me through my artistic directorship, so I’m very, very excited to bring her back.”

Two additional plays for the Encores series (which complements previous La Boite anniversary events, such as the creation of a cleanly designed and easily navigable digital archive for the company’s 90th anniversary, and the publication of a meticulously researched book by academic Christine Comans in the same year) are yet to be announced, though Stewart hints that one of them, at least, will be from much earlier in La Boite’s history than the other works programmed for the centenary series.

Celebrating history

Four mainstage productions, including the world premiere of Dead Puppet Society’s We’re All Gonna Die! and an international collaboration between La Boite, Singapore Repertory Theatre and Sydney Theatre Company, will also be presented in the company’s 2025 season.

Stewart says it is a privilege to steer the company into its centennial year. “The dual themes of legacy and longevity were front of mind even before I was appointed as La Boite’s Artistic Director, a position that has been filled over the past 100 years by luminaries and legends of Australian theatre.

“I keep returning to a quote I read in Christine Comans’ book, La Boite: The Story of an Australian Theatre Company, which recounted the ethos on which the company was founded. ‘It was about presenting serious drama and aspiring to cultural awareness, social improvement, discussing moral and spiritual values and collective responsibility’ and it’s become a guiding light.

“It’s what La Boite’s founders were trying to do 100 years ago and it’s what we’re still striving to achieve – how do we set ourselves up for another century of legacy?” she says.

A legacy of working in the round

Australia’s longest continuously running theatre company, La Boite was established in 1925 as an amateur company by co-founders Barbara Sisley, an English-born actor and voice teacher, and Professor J J Stable, Professor of English Language and Literature at the University of Queensland.

Originally known as Brisbane Repertory Theatre, the company changed its name to La Boite (from the French ‘the box’) in 1967, after moving to its first permanent home in the inner city suburb of Petrie Terrace – a Hale Street cottage, the interior walls of which were demolished to create a new theatre in the round.

La Boite subsequently moved into a new, purpose-built theatre designed by architect Blair Wilson and constructed on the Hale Street site in 1972, and a few years later, in 1975, transitioned from an amateur company into the professional theatre company it is today.

Since 2003, La Boite has been based at the Roundhouse Theatre at Queensland University of Technology’s Creative Industries Precinct in Kelvin Grove; the earlier Hale Street Theatre has been heritage listed since January 2004.

When it comes to the challenges and strengths of working in the round, Stewart is extremely effusive.

“I think you have to be innately creative to stage stories in the round, because you automatically are going to have one section of audience that will have the backs of the actors to them at some point, which means, actually, you can free yourself of all of the constraints of blocking that you bring when you’re working in thrust and proscenium arch spaces,” she says.

“It allows you to really dive into the conceptual, to really tease out themes, because you can’t have realistic sets in the round. You can’t build structures up purely because of the sight lines. And so people have to focus on story – story has to be the most important thing in that endeavour, and I think the work is at its best when story is at the centre of it all.”

First year in NPAPF

La Boite’s 2025 season marks the first year of the company’s inclusion in the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework (NPAPF), which provides matched, multi-year funding from the Queensland and Federal Governments.

Stewart said La Boite’s entry into the NPAPF, announced last year, was a testament to the company’s significant contribution to Queensland’s arts sector and its influential position within the national arts and cultural ecology.

“As a leading arts organisation, La Boite holds sacred the privileged responsibility we have to support Queensland’s arts sector and deliver exceptional performances and cultural experiences,” Stewart says.

Part of that responsibility means that La Boite is committed to employing Queensland artists both on and offstage.

“It’s one of the very pillars that the company is built on and I think that will never change. It’s the very identity of the company and something that continues to be at the heart of everything that we do,” Stewart says.

What else is in store for 2025?

Four mainstage productions have been programmed by La Boite in 2025, with the season opener a contemporary retelling of Macbeth, utilising dance, movement, text and sound to refocus the story on Shakespeare’s three weird sisters.

Opening on International Women’s Day, the production is co-directed by Stewart and Lisa Fa’alafi (Polytoxic, Hot Brown Honey) with former Artistic Director Sue Rider as dramaturg, and a cast including popular Queensland actor Roxanne McDonald, a descendent of the Mandandanji, Wangan and Darumbal peoples.

Opening with a reimagined classic acknowledges La Boite’s past as the Brisbane Repertory Theatre, while also looking to the future, Stewart explains.

“We’re really interested in looking at the way witches, in other cultures and other times in history, have been linked to the environment and have healing powers and are there to make amends, to find new solutions and ways forward that are connected to our natural surroundings and our natural world,” she tells ArtsHub.

“We’ve been working hard to strip the script back, down to its essence, so the story is still intact and absolutely maintained, and the characters are still there and present, but they’re all seen through the eyes of the witches.”

Internationally recognised Brisbane company Dead Puppet Society collaborates with La Boite for the first time since 2017’s Laser Beak Man on We’re All Gonna Die!, which is billed as a new work of scale about monsters real and metaphorical. Part climate change play, part schlock horror, part live comic book, the production’s cast includes La Boite stalwarts Anthony Standish and Ngoc Phan.

Merlynn Tong’s Congratulations, Get Rich! (恭喜发财,人日快乐乐), a ghost story set in a karaoke bar, makes its world premiere at La Boite in September before touring to Sydney and Singapore, while La Boite’s final mainstage production for 2025 is Palawa playwright Dylan Van Den Berg’s critically acclaimed WhiteFella Yella Tree, a queer coming-of-age saga about love, mob and Country set in a world that is about to change forever.

A remount of the previous Griffin production, though with a new cast, La Boite’s programming of WhiteFella Yella Tree in 2025 acknowledges that honouring and learning from the past goes hand in hand with looking to the future – including La Boite’s next hundred years.

“There was a point in time where La Boite and Griffin were really the homes of Australian playwriting, and Griffin has absolutely become that to the nation now with exclusive seasons of only new Australian work. And so looking at how we can continue the life of the amazing work that’s being written and performed across the country, and allowing Queensland audiences access to this beautiful, poetic work, I think is as equally as important as us taking our work across state lines, and internationally as well,’ Stewart concludes.

Visit La Boite Theatre online for details of the company’s 2025 season.