Indigenous Literacy Day livestreamed from Sydney Opera House

This year’s Indigenous Literacy Day (ILD) will showcase three bilingual children’s books and, for the first time, the event will be livestreamed from the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday 6 September, featuring ambassadors Jessica Mauboy, Gregg Dreise, Justine Clarke and Josh Pyke, as well as children from Barunga Remote Community School.

Created as part of the Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF), the day was launched 12 years ago to platform and celebrate the stories, cultures and languages of First Nations peoples.

‘For me, literacy is enhanced through the power of music,’ Mauboy says. ‘I communicate, share stories and emotions through my music, and this has been reinforced throughout my life – it was very much part of my childhood. I love that the ILF supports remote communities to share their stories in ways they want, including in songbooks…’

A 15-minute film will be available through the Opera House’s Digital Creative Learning program. Audiences can join a virtual flight to Barunga in the Northern Territory, Rubibi/Broome in north Western Australia and Weipa on the Cape York Peninsula in Queensland to hear three stories and learn some new words in Kriol, Yawuru and Thaynakwith. After the live broadcast, the event will be freely accessible to watch on demand.

This year’s feature story is Shordi Krik, a children’s songbook, published by the ILF and written and illustrated by the Barunga Remote Community School children.

After the film, a 45-minute livestream presentation of storytelling and song will be performed at the Sydney Opera House by the ILF ambassadors. Justine Clarke, one of the cohort, explains, ‘I have been singing and performing with the Barunga school kids since 2017. They speak and sing in multiple languages, including Kriol. This song, “Shordi Krik” (Shorty Creek) is written by the children about their local creek where they play and fish.’

Other ILF bilingual books showcased on the day will be Country Tells Us When… and We Look, We Find. As ILF CEO Ben Bowen says, ‘Literacy through song and music plays an integral role for learning about stories, cultures and languages.’

The ILF is a national charity of the Australian book industry, working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander remote communities across Australia. It responds to requests from remote communities for culturally relevant books, including early learning board books, as well as resources and programs to create and publish stories in languages of their choice.

In remote communities across Australia, access to books is limited owing to a lack of libraries and bookstores. The ILF supports remote communities with three programs, Book Buzz, Book Supply and Community Publishing Projects.

It’s free to register for the Indigenous Literacy Day livestream and film.