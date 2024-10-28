Independence will define Sturt Gallery and Studios’ future

In February this year, Sturt Gallery and Studios was facing closure. The surprise announcement by Australia’s oldest craft school rippled through the sector.

Overt the ensuing months, the Sturt Review Committee (SRC) has been working hard to sure up the organisation’s future.

This week (25 October), it has been announced that the company of Winifred West Schools Ltd – the body that has traditionally overseen the operations of Sturt alongside Frensham School – voted overwhelming at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to allow the organisation to transition into an independent, self-managed entity.

This is a great win for the craft school and gallery, which is located in Mittagong in the Southern Highlands of NSW. Having operated for over 60 years, and garnered an international reputation for its programs, its loss would have been devastating for the sector.

The outcome is a direct response to SRC’s Stage 1 Report, titled ‘The Future – Sturt Galleries and Studios’, which was based on extensive research, including over 340 submissions and more than 70 interviews with community members.

What independence will mean for Sturt

The new independent entity will give the school a good chance of securing a sustainable and prosperous future. It will also mean that, as a self-governing, not-for-profit organisation, it will be able to apply for funding. This has been the key disadvantage of Sturt’s growth in the past.

It will also mean that the craft organisation will gain operational autonomy – a model of which will be explored in the next stage of the Review, which involves developing and testing one operating model that addresses the issues, challenges and opportunities identified in Stage 1.

This will include developing a strategic operational plan, and addressing legal structures, financial considerations and governance arrangements, all leading to the establishment of a new Sturt Board and operational framework.

Stage 3 will see the delivery of a refined set of recommendations to the Board of Governors, supported by a clear, costed and practical implementation plan. It is expected that this will be completed in 2025.

(Some) business as usual

While most operations have been ceased during the Review period, Sturt’s celebrated Certificate IV in Furniture Design and Manufacturing has continued. The School for Wood Graduate Exhibition 2024, titled Perspective, will see the doors of the Sturt Gallery reopen on 16 November for two weeks.

Indeed, optimism around Sturt’s future has meant the School for Wood has confirmed it is open for enrolments for 2025.