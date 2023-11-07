Immersive artworks define 2023 Fremantle Biennale

The Fremantle Biennale has grown into something of a tour de force since it started in 2017, holding its own in a busy national festival cycle. Now presenting its fourth edition, with the theme ‘SIGNALS 23’, this multi-venue event officially opened last week and will run through to 19 November.

Exploring themes of movement and communication across distances, it realises 18 new artistic site-responsive commissions across Walyalup/Fremantle. Among them, 16 productions are world firsts and two are Australian firsts. That is ambitious in itself – then we move on to recognise the scale of some of those works.

Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the Fremantle Biennale, Tom Mùller describes the 2023 program as ‘an opportunity for all in the community to experience exciting, thought-provoking contemporary artwork’. He continues: ‘This year, visitors to the festival will experience major public artworks, large-scale, immersive installations and impressive performance pieces from some of Fremantle’s unique and iconic venues.’

ArtsHub takes a look at some of the highlights.

Site-responsive activations key to shaping a unique event

From drone shows, to immersive sound installations, to activating building façades – Fremantle Biennale is big and bold. Over 70 events and performances will enliven Fremantle over the next 10 days.

The Biennale kicked off with the return of First Lights Kooranup, a spectacular drone and light sound show at Bathers Beach and satellite venues at Attadale Reserve and Rottness Island. Introduced in the edition CROSSING 21, this show in many ways put the Biennale on the map, and has been a continuing project in the off years touring to such WA locations as the Pilbara, Exmouth and Albany.

Returning home to Fremantle for this year with Kooranup, the drone show narrative this year was created by First Nations artists Yabini Kickett, Tyrown Waigana, Ilona McGuire and Cass Lynch.

First Lights drone performance 2023, Esperance. Image: ©Jarrad Russell.

Another spectacular for 2023 is a light/sound work created by the Paris-based studio Nonotak, which is activating the vacant Elders Woolstores for the first time in over 30 years. Using architecture as its canvas, the work is a strobe-lit immersive installation that viewers walk through.

Also going large, Papua New Guinea-born Brisbane-based artist Taloi Havini – whose work was presented at both the prestigious Venice Architecture Biennale 2021 and the Istanbul Biennale 2022 – has created a large-scale sonic installation, Kastoms, in the Old Customs House.

The sea and port are always present in Fremantle, and it is a keen point of connection for many projects, including Still Lives: Fremantle by Luke George and Daniel Kok – a durational, site-specific performance/installation aboard a historic pearl lugger. First performed at RISING Melbourne and Venice Biennale 2019, it has a strong connection for local viewers in the coastal western port.

At PS Art Space artists Rob Kettels and Bori Benko have created Resonant, a series of kinetic installations and electromechanical animation devices, while Fremantle-based visual artist Sam Bloor has used the exterior of the Elders Woolstores, activating its 60-metre façade with the artwork, Pulp and Wax.

The epic audio installation project, The Port’s Call, created by artist and curator Thomas Supple and Byron J Scullin, will echo across the Fremantle Port Harbour and Victoria Quay, signalling the arrival and departure of large vessels with harmonic, reverberating soundscapes. A similar embeddedness is found with the roving multimedia exhibition, The Yellow Bus, created by filmmaker, archivist and publisher Lorraine Coppin of Juluwarlu Aboriginal Corporation and artist Andrew Sunley Smith. It will journey through Fremantle offering talks and film screenings focused on Yindjibarndi history and culture.

Rounding out the program is Brooklyn-based surrealist blues poet and storyteller aja monet, who is collaborating with local musicians along with poet Jazz Money and The Colour Beige for this year’s festival to present when the poems do what they do at the Fremantle Passenger Terminal.

‘Cease/Fire’ for the Fremantle Biennale. Image: © Olivia Senior.

But it is not all light projections and immersive installations. Another highlight that promises to be fantastic is CEASE/FIRE, an electric contemporary dance work by choreographers May Greenberg and Zee Zunnur, with composer Felicity Groom, at Fremantle’s historic C Shed.

Dance continues across town in a partnership between STRUT Dance with Tura and choreographer Laura Boynes in a new participatory contemporary dance, Subliminal Drift. Overall, the 2023 Fremantle Biennale stands firm in growing its reputation for doing things differently, and at the highest level.

The 2023 Fremantle Biennale runs until 19 November.

This year’s Fremantle Biennale venues include Rottnest Island/Wadjemup, the long-vacant Elders Woolstores, the C Shed at Fremantle Port, Bathers Beach/Manjaree, the mid-century Fremantle Passenger Terminal, Old Customs House, PS Art Space and Attadale Reserve/Dyoondalup.