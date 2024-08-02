I’m an artist in my twenties, and I don’t want to leave Tasmania

There are only a handful of art prizes in Australia that tip into six-figure winnings – and only one of them is for the landscape genre.

While it is the $50,000 Wynne Prize that captures the lion’s share of headlines, alongside its sister exhibition the Archibald Prize presented annually by the Art Gallery of NSW, the greater giant in celebrating the genre is a hotel in Hobart.

This week (2 August), early career artist Zoe Grey was announced as the winner of the $100,000 Hadley’s Art Prize. It is the seventh edition of the annual acquisitive prize. And, in a first, Grey is also the winner of the Hadley’s Packing Room Prize.

Zoe Grey is inspired by Tasmania’s landscape. Photo: Nick Green.

I don’t want to leave Tasmania

Speaking on her win, Grey tells ArtsHub that she felt overwhelmed, given the standard of the finalists’ works. ‘I just keep flip flopping from complete shock, to privilege, honour and flattery,’ says the painter.

Grey says that her winning painting, titled Shape of Rock, is about her connection to place, and ‘particularly my home on the western edge of lutruwita/Tasmania, a little place called Marrawah, where I grew up and return [to] a lot’.

Marrawah is six hours from Hobart. Here the swell of the Southern Ocean is high and is whipped by the wind, and Grey – a celebrated surfer – says she feels in sync with its energy when back home. In her artist statement she adds that this landscape, ‘hit(s) me in the chest with wonder’.

‘Being far away crystallised the role home plays in my identity. It’s as if the further I travel, the clearer it becomes.’

Using an abstract, gestural style, Grey’s painting is anything but typical of our perceptions of Tasmanian landscape painting – a favoured genre of the isle. She uses bold colour and raw mark-making to capture the wild coastline. The painting is animated with tracts of orangey red – the colour of the vibrant lichen on the huge rocks, which she has outlined with heavy black lines.

Zoe Grey, ‘Shape of Rock,’ the winning painting in the 2024 Hadley’s Art Prize. Image: Supplied.

Scurried lines agitate the picture plane, as if whipped up by the wind. Grey tells ArtsHub: ‘This painting is trying to understand that landscape through painting, particularly the coastal environment, the rocks, the weather and the wildness of that environment in terms of isolation and the weather.’

Grey says she doesn’t feel pressure to leave Tasmania as an early career artist. ‘I feel so connected to this place, and so happy and at home here; I have never seriously considered moving away and I think I have to be honest in the way the work is so tied up in this place. I don’t know what else I would do as this place is so important to me in my work. I don’t want to leave.’

She continues: ‘I have only ever lived permanently in Tasmania. I have travelled a lot and understand the breadth of the art world outside of here, and understand how little recognition Tasmania has in that big wide world of art-making. It can be challenging, and you can feel a little lost or forgotten down here. Even within national prizes Tasmania is often under represented.’

This is exactly the reason Don Neil and Annette Reynolds created the Hadley’s Art Prize in 2017, the current majority owners of Hadley’s Orient Hotel.

Grey has space in the Good Grief Studio, and says she is inspired working alongside a collegiate of fellow artists. ‘There is an amazing community of artists here in Tasmania, who are really supportive and champion each other. That is a beautiful thing and we are lucky to have that.’

How will she spend her win? ‘I am moving back up to Marrawah in the coming year and building a studio up there, so this might mean I can finally do that and build,’ says Grey, adding, ‘and maybe go for a nice dinner.’

Her advice? Simply, ‘Persevere!’ Over the past year Grey says she has put her work forward for eight art prizes, receiving around five rejection letters.

‘Keep making the best work you can and putting it forward,’ Grey says. ‘It is so easy to feel disappointed when you get those rejection letters, but brush it off and put an application together for the next one.’

A shifting landscape

Unlike the $80,000 John Glover Art Prize – which is awarded for a landscape painting of Tasmania – the reach of Hadley’s Art Prize is much broader. Of this year’s crop of 35 finalists, 12 (or 34%) are First Nations artists working on Country, their works travelling from the APY (Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara) lands, the Tiwi Islands, Utopia and northern Queensland.

Joining the judging panel this year is Tina Baum (Larrakia/Wardaman/Karajarri people), Curator, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the National Gallery of Australia. It echoes a trend we have witnessed across landscape prizes nationally, especially the Wynne Prize, where since 2016 it has been awarded to a First Nations artist, with the exception of one year.

In the seven years that the Hadley’s Prize has been presented (including this year), there have been four First Nations wins – their paintings exhibited permanently for hotel guests to enjoy. The three remaining winners have all called Tasmania home.

This year, the prize continues to be overwhelmingly populated by Tasmanian finalists: 19 of the 35 artists selected. That said, there are also finalists from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney – and there is a desire to grow that national reach. And, the gender ratio looks healthy at 18 male to 17 female finalists.

The other judges are Tasmanian painter and Head of Art at University of Tasmania, Dr Neil Haddon (also a former winner of the prize), and Senior Curator of Exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (Sydney), Jane Devery, underscoring the calibre of this prize.

What is shaping this year’s prize

This is far from a parochial prize with a myopic view of the Tasmanian landscape. Among the finalists are former Wynne Prize-winner Zaachariaha Fielding – who received a special mention alongside Iluwanti Ken, Naomi Hobson and Rosie Hastie. Also hailing from out of state are Robert Fielding, Hubert Pareroultja, Rhoda Tjitayi, Julia Sirianni, Joe Whyte, Belinda Yee and Tony Lloyd.

Among the highlights is Meg Walch’s work, Shapes of Space: Crab Burrow Morphology, which is a suite of realistically painted plaster-cast crab holes – their negative space formalised and floating with a kind of sci-fi zeal on a dense matte background.

Meg Walch, ‘Shapes of Space: Crab Burrow Morphology’. Image: Supplied.

Winning the Residency Prize this year is Laura Patterson with an atmospheric fern painting. Viewers almost feel moist standing in front of it, its earthy aroma seemingly drifts into one’s memory. It has a wonderful capacity to transport the viewer to Mole Creek in Tasmania. The Residency is offered alongside the main prize and includes a one-month stay in the The Old Woolstore (also owned by Neil) and a studio at Salamanca Arts Centre.

Demonstrating the diversity of landscape genre across the prize, are local artist Harrison Bowe’s enormous brushy work of the Gordon River, Fiona Francois’ – also enormous – haunting, gnarly pencil drawing of a Miena cider gum tree, and Nicole Hooper’s watercolour paper cut, which uses a Victorian wallpaper genre to explore the introduction of invasive species to Tasmania.

This year, the inaugural Geeks Award will be selected by Dr Karl Kruszelnicki and Adam Spencer on 11 August during the Beaker Street Festival, and will celebrate the links between landscape, the environment and science. There are some solid contenders among the finalists.

Overall, the exhibition is surprisingly fresh and is of a very high standard. It’s easy for viewers to quickly forget they’re in a hotel as they are drawn into the artworks on display. The common element across many is the capacity of landscape for storytelling, with many of the works carrying environmental messages.

Part travelling shoe salesman, part art patron

The prize winnings are covered by Don Neil, who first stayed at the hotel as a travelling shoe salesman in his twenties – a similar age to Grey. It left an indelible impression on him – as I am sure it will Grey – and when the hotel fell into disuse and ruin, he bought it in 2013 and restored it.

‘I’ve been told this is a really dreadful investment by my financial advisers, and from a financial point of view they’re probably right,’ he told the ABC in an earlier interview.

Now in his late 80s, Neil is just as passionate as ever about embedding history and art into the experience of his beloved Hadley’s Orient Hotel. In 2017, he hired a curator, Dr Amy Jackett, as part of his permanent staff and created the Hadley’s Art Prize, along with other bespoke heritage offerings, which offer an interesting turn on the immersive experience that is so popular today, and driving much of tourism demand for authentic experiences.

Jackett says: ‘One of the great things about an art prize is that it brings artists from all career stages together. There are several young, emerging artists selected as finalists this year, and it’s a great opportunity for them to have their work exhibited alongside some of Australia’s most celebrated artists.’

Like many things in Tasmania, this prize may be slightly off the map, but it is clearly a treasure and pure gold.

The Finalists Exhibition of the Hadley’s Art Prize is showing 3-25 August. Hadley’s Orient Hotel is located at 34 Murray Street, Hobart. Admission to the exhibition is free.

The writer travelled to Hobart as a guest of Hadley’s Orient Hotel.