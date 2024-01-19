News

Hindu leader decries ballet production

Throughout the years, Rajan Zed has protested against numerous productions of ‘La Bayadère’, a piece of classical ballet that is a ‘mishmash of orientalist stereotypes’.
19 Jan 2024
ArtsHub
‘La Bayadère‘ being staged at Imperial Mariinsky Theatre, 1901. Photo: Wikimedia Commons. Vintage photograph of ballet production with performers standing outside of a temple setting.

‘La Bayadère‘ being staged at Imperial Mariinsky Theatre, 1901. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

US-based Hindu statesman Rajan Zed released a statement on Sunday 14 January urging the West Australian Ballet to drop La Bayadère, a 1877 work created by French choreographer Marius Petipa, on the grounds that it ‘seriously trivialises Eastern religions and other traditions’.

Zed is President of the Universal Society of Hinduism and has been vocal in the call to withdraw the ballet from the world stage, among other concerns associated with the Hindu community globally.

Late last year, Zed released a statement urging the Latvian National Opera and Ballet in Riga to abandon plans to stage La Bayadère. The same was done in 2020-21 in regards to the Houston Ballet’s staging of the Petipa ballet. Now, these arguments are being made against the West Australian Ballet for its performance scheduled for 12-20 April 2024 at His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth.

In the statement shared with ArtsHub, Zed said ‘this deeply problematic ballet was just a blatant belittling of a rich civilisation and exhibited 19th-century orientalist attitudes’.

Zed continued that the ballet includes a ‘flawed mishmash of orientalist stereotypes’, ‘misrepresentation’, ‘needless appropriation of cultural motifs’ and more. He called on Western Australian Ballet’s Board Chair Ingrid Puzey, Artistic Director David McAllister AC, Executive Director Lauren Major, the Western Australian Culture Ministry and WA Ballet’s sponsors to seriously reconsider their decisions and association with the production.

La Bayadère (also known as The Temple Dancer), was first presented in Russia in 1877. However, most modern versions of the ballet – including WA Ballet’s upcoming production – are based on Vladimir Ponomarev and Vakhtang Chabukiani’s redacted version staged in 1941.

The plot of the performance follows star-crossed lovers: the temple dancer Nikiya and warrior Solor, set in the royal courts of ancient India. The ballet is described as touching upon the ‘oriental exotic’, ‘a very common theme used throughout 19th century ballet’.

Problematically, the music and characters in the original production barely reference traditional forms of Indian dance and music. The Marius Petipa Society wrote, ‘The ballet was essentially a vision of the Southern Orient through 19th century European eyes’.

Blackface” was a common practice in previous productions of La Bayadère, where dancers were covered head to toe in black or dark brown bodypaint.

Despite these protests from Zed (who claims to represent the global Hindu community) performances of La Bayadère by Pennyslvania Ballet, Norwegian National Ballet and Houston Ballet have gone ahead in recent years.

Zed’s consistent effort have also been rewarded with some wins, with Brook Theatre in Chatham, UK, cancelling their 2021 performance and Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory altering their graduate performance of the ballet to be ‘devoid of context’.

WA Ballet previously staged La Bayadère in 2019, presenting a ‘modernised’ iteration that ‘incorporated traditional Indian instruments’ in a co-production with Queensland Ballet and Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

The Australian Ballet performed the piece in 2014.

ArtsHub reached out to the West Australian Ballet with request for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

