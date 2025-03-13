Highlights of Sydney Writers’ Festival 2025 program

The Sydney Writers’ Festival (19-25 May) has just released some early teasers to its program, under the theme ‘In This Together’. This year’s program meets at the intersections of human interactions and societal challenges like climate change, cultural identity and political conflict.

The key focus areas for 2025 include:

Family dynamics, loss and grief

Speculative fiction and futuristic narrative

Climate change and activism

Political histories and global challenges, and

LGBTQ+ themes and cultural identity.

Once again, The Great Debate will return. Hosted by Annabel Crabb and David Marr, this event will riff on the topic: ‘True Friends Stab You in the Front’. The Opening Gala will feature several authors reflecting on the theme of ‘In This Together’ while the Closing Address will be a commissioned speech tying together the Festival’s themes.



The program has local guests that include Helen Garner, Stan Grant, Kate Grenville, Liane Moriarty, Thomas Mayo, David Marr, Nardi Simpson, Rick Morton, Melanie Cheng, Winnie Dunn, Robbie Arnott, Malcolm Knox, Yumna Kassab, Shankari Chandran, Anna Funder and Robert Dessaix.

The international contingent, meanwhile, boasts literary luminaries such as Ian Rankin, Colm Tóibín, Marian Keyes, Alan Hollinghurst, Catherine Chidgey, David Nicholls, Maggie O’Farrell, Jeanette Winterson, Sayaka Murata, Raja Shehadeh, Marcel Dirsus, Edward Wong, Mariana Enriquez and AC Grayling.

Special themes of this year’s SWF

Foreign Language/Work in Translation: Featuring authors speaking in Spanish and Japanese, offering perspectives on global literature.



Speculative Fiction Spotlight: Highlighting authors like Catherine Chidgey (The Book of Guilt) and Sayaka Murata (Earthlings), exploring futuristic and imaginative narratives.



Geopolitics: Tackling geopolitics featuring authors like Raja Shehadeh, Marcel Dirsus, Edward Wong and Peter Beinart.

Read: Australian literary festivals in 2025

Queer Literature: Showcasing LGBTQ+ themes with contributions from authors like Torrey Peters (Detransition, Baby), Colm Tóibín and Alan Hollinghurst, and celebrating the global perspectives of authors including Mariana Enriquez.



Youth and Family Programming

The Sydney Writers’ Festival will take place 19-25 May 2025.