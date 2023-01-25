News

 > Performing Arts > News

Her Majesty’s brings back guided tours

Adelaide's grand old lady of theatre is once again offering visitors the chance to go behind the scenes and peek around the curtain.
25 Jan 2023
ArtsHub

Performing Arts

Her Majesty’s façade. Photo: Chris Oaten.

Share Icon

Ever fancied seeing behind the scenes at the only Tivoli theatre façade still standing in Australia? Her Majesty’s Theatre in Adelaide may be out of date with its name now, but the 110-year-old theatre still has a few tricks up its sleeve with a recent redevelopment and new state-of-the-art facilities, which can now be visited by the public, along with the little nooks and crannies usually kept hidden.

There will be 10 guided tours conducted on various days between Tuesday 31 January and Monday 20 February with 11am and 1pm options each time.

For the first time in over 50 years, the Grand Circle has returned as part of the three-level, 1467-seat auditorium. Tours run for 75 minutes and, while the venue is wheelchair accessible, the behind the scenes tours do involve the use of stairs.

Signature Wall. Photo: Chris Oaten.

Other highlights Her Majesty’s is eager to share include an autograph wall that was dismantled brick by brick and then recreated in 2020 – featuring scores of signatures from Broadway stars to local performers. The rooftop will be part of the tour, as will the Ian and Pamela Wall Gallery, which is the home of the Adelaide Festival Centre’s Performing Arts Collection, established by former Premier Don Dunstan in 1979 and now comprising over 100,000 objects and artefacts.

Rehearsal Room. Photo: Chris Oaten.

The Her Majesty’s overhaul began in June 2018 and was unveiled two years later in June 2020. The return of the Guided Tours means the curious and theatre-lovers will again be able to experience its stunning architecture and revel in its history from top to bottom and back to front.

Find out more and book.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 22-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

All Arts Features Music News Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Reviews

Musical review: Spring Awakening, Meat Market Melbourne

An 1891 work returns, with music and revamped with issues relevant to contemporary youth.

Olivia Arcaro
Reviews

Performance review: The Rainbow Tree

An all inclusive look at family and connection in a show created with and about kids in Rainbow families.

Isabelle Oderberg
a single female performer facing away from the camera raising their arms in a V, while standing centre stage under a spotlight.
Features

What’s it like being an understudy since COVID?

In an era when performer illness is more likely due to COVID, what is it like to be one of…

Jo Pickup
Features

Vale Kevin Jackson

A much-admired acting teacher, actor, director and critic, Jackson’s influence on the theatre sector was significant.

Richard Watts
News

Opportunities and awards

Commission opportunities in NSW, plus winners of the 2023 Peter Porter Poetry Prize and Sydney Theatre Awards, and more!

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login