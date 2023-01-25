Her Majesty’s brings back guided tours

Ever fancied seeing behind the scenes at the only Tivoli theatre façade still standing in Australia? Her Majesty’s Theatre in Adelaide may be out of date with its name now, but the 110-year-old theatre still has a few tricks up its sleeve with a recent redevelopment and new state-of-the-art facilities, which can now be visited by the public, along with the little nooks and crannies usually kept hidden.

There will be 10 guided tours conducted on various days between Tuesday 31 January and Monday 20 February with 11am and 1pm options each time.

For the first time in over 50 years, the Grand Circle has returned as part of the three-level, 1467-seat auditorium. Tours run for 75 minutes and, while the venue is wheelchair accessible, the behind the scenes tours do involve the use of stairs.

Signature Wall. Photo: Chris Oaten.

Other highlights Her Majesty’s is eager to share include an autograph wall that was dismantled brick by brick and then recreated in 2020 – featuring scores of signatures from Broadway stars to local performers. The rooftop will be part of the tour, as will the Ian and Pamela Wall Gallery, which is the home of the Adelaide Festival Centre’s Performing Arts Collection, established by former Premier Don Dunstan in 1979 and now comprising over 100,000 objects and artefacts.

Rehearsal Room. Photo: Chris Oaten.

The Her Majesty’s overhaul began in June 2018 and was unveiled two years later in June 2020. The return of the Guided Tours means the curious and theatre-lovers will again be able to experience its stunning architecture and revel in its history from top to bottom and back to front.

Find out more and book.