Have your say in Australia’s first national survey into working conditions in the creative industries

While we have some valuable insights into working conditions and pay in the performing arts, the visual arts and literary sector, as it stands Australia does not currently have any comprehensive national data on the lived experience of people working across the full range of Australia’s creative industries.

The national data landscape is about to change, however, with the launch of the Creative Workplaces Survey, a landmark new research project into pay, conditions and safety in the arts sector.

Creative Workplaces launches research project

This week (19 January), Creative Workplaces launched the Creative Workplaces Survey – a landmark national research project designed to build the first comprehensive picture of working conditions across Australia’s creative industries.

As Australia’s first nationwide survey focused on working experiences across the creative industries, it will collect information key workplace issues – including pay and working conditions, safety at work, and bullying, discrimination and harassment.

The survey is now open to anyone aged 18 or over who lives in Australia for tax purposes and who works in the creative industries.

An initiative of the Federal Government, Creative Workplaces was established within Creative Australia to ‘promote fair, safe and respectful workplaces for artists, arts workers and arts organisations’. Hence, findings from the Creative Workplaces Survey will inform future policies, guidance and training initiatives to improve standards and safety across the arts and culture sector.

Submissions close on 23 February and Creative Workplaces is expected to release a detailed report in June 2026.

Results could lead to ‘lasting change’

‘There is currently no comprehensive national data on the lived experience of people working across Australia’s creative industries,’ said Kate Jenkins AO, Chair of Creative Workplaces.

‘This survey gives us the first opportunity to build a truly national picture of what it’s like to work in Australia’s creative industries, and the findings will help drive real, lasting change where it’s needed most,’ Jenkins added.

Creative Workplaces hopes to hear from thousands of people across the country, including those in artistic, technical, administrative and support roles in music, screen, visual arts, performing arts, literature, games, festivals and other creative disciplines.

‘This survey is for everyone – from independent artists and freelancers, to crew, administrators, producers and volunteers,’ said Kate Schaffner, Director of Creative Workplaces.

‘Every experience matters. By sharing your experience, you’re helping shine a light on what is and isn’t working in creative workplaces, so together we can build a stronger, safer and more sustainable future for creative work,’ adds Schaffner.

Leading performing arts advocacy group supports research

‘Having robust, sector-wide data is critical to understanding the realities of how we work, where pressures are being felt, and what needs to change to support safer, fairer and more sustainable careers in the arts,’ Amrit Gill, CEO of Theatre Network Australia, told ArtsHub.

‘Data collected in the Creative Workplaces Survey will provide an essential reference point for the arts sector to better understand our needs and rights, and it will be a powerful tool for collective advocacy for improved working conditions.’

‘At Theatre Network Australia, we see this work as complementary to our own ongoing surveys of the independent and small-to-medium performing arts sectors, and similar data gathering and trend analysis conducted by arts sector peak bodies, think tanks and researchers,’ Gill explains.

‘Together this research helps build the evidence base needed to drive meaningful, sector-informed change. The fact that Creative Australia is initiating this work builds an expectation that they will act on the results. We look forward the results being used to move towards a better sector for artists and arts workers.’

How can I participate in the Creative Workplaces Survey?

The Creative Workplaces Survey is open now, and it’s your opportunity to share what it’s really like to work in the sector – what’s working, what’s challenging, and what needs to change.

The survey is anonymous and confidential, and it’s open to anyone aged 18 or over, living in Australia (for tax purposes) and working in the creative industries (whether paid or unpaid).

It takes around 40 minutes to complete, and you can save your progress and return at any time.

You can learn more about the survey and check your eligibility on the Creative Workplaces website. If you’re eligible, a personal survey link will then be sent to you by email.

Theatre Network Australia’s Amrit Gill offers some words of advice for anyone who chooses to complete the survey: ‘This is a long survey and participating requires a significant investment of time and energy from respondents, particularly as it canvasses some sensitive and deeply personal topics. That generosity is invaluable.’

