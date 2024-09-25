Griffin Theatre Company’s 2025 season celebrates immediacy and finds common ground

An eerily timely play about the nuclear energy debate, a cross-generational nudist climate change comedy and the return season of a ‘tender and powerful story about love, Country and Blak queerness,’ are among the highlights of Griffin Theatre Company‘s 2025 subscription season.

Launched on Wednesday (25 September), the season reflects theatre’s uncanny immediacy, establishes common ground across social divides, and champions contemporary Australian playwriting by newcomers and theatre veterans alike.

“Looking back at the last 45 years of Griffin, I find myself marvelling at how our stage has predicted the future, over and over again. Unlike television and film, theatre is unburdened by months and years of post-production. It can be nimble, responsive,” Griffin’s Artistic Director Declan Greene said in a media statement.

The 2025 season “is all about playwrights as visionary artists, as agenda setters – playwrights who feel the pulse of our community who predict the next wave of social change before it even happens. The nuclear debate, climate change, generational conflict. But among all these big ideas, just like in life itself, it’s also about tenderness, forgiveness and community,” Greene said.

Griffin’s Associate Artistic Director Andrea James, a Yorta Yorta/Gunaikurnai woman, is directing the season opener, Nucleus, a new play by Alana Valentine.

“It’s a two-hander, which you think is a debate about nuclear energy, and Alana certainly didn’t mean to write this play because the debate about nuclear energy is so hot right now; it’s just been a beautiful serendipitous moment,” James tells ArtsHub.

“Alana isn’t so interested in the theme of nuclear energy as such, but about how, these days, different political opinions get pushed to the polar extremes globally, in America, but also in Australia. And in actual fact those polar opposites share one common factor, and that is their passion for what they believe in. They’re actually more similar to each other than they dare to think. So [the play] is just this exquisite two-hander about these two people, a nuclear scientist and a nuclear activist who … find this sort of love and respect for each other. It’s such a clever piece.”

Griffin Theatre Company’s Associate Artistic Director, Andrea James. Photo: Marnya Rothe.

Also programmed in Griffin’s 2025 season are Koreaboo, about an Australian-raised young woman’s attempts to cross cultural divides and reconnect with her Korean birth mother, which marks the playwriting debut of performer Michelle Lim Davidson (The Feather in the Web, The Newsreader), and Ang Collins’ irreverent Naturism, directed by Greene and exploring climate change and intergenerational conflict. In this case, it’s the conflict between a group of nudist Baby Boomers and a Gen Z eco-influencer on the run, who gatecrashes the Boomers’ off-grid eco paradise one unspeakably hot summer.

Performed by a naked cast, Naturism is “extremely funny, but also really important,” James says.

“I think that to just lay ourselves absolutely bare and vulnerable helps us to understand how vulnerable we are as a planet, actually.”

First seen in 2022, Whitefella Yella Tree by palawa playwright Dylan Van Den Berg makes a much-welcomed return next year, one of three recent Indigenous works – alongside Declan Furber Gillick’s Jacky (a Melbourne Theatre Company [MTC] production being presented by Belvoir as part of Sydney Festival) and an encore season of the Queensland Theatre/MTC co-production 37 by Nathan Maynard – being restaged in 2025.

“Despite the [result of the] Referendum, which we’re still reeling from, I think people do want to hear our voice and sit with us and our experiences, and we want to give that to each other as well,” James tells ArtsHub.

The opportunity to remount works such as Whitefella Yella Tree is “a really positive indicator that there is an audience for [these plays],” she continues, while also providing an important opportunity for First Peoples playwrights to further hone their craft.

“It’s pretty hard out there at the moment, let’s face it, so it’s great that artistic directors are willing to give us another crack at it – but it also means that we’re able to nurture and build ourselves as writers within a canon, instead of just doing that classic thing and getting one go, tick a box in the program, thanks very much, next. You know what I mean? We’re getting this chance to really develop our craft, and that’s the beauty of a remount.”

Significantly, with the SBW Stables Theatre closed throughout 2025 for a major refurbishment, none of the company’s 2025 works (including two additional works, SISTREN by lolanthe and Birdsong of Tomorrow by Nathan Harrison, presented as part of the artist development program, Griffin Lookout) are being staged at Griffin’s Darlinghurst home.

Currently, the Griffin Theatre seats 191 people at capacity. Once renovations are completed, the theatre will not just be 44% larger: it will also be fully accessible.

“We always joke about the next year or so being our couch-surfing years. And in a way, there’s a sort of a liberation to that. I [thought] well, this is a chance to go big, because we’re always in this tiny little space, you know? So it is encouraging us to be a bit bigger and ambitious… But we always – and this is the thing that was so heartening when we went to Carriageworks [with Swim in July], for instance – we always managed to bring the spirit of the place with us,” says James.

Subscriptions for Griffin’s 2025 season are available from 10am on Thursday 26 September.