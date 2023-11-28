Grazie Bella! NGV starts program to boost Italian art access

It’s fair to say the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) has a lot to celebrate at the moment. Its much anticipated NGV Triennial is just days away, and it has also recently announced that its next Bowery Ball – a queer art ball in memory of performance artist Leigh Bowery – will be pumping up the volume in an epic celebration of dance, music and drag in March 2024.

But alongside these high-profile, high-energy art events, there is another, perhaps more quietly achieving aspect of NGV’s Collection that is also about to be brought into prominent view.

While many don’t realise it, around 4% of the NGV’s Collection is work by Italian artists, making the proportion of Italian art in the Gallery a rather impressive number – around 3300 works in total.

Yet the NGV has never before chosen to spotlight its large and diverse collection of Italian art and design objects in any special way. That is, until the Gallery realised the potential of its Italian collection to tell many important historical and contemporary stories, and to chart history from fresh angles for its visitors – both old and new.

The NGV’s new three-year program is called NGV Italia, and is a partnership between the Gallery and the Italian Australian Foundation, aimed primarily at Australia’s Italian speaking community, as well as those learning the Italian language.

Italian art, wine, coffee, conversation

As NGV Assistant Director of Curatorial and Audience Engagement Donna McColm describes it, like many of the NGV’s other community engagement activities, NGV Italia speaks to a specific audience, but aims to generate broad and meaningful social interactions as much as it aims for strong audience engagement with the art.

‘Art is such a great way to connect with people and to learn about the world,’ she tells ArtsHub, adding that one part of the Gallery’s new program has been directly inspired by another successful NGV initiative with a strong focus on maintaining social connections and bringing people together around art.

‘The Mocking of Christ’, 1628-1635, by Orazio Gentileschi, from the NGV Collection. Image: Courtesy National Gallery of Victoria.

‘During the pandemic lockdowns we created a monthly online space for our [senior] audiences to maintain their contact with each other through art,’ she explains.

‘What was really great about those sessions was that they weren’t just about the curator talking people through the work. They were spaces where everyone had the chance to talk about their interpretation of the work and express their feelings about it.

‘So it was very conversational, and NGV Italia is similar in its design, in that its events have the same social, conversational focus – only this time, the conversations will probably be in Italian.’

Starting in December, the NGV will offer in-gallery experiences including after-hours wine nights for Italian language learners and Coffee and Culture mornings for Italian speaking seniors, where visitors will see a diversity of Italian work from the NGV Permanent Collection – both historic and contemporary.

As McColm explains, ‘While many people can think of Italian art as linked with the Renaissance and historical art, Italian contemporary art and design objects are also very significant, and some of those pieces are among the most popular with our visitors.

‘For example, our Collection features some stunning Murano glass pieces, as well as work from contemporary Italian design group Formafantamsa, who are currently doing very interesting work across different media, and who we showed as part of our 2017 Triennial.’

Italian works from the NGV Decorative Arts Collection. L: Patchwork (Pezzato) vase, 1950, glass. Designer: Fulvio Bianconi. Manufacturer: Venini & Co, Murano. R: Carlton room divider, 1981, wood, thermosetting laminate, metal, plastic. Designer: Ettore Sottsass. Manufacturer: Memphis, Milan. Images: Courtesy National Gallery of Victoria.

A standout Italian painting with countless stories to tell

But when it comes to popularity, there is one Italian artwork in the NGV’s Collection that stands head and shoulders above the rest and continues to draw unparalleled interest from NGV audiences.

The Banquet of Cleopatra was painted in 1744 by Italian artist Giambattista Tiepolo and depicts the lavish banquet that was supposedly held by Cleopatra for her lover Mark Antony as part of a wager they had to see who could host the more opulent party.

In Tiepolo’s scene, to prove to Mark Antony that her event was indeed the more lavish, Cleopatra is pictured removing her priceless pearl earring and dropping it into a goblet of vinegar. She then drinks the dissolved pearl liquid as the other banquet guests look at her in astonishment.

This shrewd and extravagant move convinces everyone at the table that Cleopatra has indeed won the wager with Mark Antony, and marks the moment when Cleopatra emerges triumphant.

As McColm says, ‘It’s a work that doesn’t sit still. There is so much to explore in it once you start looking more closely. I think that’s part of the reason audiences love it so much.’

She adds that this element of looking beyond the surface of a work, to explore it in more depth and from different angles, is another important factor driving the NGV’s new program.

‘These paintings have come to have this place in history, but we are now reading all these other things into it,’ McColm says.

‘So it’s great to shine a spotlight on a work like The Banquet of Cleopatra in a way where we can … see it from a contemporary perspective, because there is so much more to say about it.’

On this note, one wonders what will happen when the NGV reveals Comedian, the famous ‘duct tape banana’ conceptual artwork by the Italian artist and provocateur Maurizio Cattelan as part of its upcoming Triennial?

‘Oh yes! Of course, he’s Italian too!’ McColm laughs.

‘It will be interesting to see how much conversation is generated around his work, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see!’

NGV Italia, a new partnership program between the NGV and the Italian Australian Foundation, begins its events in December 2023.