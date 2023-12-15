Gold, glitz and history on show in the State of Victoria gold jewellery collection

The gold fever that transformed cities and towns across Victoria from the 1850s to 1900, produced some very particular kinds of jewellery – not all of it “tasteful” or beautiful, and much of it in stark contrast to the jewellery favoured by the squattocracy and colonial elite of the time. But that makes it even more interesting and valuable in terms of the stories it tells.

From golden teaspoons to literal nuggets of gold embedded in bracelets, and giant brooches featuring miniature diggers at work in mines, much of this bling was about showing off good luck and hard labour.

Close-up of the gold and enamel miner’s brooch made by George Bell of Footscray, Victoria about 1869. Photo: Eugene Hyland, source – Museums Victoria.

Museums Victoria recently announced its latest shiny acquisition – the State of Victoria Gold Jewellery Collection, which now stands as one of the most significant public collections of Victorian goldfields jewellery. Consisting of nearly 400 pieces smithed and sourced from across the state, the collection tells the stories of the people who made and wore this wealth – their hopes, dreams and politics.

A pop-up exhibition titled Gold, Glitz and Grit, showcasing 15 key pieces of this collection, is now open to the public, with plans for a broader exhibition in the future.

Pieces in the broad collection come from the bustling metropolis of 1850s Melbourne, regional hubs like Ballarat, Geelong, Bendigo and Wangaratta, and smaller towns like Jeparit, Daylesford and Woorak – places that were all transformed by the famous boom that brought in more than half a million people to Victoria and saw an influx of fresh ideas, skills and cultures. According to the Museum, the collection ‘displays the positive contributions of gold while inviting in-depth discussion about its impacts on Victoria’s First Nations people, migrant communities and the environment’.

We catch up with Dr Michelle Stevenson, Head of History and Technology at the Museums Victoria Research Institute, to talk about her work up close and personal with the glitzy jewellery collection and what these pieces tell us about the people who designed and wore them.

ArtsHub: Why have these particular 15 pieces of gold jewellery been selected for the pop-up display?

Michelle Stevenson: Although the State of Victoria Gold Jewellery Collection consists of 388 items, ranging in date from about 1790 to 1980, about a third of the collection, and one of its most significant sub-collections, is goldfields jewellery. The 15 items on display are all examples of Victorian goldfields jewellery, which was made from 1851 to about 1901. The pieces are grouped into three categories: miners’ or digger jewellery and colonial Australiana jewellery – [subdivided into] both everyday items and pieces made for the nouveau riche.

Miners’ or digger jewellery features nuggets of gold and the tools of the miner’s trade and was initially made as a symbol of success for those who were lucky enough to strike it rich on the goldfields, although later this style of jewellery was also sold as souvenirs of the goldfields.

Australiana jewellery saw jewellers, many whom were newly arrived migrants, combine the latest European fashions and techniques with Australian materials and motifs, creating a uniquely Australian style. The display includes jewellery that exemplifies the more understated colonial fashions of the period that were produced en masse in cities and towns across the colony, although even this jewellery had a higher quality of gold than similar pieces being produced in Europe and England at the time. There are also four more expensive pieces, which were crafted with conspicuous consumption in mind.

Gold acquisition. Photo: Eugene Hyland, source – Museums Victoria.

What does this jewellery tell us about the people who made and wore it, and how they compare with people today?

While styles and fashions change, the reasons we wear jewellery really haven’t changed a lot. Jewellery is often something we wear every day, and the collection includes examples of wedding rings, fashionable brooches, cufflinks and fob chains that hold stories and memories we would associate with similar pieces of jewellery today – love and commitment, commemorating an occasion, event or place, and remembering a loved one.

The collection also includes statement pieces of jewellery that were used as markers of wealth and status, to indicate support for a cause, or to show the jeweller’s skill. We see contemporary jewellers making statement jewellery for all these same reasons today.

One of my favourite examples of this type of jewellery in the collection is a large gold nugget on a gold bangle made about 1870. It perfectly captures the subversive nature of digger jewellery, which was used by miners – who were usually from the working and middles classes – as a visible way to flaunt their newly acquired wealth, particularly [to] the upper classes and the “old money” of Victorian society.

In contrast, there’s a brooch by designer Peter Tully made 100 years later in the 1970s from everyday materials – gold acrylic sheet and red paint – in the shape of Australia. This piece was just as much a spectacle as the nugget bangle when it was made, with Tully being one of the first designers in Australia to use alternative materials, like acrylic, as the basis for his jewellery.

Dr Michelle Stevenson holding a 15-carat gold bangle featuring a large gold nugget by an unknown jeweller, made about 1870, likely in Melbourne. Photo: Eugene Hyland, source – Museums Victoria.

What is the most surprising or moving piece you’ve worked with in this new collection?

One of the things I love about the collection is that every piece comes with a story, but there are a few pieces that really stand out. A pair of wedding rings from the Great Depression crafted from a florin and penny are a poignant reminder of the ways people find to adapt important traditions in times of hardship. During the Depression many households had to sell their jewellery to generate income, but these rings show how people still found ways to symbolise their commitment in good times and bad.

Another favourite piece is a very simple rose gold bar brooch featuring a green peridot, a diamond and a violet amethyst, which was made by Rosenthal, Aronson & Co in about 1910. It was probably made to show support for the women’s suffrage movement or possibly to show support for suffragist, social reformer and Victorian political candidate Vida Goldstein who adopted the colours of the Women’s Social and Political Union (green, white and violet) in her campaigns for a parliamentary seat.

Amethyst, diamond and peridot suffragette brooch, Rosenthal, Aronson & Co, Melbourne, Victoria, circa 1900. Photo: Eugene Hyland, source – Museums Victoria.

Finally, one of the more surprising pieces is a gold baby’s dummy (the mount is gold not the dummy itself) made by G & E Rodd of St Kilda in the 1950s. It would certainly have made a unique gift for a new child on their birth or christening.

Gold, Glitz and Grit is now showing at the Melbourne Museum. Tickets are free with Melbourne Museum entry.